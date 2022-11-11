ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
AL.com

Veterans Day 2022: Where can veterans eat free on Friday, Nov. 11? Restaurants deals, discounts

Nov. 11 is Veterans Day, a time to recognize and honor those who have served in the U.S. armed forces. Veterans Day – then known as Armistice Day to marking in the end of World War I – was first commemorated in Nov. 11, 1919, The Nov. 11 is significant, marking the time when temporary cessation of hostilities between the Allied nations and Germany went into effect on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month.
iheart.com

Here's A List Of Deals & Freebies For Veterans This Veterans Day

It's a SMALL token, a small way to say THANK YOU FOR SERVING to so many Veterans in honor of Veterans Day this Friday, Nov. 11th. So PLEASE spread the word and make sure EVERY Veteran you know, sees this list and takes advantage of the love! Thanks to Offers.com check out some 50+ opportunities for veterans and their families to celebrate - including free meals, food deals, entertainment and travel discounts, retail reductions, and more.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Delish

The Best Veterans Day Food Deals Of 2022

Every year on November 11, we honor veterans and members of the military for their service. And what better way to say thank you than with a free or discounted food. Several restaurants like Starbucks, Red Lobster, and TGI Fridays are offering free meals or discounts to honor our heroes. We've rounded up some of the best deals below—just make sure to bring proof of service with you.
Thrillist

Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Food on Veterans Day

Veterans Day has arrived. It is a day when Americans show gratitude to service members who are far too often forgotten by their country. The service of those individuals is worth appreciating because, too often, they aren't getting their due and are used as props by politicians. Service members are an at-risk group because of their service. That can get lost in the posturing of politicians.
Mashed

Red Lobster And Bonefish Grill Are Offering Free Shrimp For Veterans Day

Veterans Day falls on a Friday this year, honoring those who fought for the United States during past wars and who served in the military (via Military.com). The federal holiday is an important day for more than 19 million men and women in the U.S., who allowed the rest of the country to live their lives knowing their freedom and country were defended (via USO).
Taste Of Home

Starbucks Is Handing Out Free Drinks to Veterans on Veterans Day

Thanksgiving may be the star holiday of November, but it’s not the only thing to celebrate as the year draws to a close. Veterans Day may not include large family gatherings and pumpkin pies, but it’s a chance to thank and honor the military community and other federal workers, especially with this Starbucks Veterans Day deal.
MilitaryTimes

Veterans Day freebies await, from doughnuts to gym memberships

These days, with rising costs of everything, we’re all trying to find ways to save some dollars anywhere we can. Each year, a number of establishments offer discounts on or around Veterans Day, and many offer discounts year-round. Even a free cup of coffee means a lot more than...
TEXAS STATE
macaronikid.com

Macaroni Kid 2022 Local Holiday Gift Guide

Welcome to the eighth annual Macaroni Kid Holiday Gift Guide! We are very excited to feature fabulous local businesses and their exciting holiday gift ideas to make your gift giving an enjoyable experience this year, all while supporting our local economy right here at home. Below, in alphabetical order, is...

Comments / 0

Community Policy