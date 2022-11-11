Kings-Lakers gameday live: LeBron James ruled out due to injury. Will Anthony Davis play?

Note: Come back to this story throughout the day for the latest news, notes and injury updates on today’s game.

The Los Angeles Lakers have had trouble winning games with LeBron James. Now, they will have to try to do it without him.

James has been ruled out for Friday’s game against the Kings at Crypto.com Arena due to a left adductor strain. Anthony Davis is dealing with lower back tightness, but he is listed as probable.

The Kings (4-6) have won four of their last six games. They are coming off their finest performance of the season in a 127-120 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Lakers (2-9) have lost four in a row to fall to 14th in the Western Conference. They are coming off a 114-101 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. The Lakers have been outscored by an average of 16.0 points per game during their current losing streak.

James, an 18-time All-Star and four-time MVP, is averaging 24.9 points, 8.8 rebounds and 6.9 assists in his 20th NBA season. Davis is averaging 23.0 points, 10.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists.

Davis downgraded

The Lakers have downgraded Davis’ status for Friday’s game against the Kings. Davis is now listed as questionable due to a non-COVID-19 illness. The Lakers said Davis was excused from the team’s morning shootaround in order to rest.

Kings at Lakers

When : 7 p.m.

Where : Crypto.com Arena

TV : NBC Sports California

Radio : Sactown Sports 1140

Odds : Kings -3.0

Over/under : 226

Injury report

Kings : OUT — Keon Ellis (G League); Chima Moneke (G League); Neemias Queta (G League).

Lakers : QUESTIONABLE — Anthony Davis (non-COVID illness); Lonnie Walker IV (non-COVID illness). DOUBTFUL — LeBron James (adductor). OUT — Thomas Bryant (UCL); Scotty Pippen Jr. (G League); Dennis Schroder (UCL); Cole Swider (G League).

