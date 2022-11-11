Read full article on original website
Red Cross says first aid convoy arrives in Tigray capital
The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said a medical aid convoy had arrived in the capital of Ethiopia's war-ravaged Tigray region Tuesday, its first since a peace deal between the federal government and Tigrayan rebels almost two weeks ago. The peace deal does not mention the region, raising fears of further conflict down the road.
France to conduct biggest ever war games in 2023
France is planning its biggest ever military exercise involving 12,000 troops, including NATO allies, in the first half of next year, a commander at the chiefs of staff said Tuesday. The scenario calls for a major conflict with an unspecified foreign state to be played out, said Yves Metayer, commander of the troop deployment division at the French chiefs of staff.
