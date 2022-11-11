ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, GA

11Alive

Voter fatigue emerges in US Senate runoff between Warnock, Walker

ATLANTA — The candidates in Georgia's U.S. Senate race will have to reckon with voter fatigue over the next month. "It's something I’m going to have to participate in, even though I’m really not excited about it. I just really want it to be over with," Veronica Riley-Smith, an Atlanta voter who is finding the continuing political drumbeat a bit exhausting, said.
11Alive

Warnock, Walker back on campaign trail ahead of runoff

ATLANTA — The two candidates in the U.S. Senate runoff got their second wind Thursday– with campaign events in Cherokee county and downtown Atlanta. The campaigns go into the runoff knowing that fewer voters are likely to show up to vote in the Senate race a second time.
11Alive

Sen. Ossoff brings daughter to Senate chambers for vote

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Georgia U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff was in the chamber with a special guest perched on his hip Monday. Video from the Senate chambers shows in a sea of suits and ties, there was a bright-colored bow and onesie. Ossoff decided to bring his nearly 1-year-old daughter Eva Beth to the floor.
Boston 25 News WFXT

'Probably hurt the party': Baker dissects Trump influence, election results in national TV interview

Stepping onto a stage that he usually shuns, outgoing Gov. Charlie Baker recently invited CNN to his State House office so he could share his thoughts on the midterm elections and the direction of his Republican Party. In the interview that aired Monday on the national network, the two-term governor said his party needs to realize that “voters want collaborative elected officials.”
11Alive

North Georgia school closures for Friday due to Nicole | LIST

ATLANTA — Nicole, which landed as a Category 1 hurricane in Florida on Thursday, has been moving toward Georgia and losing strength, weakening to a tropical storm as of mid-Thursday evening. The storm system is expected to bring potential severe weather up north with it through Georgia, and several school systems in north Georgia have begun announcing closures for Friday.
11Alive

11Alive

