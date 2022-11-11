ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

CUBuffs.com

Colorado-USC Notes

Records. USC now leads the series a 16-0 count (8-0 in Los Angeles; 11-0 since CU joined the Pac-12 in 2011) … CU is 19-28 all-time in Friday games (7-14 road) and now 4-28-1 all-time in the state of California ... CU’s 10 opponents this season are now 61-30 heading into Saturday … CU is now 3-7under interim head coaches (1-4 under Mike Sanford).
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

UCLA football having successful season but attendance still lacking

Sitting at 8-2, the UCLA Bruins are having one of their best seasons in a longtime. Led by quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson and runningback Zach Charbonnet, the Bruins have put together exciting performances for their fans to watch almost every week. The only thing though, most of UCLA's fans have been watching the team's games at home or from a bar. The school is reportedly on the verge of reporting its lowest attendance record in 40 years: just over 36,000 per game at the iconic Rose Bowl in Pasadena, according to the New York Times.Saturday night the Bruins hosted Arizona in a conference game....
LOS ANGELES, CA
CUBuffs.com

Colorado Sweeps Oregon State

Box Score BOULDER — The Colorado volleyball team avenged its previous loss to Oregon State Saturday night with a sweep over the Beavers (25-12, 25-17, 25-13). The Buffaloes (17-9, 9-7 Pac-12) set the pace of the match early against the Beavers (7-19, 2-14 Pac-12) with a decisive first set. Colorado took a lead that extended to 13 by the end.
BOULDER, CO
247Sports

What Rick Barnes said about Tennessee's loss to Colorado

No. 11 Tennessee struggled mightily on offense against Colorado on Sunday afternoon in Nashville, losing its first game of the season 78-66 to the Buffaloes. Here's everything head coach Rick Barnes said following the game to what went wrong and changes that could be made moving forward. Opening Statement. “First...
BOULDER, CO
CUBuffs.com

Strong Second Half Propels Buffs to Victory

BOULDER – Colorado scored 48 points in the second half to pull away from Jackson State, 77-53, in the first game of the Preseason WNIT at the CU Events Center on Saturday. Colorado improved to 2-0 in the early season and has held both opponents to 55 points or less to start the season.
BOULDER, CO
Larry Brown Sports

Video: USC holder did greatest celebration after trick-play conversion

USC went full Hollywood on Friday night against Colorado. After their fourth touchdown of the game to go up 32-10 on the Buffaloes, the No. 8-ranked Trojans brought some razzle-dazzle on the point after try. Instead of putting the ball down for a kick, USC’s holder Will Rose took off for the end zone and waltzed in completely untouched for a trick play two-point conversion.
BOULDER, CO
CUBuffs.com

Buffs Join Team Impact And Sign Chi-Hasselbach Sisters

BOULDER — The Colorado women's tennis team joined Team IMPACT Saturday and signed a pair of sisters in 8-year-old Clara Chi-Hasselback and her five-year-old sister Allison to Team Impact National Letters Of Intent. "Today is a special day for our program," said head coach Anthony Pham. "The one common...
BOULDER, CO
CUBuffs.com

Colorado Selected For NCAA Championship

INDIANAPOLIS — The Colorado cross country program is sending both the men's and women's programs to the 2022 NCAA Cross Country Championships after being selected as one of the 13 at-large bids in each gender, the NCAA announced Saturday afternoon. This is the 31st straight trip to the national...
BOULDER, CO
Westword

Denver's Most and Least Popular Radio Stations Now

The ratings for Denver radio stations have seen some significant shifts over the past three months, when a new outlet reached number one and other popular stations swapped places. Further down the roster, big gains were registered by a leading sports-talker, while a public-radio favorite that became a focus of controversy saw its audience share slide.
DENVER, CO
spectrumnews1.com

The never-ending drought: How SoCal shapes up after last week's storm

Last week's early season winter storm brought a healthy dose of rain to Southern California. But did it affect our historic drought conditions? Let's take a look. Rejoice. It rained in Southern California. Two early season cold fronts pushed into the west coast this month, but the one that affected...
LOS ANGELES, CA

