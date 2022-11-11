Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NYPD: Suspect open fires at cops in Brooklyn.Newsing the StatesBrooklyn, NY
This NJ Mall was Named as One of the Ugliest Buildings in the Entire CountryTravel MavenEast Rutherford, NJ
Gunman Shoots Up Mercedes in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
This Bronx affordable housing lottery offers extremely low rentsBeth TorresBronx, NY
She is the first woman to ever sit for a photographAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Related
New York YIMBY
Columbia University Tower Nears Street Level at 600 West 125th Street in Manhattanville, Manhattan
Foundation work is continuing at 600 West 125th Street, a 34-story tower on Columbia University‘s Manhattanville campus. Designed by Renzo Piano Building Workshop and CetraRuddy Architecture and developed by the Trustees of Columbia University, the 391-foot-tall structure will span 175,000 square feet and yield 142 residences for graduate students and faculty, and 5,000 square feet of retail space. LERA is the structural engineer, Thornton Tomasetti is the façade consultant, and Pavarini McGovern is the general contractor for the property, which is located at the corner of Broadway and West 125th Street, adjacent to the elevated 125th Street 1 train station.
New York YIMBY
979 Pacific Street’s Exterior Takes Shape in Crown Heights, Brooklyn
Façade installation is underway on 979 Pacific Street, an eight-story mixed-use building in Crown Heights, Brooklyn. Designed by Issac & Stern Architects and developed by EMP Capital Group, the 65,160-square-foot structure will yield 69 rental units spread over 48,551 square feet and 7,406 square feet of retail space. Countywide Builders is the general contractor for the property, which is located at the intersection Pacific Street and Grand Avenue.
New York YIMBY
Studio Sofield Reveals Residential Amenities at 111 West 57th Street in Midtown, Manhattan
Last week, YIMBY attended a special unveiling of the amenity spaces at 111 West 57th Street, a 1,428-foot residential supertall on Billionaires’ Row in Midtown. Designed by SHoP Architects and developed by JDS Development Group, Property Markets Group, and Spruce Capital Partners, the 84-story skyscraper yields 60 units and incorporates the restored Steinway Hall, the landmarked former showroom of the Steinway & Sons piano company. Corcoran Group is the exclusive sales and marketing representative for the property, which is located between Sixth and Seventh Avenues. Available residences range from $7,750,000 to $66,000,000.
New York YIMBY
Permits Filed for 2508 Foster Avenue in Flatbush, Brooklyn
Permits have been filed for a seven-story mixed-use building at 2508 Foster Avenue in Flatbush, Brooklyn. Located at the intersection of Foster Avenue and Flatbush Avenue, the lot is a couple blocks from the Newkirk Avenue-Little Haiti subway station, serviced by the 2 and 5 trains. Samuel Landau under the 311 Jefferson Street LLC is listed as the owner behind the applications.
New York YIMBY
Alloy Development Seeks Renewable Energy Partner for 100 Flatbush Avenue in Downtown Brooklyn
Alloy Development is pursuing a renewable energy partner for 100 Flatbush Avenue, a 44-story tower in Downtown Brooklyn that will debut as the first 100-percent electric tower in the neighborhood. The Request for Proposals call for a large-scale community solar provider that will eliminate any reliance on fossil fuels and help the building drastically reduce its carbon emissions.
New York YIMBY
445 Grand Avenue’s Façade Progresses in Clinton Hill, Brooklyn
Exterior work is progressing on 445 Grand Avenue, a nine-story residential building in Clinton Hill, Brooklyn. Designed by Fogarty Finger and developed by Ranger Properties, the 110-foot-tall structure will yield 120,809 square feet with 113 rental units, 7,652 square feet of ground-floor retail space, and a 4,362-square-foot community center for the Seventh Day Adventist Church. Thirty percent of the homes will be designated as affordable housing. KD Sagamore Capital is listed as the owner and Titanium Construction Services is the general contractor for the property, which is located at the corner of Grand Avenue and Fulton Street.
New York YIMBY
Permits Filed for 172 East 205th Street in Bedford Park, The Bronx
Permits have been filed for a seven-story residential building at 172 East 205th Street in Bedford Park, The Bronx. Located between Grand Concourse and East Mosholu Parkway South, the lot is two blocks from the Bedford Park Boulevard subway station, serviced by the B and D trains. Gregory Harvey is listed as the owner behind the applications.
New York YIMBY
Excavation Underway at 760 Madison Avenue on Manhattan’s Upper East Side
Excavation is underway at 760 Madison Avenue, site of a 12-story mixed-use building on Manhattan’s Upper East Side. Designed by COOKFOX and developed by SL Green Realty in a collaborative partnership with Giorgio Armani Corp., the 189-foot-tall structure will yield 91,179 square feet with 19 residential units and new Giorgio Armani flagship boutique spanning 19,387 square feet. Leeding Builders Group is the general contractor for the property, which is located at the corner of Madison Avenue and East 65th Street.
New York YIMBY
Mosaic Installation Unveiled at Esplanade Plaza in Battery Park City, Manhattan
Battery Park City Authority, the Art for Justice Fund, and the Ford Foundation have unveiled a trio of public mosaics at Esplanade Plaza in Battery Park City. Titled “Justice Reflected,” the mosaics are located on a 90-foot granite wall at the southern end of the North Cove Marina and were created by artist James Yaya Hough.
New York YIMBY
Permits Filed for 510 East 148th Street in Mott Haven, The Bronx
Permits have been filed for a six-story mixed-use building at 510 East 148th Street in Mott Haven, The Bronx. Located between Brook Avenue and St. Ann’s Avenue, the lot is near the 3rd Avenue-149th Street subway station, serviced by the 2 and 5 trains. Leviathan Development is listed as the owner behind the applications.
This Bronx affordable housing lottery offers extremely low rents
The Parkchester Gardens Senior Apartments housing lottery has some great bargains for households with at least one member who is at least 62 years old. The rents and income requirements as listed are somewhat different compared to other housing lotteries. Because of this, I will just quote from the NYC Housing Connect website:
New York YIMBY
Port Chester City Officials Approve 15-Acre Redevelopment at 406-408 Boston Post Road in Westchester County
Rose Associates and BedRock Real Estate Partners have gained approvals to redevelop the long-vacant United Hospital campus at 406-408 Boston Post Road in Port Chester into a mixed-use community. The 15.45-acre campus is located near the intersection of I-95 and I-287. The hospital campus has sat vacant for almost two...
Early Addition: NYC kept running boats aground in a futile attempt to put a ferry terminal in Coney Island Creek
Because officials also seemed ready to have boats cruising past swimming children, here are your early links: Michael Lewis' SBF book (and then movie) likely soon, macabre chatter outside the Twitter office, butter is great, and more. [ more › ]
New Fashion Store Opens In Yonkers
A new clothing store has opened its first location in Westchester County. Les Coeurs Sauvages, located in Yonkers at 43 Cole Street #1170 in Ridge Hills, officially opened on Saturday, Oct. 29, store officials announced. The new fashion marketplace "offers a carefully edited assortment of premium fashion, beauty, bridal and...
therealdeal.com
Buyers spurn NYC’s storied co-ops
Once harboring a near-mythic status in New York City, storied co-ops are being spurned by luxury buyers. Trophy co-ops are languishing on the market and selling for deep discounts, Curbed reported. Wealthy buyers are turning to condominiums instead, which feature fresher amenities and less archaic barriers to entry. Sales at...
Take 5 lottery tickets worth more than $10,000 sold in Bronx, Brooklyn
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Check your tickets if you played Take 5 in the Bronx or in Brooklyn. Tickets worth more than $10,000 each were sold in the boroughs for Saturday’s midday drawing. The one sold in the Bronx is worth $10,243.50 and the one sold in Brooklyn is worth $10,263. The Bronx ticket was […]
DOT talks to residents about redesigning Grand Army Plaza
After 10 years in the making, the Department of Transportation talked to Brooklyn residents about redesigning Grand Army Plaza.
New York YIMBY
Excavation Begins at 300 East 83rd Street on Manhattan’s Upper East Side
Excavation is underway at 300 East 83rd Street, the site of a 22-story residential building in the Yorkville section of the Upper East Side. Designed by SLCE Architects and developed by Lalezarian Group, the 235-foot-tall structure will yield 84,266 square feet with 70 units, as well as a cellar and ground-floor retail space. The homes will average 1,203 square feet apiece, likely indicating condominiums. Hudson 37 LLC is the general contractor for the property, which is located at the corner of East 83rd Street and Second Avenue.
Of Course This is Manhattan (Duh)
Remember spring? Back when it came to the backyards of the United States and much of Europe. I imagined yours looked wonderful. I know ours did. All 842 acres of it. Whatever foibles our particular bit of city has — and they are numerous — a shining glory is living less than ten minutes from the woods. As in real woods. There are swampy bits and every imaginable size and type of tree as well as loads of squirrels. And birds. And birders. Many, many birders with some serious cameras. There are also birders like me who point to their smartphones and hope for the best which is not actually so great a lot of the time.
Thieves on e-bike drag NYC girl, 12; latest in pattern of attacks
A 12-year-old girl walking home from school in Queens was dragged for several feet by two thieves on an e-bike who were after her necklace, police said Monday, as they asked for the public’s help cracking a pattern that now includes more than a half-dozen such incidents.
Comments / 0