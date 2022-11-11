ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

wbrc.com

FIRST ALERT: Cold rain overnight into Tuesday, more freezing temperatures late week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - THE NEXT 24 HOURS: A cold rain will continue to overspread the area overnight. You’ll want to factor in extra drive time for tomorrow morning, and plan for a rainy/dreary start to the day. Temperatures will struggle to break out of the 40s tomorrow, with rain continuing through lunchtime. The rain won’t exit east Alabama until mid-afternoon. We could receive over an inch of rain in many areas over the next 24 hours. The clouds will linger into tomorrow night, with lows in the middle 30s.
ABC 33/40 News

The Weather Authority: Cold morning, rain returns tonight

COLD START: Here are some temperatures just before sunrise across Alabama early this morning... Look for a partly to mostly sunny sky today with a high in the 58-62 degree range; clouds will increase late in the day. RAIN RETURNS: A weather disturbance will push rain into the state tonight...
AL.com

Another freeze warning for Alabama for Sunday night

Get ready for another cold night tonight. The National Weather Service has issued another freeze warning for some central Alabama counties. It will go into effect Sunday night and last into Monday morning. Temperatures will be cold statewide -- freeze warning or not. Lows are expected to dip into the...
wvtm13.com

Coldest weather so far this season in central Alabama

Much colder Saturday night with lows falling into the mid and upper 20s. A Freeze Warning is in effect. Check the video forecast for the latest. It will be an awfully cold night in Alabama. A widespread freeze is expected and temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 20's in many locations. Tuscaloosa, Birmingham, and Anniston will all be near 30 degrees first thing Sunday morning. Clouds gradually thin out overnight, and we will see sunshine to begin our Sunday.
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love eating seafood, this article is for you because below I have put together a list of four amazing seafood places in Alabama that are well-known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely give them a try if you haven't already.
ABC 33/40 News

The Weather Authority: Becoming windy; rain tonight/tomorrow morning

NICOLE TO BRING RAIN TO PARTS OF ALABAMA: Tropical Storm Nicole will bring rain to a decent part of Alabama over the next 36 hours. Clouds will increase today, and rain will enter the southeast corner of the state by mid to late afternoon. The high this afternoon will be in the low to mid 70s.
Catfish 100.1

Bundle Up: Parts of West, Central Alabama Under a Freeze Warning

The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a FREEZE WARNING which starts on Saturday, November 12, at 9:00 p.m. through Sunday, November 13, at 9:00 a.m. Sub-freezing temperatures near 30 degrees are expected. IMPACTS. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, and other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected...
alreporter.com

Opinion | No snow for Alabama

When I was a kid growing up in this state, every now and again, we’d get a surprise snow day – those days when you’d wake up, look outside and there was a glorious blanket of white covering everything. You’d run to the TV, flip it on...
wbrc.com

Preparing your car for the cold winter season

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Freezing temperatures are finally here in Alabama and before we get too deep into the winter season, your car needs to get checked. That cold weather can do some real damage to vehicles not properly maintained. “We see tires going flat overnight in the driveway, we...
alabamawx.com

Alabama NewsCenter — Recipe: Broccoli Cheese Chicken Casserole

Sure, I might develop recipes for a living, but I don’t exclusively cook my own stuff. We love trying new dishes and are always on the hunt for different things to try. When I saw my friend Mary over at Sweet Little Bluebird share this Mamaw’s Chicken and Rice, I knew I had to try it. It’s a homey, comforting dish of rice, chicken, a few canned soups and butter, and it all cooks in one dish. Now, I love anything with a chicken and rice base – be it Chicken Bog, Jambalaya or this Fajita Chicken Casserole – so I knew I would love it.
AL.com

Fireball ‘brighter than the full moon’ spotted in Alabama, a dozen other states, NASA says

A bright flash in the night sky was visible for hundreds in more than a dozen states. What was the mysterious light?. Experts say the light, which could be seen around 10 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, was a bright fireball caused by a broken off piece of an ancient comet. The piece of comet was more than a foot in wide and weighed about 100 pounds. The fireball was “brighter than the full moon” at its peak, NASA Meteor Watch said.
Obscura

This Ancient Whale Is Alabama's State Fossil

And this apex predator had a rather ironic name. Basilosaurus cetoides.Colin Swift/Encyclopedia of Alabama. Roughly 35 million years ago, much of Alabama was underwater. And a 60 to 70 feet long, serpentine predator dominated this warm, shallow sea. Its name, Basilosaurus, means "king lizard", but this was no reptile.
