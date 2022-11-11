ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, IN

Award-winning power couple and alumni to speak at Oakland City University

OAKLAND – On Wednesday, November 16, Oakland City University will host award-winning, multi-platinum singer/songwriter and producer Jamie Teachenor, and his spouse, author, novelist, educator, and school administrator Jen Teachenor. Jamie and Jen are Oakland City University graduates. Jamie graduated in 1999 and returned to earn his Bachelor of Business...
OAKLAND CITY, IN
Obituary: Frances “Fran” Greenan

Frances “Fran” Greenan, 77, of Bedford, IN passed away on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at the Stonebridge Health Campus in Bedford. Born on January 21, 1945, she was the daughter of Constantine and Ruth (Miller) Kwiatkowski. She married John E. Greenan III on May 22, 1964, in Bethesda, Maryland, and he preceded her in death on April 11, 2018.
BEDFORD, IN
Obituary: Donald Clyde Terry

May 8, 1932 – November 11, 2022. Donald Clyde Terry, 90, of Mitchell, passed away Friday, November 11, 2022, at Indiana University Health Methodist Hospital. Born May 8, 1932, in Lafayette, Indiana, he was the son of Clyde and Gladys (Atchison) Terry. He married Mary Alice King on September 5, 1955, and she preceded him in death in February 1996.
MITCHELL, IN
Obituary: Chriscynthia Gayle “Chris” (Shipman) Robbins

Chriscynthia Gayle “Chris” (Shipman) Robbins, 75, of Bedford, passed away on November 12, 2022, at Bliss Place. Born August 29, 1947, in Bedford, she was the daughter of Otis Dale and Myra Lee (Jackson) Shipman. Chris married Dennis W. Robbins on June 5, 1966, and he survives. Survivors...
BEDFORD, IN
Bloomington man perishes after fire at Bloomington assisted living complex

BLOOMINGTON — One person has died after a fire broke out in an assisted living complex in Bloomington just after midnight on Friday. Just after midnight, a 911 caller reported a fire at Evergreen Village in the 3600 block of South Heirloom Drive, south of Sare Road. Some residents of the three-story apartment building were evacuated due to dense smoke coming from the second floor.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Obituary: Betty Crites Dillon

Betty Crites Dillon, 99, of Bedford passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at 4:40 p.m. at Westview Manor in Bedford. Cresthaven Funeral Home is entrusted with her care.
BEDFORD, IN
Ivy Tech Community College Board of Trustees will meet on Tuesday

BLOOMINGTON – The Campus Board of Trustees of Ivy Tech Community College Bloomington will meet at Ivy Tech in the Connie and Steve Ferguson Academic Building, in Lamkin Hall located at 200 Daniels Way, in Bloomington on Tuesday, November 15th. The meeting is open to the public that is...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Two people were arrested after pursuit races through three counties

SEYMOUR – On Saturday, two New Albany residents were arrested after leading officers on a vehicle pursuit through three counties. The initial investigation by Detectives with the Indiana State Police-Sellersburg Post indicated that shortly before 3:00 pm, Officers with the Seymour Police Department responded to Home Depot in Seymour, Indiana after receiving reports of an attempted theft. Officers arrived on the scene as the suspects left the property in a Uhaul box truck.
SEYMOUR, IN
Fire hydrant maintenance continues in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON – City of Bloomington Utilities (CBU) continues fire hydrant maintenance next week within the area defined as follows:. North of: West Country Club Drive/ East Winslow Road. South of: East Dodds Street. East of: South Walnut Street. West of: South Henderson Street. Crews are performing flow tests and...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Seymour teen faces child molestation charges

SEYMOUR – Seymour police officers arrested a 19-year-old Jackson County man after law enforcement allege he had sex with a 12-year-old girl. Officers began the investigation on Saturday, November 5, after the incident was reported to the Indiana Department of Child Services, according to Seymour Police Lt. C.J. Foster.
JACKSON COUNTY, IN
Kentucky man killed after losing control of his truck on I-69

GREENE CO. – A Owensboro, KY., man was killed Saturday morning after losing control of his 2009 International box truck on I-69. The accident was reported at the 99.5 northbound mile marker at 7:53 a.m. According to a Greene County Sheriff’s Department, 32-year-old Mitchell Fitzgerald was traveling north on...
GREENE COUNTY, IN
No.2 Stars a juggernaut headed toward South

BEDFORD – The definition of juggernaut is “a huge, powerful and overwhelming force.” The accompanying picture should be Bedford North Lawrence’s team photo. The second-ranked Stars, with three impressive blowout victories to start the 2022-23 campaign, have been unstoppable thus far, winning by an unfathomable and unsustainable 41.7 points. They’ve done so by forcing an incredible 28.7 turnovers per contest. Any bobbled dribble, any loose ball, any weak pass, starts an offensive firestorm.
BEDFORD, IN
Lady Jackets edge out Perry Central for first win of the season

After suffering a tough loss against highly ranked Lanesville to kick off their season, The Mitchell Bluejackets bounced back on Friday, picking up their first win of the year over Pakota Lake conference opponent Perry Central, with a final score of 47-39 The Bluejackets controlled much of the game, maintaining...
MITCHELL, IN

