Veterans Day deals in Sacramento: Here’s where you can get free coffee, meals and more

Veterans Day is Friday, and restaurants, stores and organizations across the state are offering deals and discounts.

If you’re a veteran or active duty military personnel, here’s where you can find a deal in the Sacramento area.

At participating stores, you may need to show proof of military service. You should call your nearest location for more information before heading out if you’re unsure.

Starbucks

Some Starbucks will be serving free tall iced or hot coffee to veterans, active military members and their spouses.

Dunkin’

Veterans and military members can get a free doughnut at Dunkin’ on Friday.

Smashburger

Smashburger locations are offering a free burger or sandwich to military personnel. See participating locations online .

Placer SPCA

Adoption fees are waived for veterans at the Placer Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals .

BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse

Active and retired military personnel can get a free meal from a special menu and a Dr. Pepper if they dine-in at BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse.

Target

Veterans, active members and their families can get 10% off their cart. To redeem, you need to register on Target Circle .

7/11

The convenience store chain is offering a free coffee or Big Gulp Friday to veterans. Veterans can also enjoy other special 7/11 deals by joining Veterans Advantage .

California Pizza Kitchen

Military members and veterans can get a free entree from a special menu and a non-alcoholic drink at participating California Pizza Kitchen restaurants .

Goodyear Auto and Just Tires

Active and retired military members can get free inspections on tires, brakes and batteries from Nov. 10 to Nov. 14 at Goodyear Auto Service and Just Tires . They will also get an extra 10% off tires and services through Nov. 17.

