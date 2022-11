No. 19 Liberty (8-2) fell at UConn (6-5), 36-33, on Saturday afternoon. The loss snaps the Flames’ six game win streak and helps the Huskies become bowl eligible. The Flames bell behind on the opening drive, 7-0. The Huskies would continue their first half momentum, with leading margins of 14-3 and 21-10. UConn would go into the locker room with a 21-17 lead. The big play in the opening half was a 31 yard scoop and score fumble return for the Huskies as Kaidon Salter fumbled when sacked.

LYNCHBURG, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO