Enjoy the ‘warmth’: Monday could be Alabama’s warmest of the week
Enjoy today, Alabama. It could be the warmest we’ll get all week. More cool late-fall weather is in the forecast after today for most of the state, with some rain thrown in there as well late, according to the National Weather Service. Thanks to a surge of air from...
FIRST ALERT: Cold rain overnight into Tuesday, more freezing temperatures late week
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - THE NEXT 24 HOURS: A cold rain will continue to overspread the area overnight. You’ll want to factor in extra drive time for tomorrow morning, and plan for a rainy/dreary start to the day. Temperatures will struggle to break out of the 40s tomorrow, with rain continuing through lunchtime. The rain won’t exit east Alabama until mid-afternoon. We could receive over an inch of rain in many areas over the next 24 hours. The clouds will linger into tomorrow night, with lows in the middle 30s.
The Weather Authority: Cold morning, rain returns tonight
COLD START: Here are some temperatures just before sunrise across Alabama early this morning... Look for a partly to mostly sunny sky today with a high in the 58-62 degree range; clouds will increase late in the day. RAIN RETURNS: A weather disturbance will push rain into the state tonight...
The Weather Authority: Overnight freeze warning in place to start the week
COLD, DRY SUNDAY: Despite a sunny sky, we are forecasting a high in the 47-52 degree range today over the northern half of Alabama... the average high for Birmingham on November 13 is 66. Tomorrow will be dry and warmer with a high around 60, but clouds return tomorrow night,...
Another freeze warning for Alabama for Sunday night
Get ready for another cold night tonight. The National Weather Service has issued another freeze warning for some central Alabama counties. It will go into effect Sunday night and last into Monday morning. Temperatures will be cold statewide -- freeze warning or not. Lows are expected to dip into the...
Coldest weather so far this season in central Alabama
Much colder Saturday night with lows falling into the mid and upper 20s. A Freeze Warning is in effect. Check the video forecast for the latest. It will be an awfully cold night in Alabama. A widespread freeze is expected and temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 20's in many locations. Tuscaloosa, Birmingham, and Anniston will all be near 30 degrees first thing Sunday morning. Clouds gradually thin out overnight, and we will see sunshine to begin our Sunday.
The Weather Authority: Coldest air of the season arrives with scattered cloud coverage
FALLING TEMPERATURES: The coldest air so far this season will blow into Alabama today with falling temperatures, some light rain, and an icy north wind. Scattered light rain will continue over the northern 2/3 of the state this morning, ending by midday. Temperatures will fall into the 40s this afternoon,...
The Weather Authority: Becoming windy; rain tonight/tomorrow morning
NICOLE TO BRING RAIN TO PARTS OF ALABAMA: Tropical Storm Nicole will bring rain to a decent part of Alabama over the next 36 hours. Clouds will increase today, and rain will enter the southeast corner of the state by mid to late afternoon. The high this afternoon will be in the low to mid 70s.
Here comes the cold: Freeze warnings issued for part of Alabama
A blast of cold air was making its presence felt in Alabama on Saturday, and a cold night is ahead. High temperatures today (Saturday) will be very chilly compared with the past few days, with highs only reaching the 50s for a wide area:. Then the real cold sets in...
Bundle Up: Parts of West, Central Alabama Under a Freeze Warning
The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a FREEZE WARNING which starts on Saturday, November 12, at 9:00 p.m. through Sunday, November 13, at 9:00 a.m. Sub-freezing temperatures near 30 degrees are expected. IMPACTS. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, and other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected...
