SEYMOUR – On Saturday, two New Albany residents were arrested after leading officers on a vehicle pursuit through three counties. The initial investigation by Detectives with the Indiana State Police-Sellersburg Post indicated that shortly before 3:00 pm, Officers with the Seymour Police Department responded to Home Depot in Seymour, Indiana after receiving reports of an attempted theft. Officers arrived on the scene as the suspects left the property in a Uhaul box truck.

SEYMOUR, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO