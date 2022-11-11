Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
BBQ competition drawing national teams to Cumming FairgroundsMichelle HallCumming, GA
Cumming celebrates those who served during annual Veterans Day eventJustine LookenottCumming, GA
Popular supermarket chain opens another location in GeorgiaKristen WaltersCartersville, GA
Cumming moves location of annual Veterans Day event as bad weather heads this wayJustine LookenottCumming, GA
Bartaco opens new location in Vinings + secret taco newsMalika BowlingVinings, GA
Voter fatigue emerges in US Senate runoff between Warnock, Walker
ATLANTA — The candidates in Georgia's U.S. Senate race will have to reckon with voter fatigue over the next month. "It's something I’m going to have to participate in, even though I’m really not excited about it. I just really want it to be over with," Veronica Riley-Smith, an Atlanta voter who is finding the continuing political drumbeat a bit exhausting, said.
Warnock, Walker back on campaign trail ahead of runoff
ATLANTA — The two candidates in the U.S. Senate runoff got their second wind Thursday– with campaign events in Cherokee county and downtown Atlanta. The campaigns go into the runoff knowing that fewer voters are likely to show up to vote in the Senate race a second time.
Sen. Ossoff brings daughter to Senate chambers for vote
WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Georgia U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff was in the chamber with a special guest perched on his hip Monday. Video from the Senate chambers shows in a sea of suits and ties, there was a bright-colored bow and onesie. Ossoff decided to bring his nearly 1-year-old daughter Eva Beth to the floor.
‘Probably hurt the party’: Baker dissects Trump influence, election results in national TV interview
Stepping onto a stage that he usually shuns, outgoing Gov. Charlie Baker recently invited CNN to his State House office so he could share his thoughts on the midterm elections and the direction of his Republican Party. In the interview that aired Monday on the national network, the two-term governor said his party needs to realize that “voters want collaborative elected officials.”
North Georgia school closures for Friday due to Nicole | LIST
ATLANTA — Nicole, which landed as a Category 1 hurricane in Florida on Thursday, has been moving toward Georgia and losing strength, weakening to a tropical storm as of mid-Thursday evening. The storm system is expected to bring potential severe weather up north with it through Georgia, and several school systems in north Georgia have begun announcing closures for Friday.
Atlanta Mayor: Wellstar had AMC property valued before closure announcement
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens says Wellstar Health System received purchase offers for its Atlanta Medical Center property...
Several Trump allies expected to testify before Fulton special purpose grand jury
ATLANTA — The former Trump administration national security adviser, Michael Flynn, is expected to become the latest ally of the former president to fight a subpoena from the Fulton County special purpose grand jury. In recent weeks, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has intentionally limited public updates on...
UVA shooting suspect expected in court Tuesday
The UVA shooting suspect will face a judge on Tuesday.
