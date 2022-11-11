Read full article on original website
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 56-14 win against IndianaThe LanternBloomington, IN
Football: How Buckeyes defense ‘locked in’ during 56-14 win over IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Babb cites faith, brotherhood, from recovery to first career touchdown in Buckeyes 56-14 win over IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stroud throws 5 TDs, No. 2 Ohio State rolls Indiana 56-14The LanternColumbus, OH
Popular discount retail chain opening another location in Indiana this monthKristen WaltersIndiana State
wbiw.com
Award-winning power couple and alumni to speak at Oakland City University
OAKLAND – On Wednesday, November 16, Oakland City University will host award-winning, multi-platinum singer/songwriter and producer Jamie Teachenor, and his spouse, author, novelist, educator, and school administrator Jen Teachenor. Jamie and Jen are Oakland City University graduates. Jamie graduated in 1999 and returned to earn his Bachelor of Business...
wbiw.com
Obituary: Frances “Fran” Greenan
Frances “Fran” Greenan, 77, of Bedford, IN passed away on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at the Stonebridge Health Campus in Bedford. Born on January 21, 1945, she was the daughter of Constantine and Ruth (Miller) Kwiatkowski. She married John E. Greenan III on May 22, 1964, in Bethesda, Maryland, and he preceded her in death on April 11, 2018.
wbiw.com
Nathan Jenkins selected to fill the remaining 14 months as Mayor of Mitchell
MITCHELL – Mitchell City Councilman Nathan Jenkins has been selected as the next Mayor of Mitchell for the remaining 14 months of the term left vacant by former Mayor J.D. England during the Republican Caucus Saturday night. Jenkins council seat will be selected by another caucus according to Lawrence...
wbiw.com
Lawrence County Cancer Patient Services hosting a Christmas Tour of Homes is Sunday, December 4
BEDFORD – The Lawrence County Cancer Patient Services will host its annual Christmas Tour of Homes on Sunday, December 4, 2022, from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. Those wishing to attend can purchase tickets prior to the event from the Twelve Months of Christmas at 915 15th Street or at Copy Trolley at 2319 Mitchell Road. Tickets are $20.
wbiw.com
The Mitchell Community School Board of Trustees will meet tonight at 6 p.m.
MITCHELL – The Mitchell Community School Board of Trustees will meet today at 6 p.m. in the Administration Conference Room at 441 North 8th Street in Mitchell. 1. Request Approval of the following Minutes Regular Session – October 17, 2022. 2. Request Approval of the Following Financial Report.
wbiw.com
Obituary: Donald Clyde Terry
May 8, 1932 – November 11, 2022. Donald Clyde Terry, 90, of Mitchell, passed away Friday, November 11, 2022, at Indiana University Health Methodist Hospital. Born May 8, 1932, in Lafayette, Indiana, he was the son of Clyde and Gladys (Atchison) Terry. He married Mary Alice King on September 5, 1955, and she preceded him in death in February 1996.
wbiw.com
Mitchell Parks Board hosting its first annual Christmas Market on Saturday, Dec. 3
MITCHELL – The Mitchell Parks Board is excited to host its first annual Christmas Market, complete with breakfast with Santa!. The event will be held on Saturday, December 3 at the Mitchell Community Building from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. Children 12 and under can visit Santa, enjoy muffins...
wbiw.com
Obituary: Chriscynthia Gayle “Chris” (Shipman) Robbins
Chriscynthia Gayle “Chris” (Shipman) Robbins, 75, of Bedford, passed away on November 12, 2022, at Bliss Place. Born August 29, 1947, in Bedford, she was the daughter of Otis Dale and Myra Lee (Jackson) Shipman. Chris married Dennis W. Robbins on June 5, 1966, and he survives. Survivors...
wbiw.com
Bloomington man perishes after fire at Bloomington assisted living complex
BLOOMINGTON — One person has died after a fire broke out in an assisted living complex in Bloomington just after midnight on Friday. Just after midnight, a 911 caller reported a fire at Evergreen Village in the 3600 block of South Heirloom Drive, south of Sare Road. Some residents of the three-story apartment building were evacuated due to dense smoke coming from the second floor.
wbiw.com
Obituary: Betty Crites Dillon
Betty Crites Dillon, 99, of Bedford passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at 4:40 p.m. at Westview Manor in Bedford. Cresthaven Funeral Home is entrusted with her care.
wbiw.com
Ivy Tech Community College Board of Trustees will meet on Tuesday
BLOOMINGTON – The Campus Board of Trustees of Ivy Tech Community College Bloomington will meet at Ivy Tech in the Connie and Steve Ferguson Academic Building, in Lamkin Hall located at 200 Daniels Way, in Bloomington on Tuesday, November 15th. The meeting is open to the public that is...
wbiw.com
Two people were arrested after pursuit races through three counties
SEYMOUR – On Saturday, two New Albany residents were arrested after leading officers on a vehicle pursuit through three counties. The initial investigation by Detectives with the Indiana State Police-Sellersburg Post indicated that shortly before 3:00 pm, Officers with the Seymour Police Department responded to Home Depot in Seymour, Indiana after receiving reports of an attempted theft. Officers arrived on the scene as the suspects left the property in a Uhaul box truck.
wbiw.com
Fire hydrant maintenance continues in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON – City of Bloomington Utilities (CBU) continues fire hydrant maintenance next week within the area defined as follows:. North of: West Country Club Drive/ East Winslow Road. South of: East Dodds Street. East of: South Walnut Street. West of: South Henderson Street. Crews are performing flow tests and...
wbiw.com
Seymour teen faces child molestation charges
SEYMOUR – Seymour police officers arrested a 19-year-old Jackson County man after law enforcement allege he had sex with a 12-year-old girl. Officers began the investigation on Saturday, November 5, after the incident was reported to the Indiana Department of Child Services, according to Seymour Police Lt. C.J. Foster.
wbiw.com
Kentucky man killed after losing control of his truck on I-69
GREENE CO. – A Owensboro, KY., man was killed Saturday morning after losing control of his 2009 International box truck on I-69. The accident was reported at the 99.5 northbound mile marker at 7:53 a.m. According to a Greene County Sheriff’s Department, 32-year-old Mitchell Fitzgerald was traveling north on...
wbiw.com
‘Cheaters’ never win, but they prosper as BNL displays experience and firepower in scrimmage
BEDFORD – Remember those classroom cheaters, peering over someone’s shoulder during the quiz? Possible answers written on the arm? Rummaging through the teacher’s desk to get an unauthorized preview of the test? In today’s world, sneaking a peak at Google?. Basketball’s version is the intrasquad scrimmage....
wbiw.com
South Lawrence Utilities customers may experience low water pressure on Wednesday
MITCHELL – South Lawrence Utilities customers on State Road 60 West may experience low water pressure on Wednesday morning around 9:00 a.m. due to a leak detection survey. This will include customers on State Road 60 West from Old State Road 60 near CVS to Thompson Lane.
wbiw.com
No.2 Stars a juggernaut headed toward South
BEDFORD – The definition of juggernaut is “a huge, powerful and overwhelming force.” The accompanying picture should be Bedford North Lawrence’s team photo. The second-ranked Stars, with three impressive blowout victories to start the 2022-23 campaign, have been unstoppable thus far, winning by an unfathomable and unsustainable 41.7 points. They’ve done so by forcing an incredible 28.7 turnovers per contest. Any bobbled dribble, any loose ball, any weak pass, starts an offensive firestorm.
wbiw.com
Lady Jackets edge out Perry Central for first win of the season
After suffering a tough loss against highly ranked Lanesville to kick off their season, The Mitchell Bluejackets bounced back on Friday, picking up their first win of the year over Pakota Lake conference opponent Perry Central, with a final score of 47-39 The Bluejackets controlled much of the game, maintaining...
