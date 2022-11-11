Veterans, come tell your story. The Library of Congress invites you to record history here

Veterans Day is Friday, Nov. 11, and as we celebrate and honor those who have given so much to the United States, the Library of Congress is inviting veterans to record their stories and educate others on the real events and emotions during their time of service.

The Library of Congress’ Veterans History Project collects firsthand stories, documents and information from U.S. military veterans about their lives and time in service. Anyone age 15 or older can volunteer to record an interview with a veteran. Interviews are done in person.

Participants can submit a recorded interview, a manuscript, photos and documents by email, mail, or by delivering the materials by hand to the Library of Congress. A field kit of forms and instructions and an eight-minute video on the project are available online. The project also has a blog .

According to the project’s website, it can take at least one year for a veteran’s record to become accessible online. Once a veteran’s collection is processed, it will also be accessible in person at the Library of Congress’ American Folklife Center Reading Room by appointment only.

Veteran’s collections can be accessed by the public online at no cost.

Those who would like to participate themselves or interview a veteran for the project can follow the submission instructions online .

Loading…