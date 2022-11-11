Read full article on original website
BBC
Twitter is in meltdown over Cristiano Ronaldo interview
Fans and pundits on Twitter are reeling after Cristiano Ronaldo ripped into Manchester United and manager Erik ten Hag in an explosive interview with Piers Morgan. The 37-year-old Portuguese star, who did not play in United's win over Fulham on Sunday, said Ten Hag and others at the club are trying to force him out, adding he feels 'betrayed'.
BBC
The WWII codebreaker who still won't give secrets away
As an officer in the Women's Royal Naval Service Marjorie Lamb learned to decode messages in the Highlands of Scotland before being posted to Egypt. But despite the passage of time Ms Lamb, 102, vowed she would still never give any secrets away. She told BBC Scotland: "I don't think...
FOX4 News Kansas City
Ted Lasso sends USMNT off to World Cup with individual billboards
Everyone's favorite head coach Ted Lasso sent individual messages to every member of the USMNT as they head off to the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
France to conduct biggest ever war games in 2023
France is planning its biggest ever military exercise involving 12,000 troops, including NATO allies, in the first half of next year, a commander at the chiefs of staff said Tuesday. The scenario calls for a major conflict with an unspecified foreign state to be played out, said Yves Metayer, commander of the troop deployment division at the French chiefs of staff.
BBC
ATP Finals 2022: Rafael Nadal loses to Taylor Fritz in Turin
Rafael Nadal's latest bid to finally land the first ATP Finals title of his career started with a defeat by American eighth seed Taylor Fritz. The 36-year-old Spaniard, runner-up in 2010 and 2013, lost 7-6 (7-3) 6-1. Fritz is making his debut at the season-ending event and his relentless returning...
