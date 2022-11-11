Read full article on original website
“That’s Why We Want These Guns Off The Streets"Still UnsolvedPortland, OR
A 21-year-old moved to Oregon to live his dream and vanished just 18 days later. What happened to Miles Stanton?Fatim HemrajTualatin, OR
Monday in Portland: CTGR opening opioid treatment clinic in Portland, 'Symbiosis' debuts at Portland Art MuseumEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Many Portland residents should have received $600 stimulus paymentsJ.R. HeimbignerPortland, OR
Dangerous Neighborhoods in Portland, ORTerry MansfieldPortland, OR
Portland soaks in sunshine Sunday — with snow next week?
Portland will see brisk temperatures, partial sunshine and a calm wind on Sunday, and that pattern will hold up for the work week, too. The days ahead will be slightly warmer, however, according to the National Weather Service. Sunday’s high temperature is expected to hit 48 degrees, but Monday will...
Channel 6000
Dry streaks like this don’t happen often in November
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — If you have a favorite fall jacket that isn’t built for the rain, now’s the time to show it off. Of course, November is known to be part of the rainy season, and it tends to live up to that reputation around the region. Portland and surrounding communities started the month with nearly three inches of rain, and now, we are on a six-day stint of dry days. It will be seven when we finish up our Monday.
Channel 6000
Take autumn treats to the next level with BestReviews
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Whether it’s apple pies and pumpkin cookies or chili and cornbread — autumn is full of delicious flavors and treats. Now, it’s time to take them to the next level with tips and products that give your recipes a fall-look as well thanks to the team at BestReviews.
alamedahistory.org
100-year-old photos offer a fresh look at the Willamette River in downtown Portland
We’ve been helping a long-time Northeast Portland family sort through their 100-year-old photo albums to identify some mystery locations and develop context about important family places. We love working with old photos (there’s a whole category here on the blog called Photo Detective dedicated to the topic which we think makes interesting reading and looking).
KGW
Top 5 Portland holiday light displays
PORTLAND, Ore. — With the air getting colder and winter weather complicating roadways, it's good to have fun activities close to home. Thankfully, there are five excellent holiday light displays all opening soon in and around the Portland metro area:. Oregon ZooLights. Chief among these are the lights at...
Channel 6000
Making time for fitness this holiday season with Planet Fitness
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — This holiday season we not only want to feel good, but we also want to look our best. Everyday Northwest sponsors Planet Fitness are making that easier.
Small Portland pound cake shop preps for holiday orders
Millage has enjoyed baking her whole life, but it was her family who encouraged her to turn her love of desserts into a business of her own. Growing up, she watched her aunt make 7 UP pound cakes until her hands wouldn’t allow her to anymore.
Hop Aboard This Oregon Christmas Train For An Amazing Holiday Adventure
Looking For A Holiday Family Adventure? Mount Hood Railroad Has Christmas Train. Just a few hours away from Tri-Cities, you can hop aboard the train headed toward Christmas Town. If you are looking for a magical adventure this holiday season, Mount Hood Railroad is doing its annual "Christmas Train" again.
pdxfoodpress.com
Flying Fish Co. Order now for holidays! Eat now to survive!
Confirmed: The guy who writes the newsletters knows how to make a screenshot. Hate to break it to ya bub, but Thanksgiving is less than two weeks away, which means that all the HOLIDAY-holidays are right behind. Where does the time go? The days are long but the years are short. Hooboy. Better get your orders in now, for not only has our holiday special order form returned, it has returned with aplomb. And you will find it RIGHT HERE, where you can place your orders with aplomb. Place your orders for fish fillets, whole fish, oysters, shellfish, meat, and other things like eggs and ginger and seaweed. And do it all HERE. One more time for the people in the back…
Channel 6000
Wow guests and gift recipients with Dogfish Head Craft pairings
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Are you ready to wow your guests and gift recipients this year?. On behalf of Everyday Northwest sponsors, Dogfish Head Craft Brewery, we’re learning some great pairing suggestions.
Dangerous Neighborhoods in Portland, OR
Portland, Oregon, has many safe neighborhoods. However, some are dangerous. Let's take a look at those. The official seal of Portland, Oregon, USA.By Unknown author - Public Domain, Wikimedia.
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 101 Fatal, Tillamook Co., Nov. 14
On November 9, 2022, at approximately 12:01PM, the Oregon State Police responded to a two vehicle collision on US-101, near MP 50. The preliminary investigation indicated a fully loaded Peterbilt tanker truck, operated by Kenneth Walter Zwald (69) of Tillamook, was northbound on US 101, when for an unknown reason, it crossed into the opposing lane and struck a Mazda CX-5, operated by Gordon Stewart Beadle (81) of Campbell River (BC), head-on in the southbound lane. Both vehicle operators were transported for injuries. A passenger in the Mazda, Judy Gwyneth Beadle (79) of Campbell River (BC), was killed during the collision. OSP was assisted by the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Department and ODOT.
4 Great Steakhouses in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Oregon that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food and impeccable service.
vasttourist.com
25 Best & Fun Things to Do in Salem Oregon
Looking for the best things to do in Salem Oregon? Salem, the city of Oregon, is a great place to visit, especially if you’re interested in history, scary entertainment, and cultural sites. The city is admired for its natural beauty, filled with many gardens, flower fields, vineyards, and lush...
kptv.com
Highway 58 crash leaves Salem man dead
KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A crash on Highway 58 left a man dead at about 10 p.m. Friday night, according to Oregon State Police. Sabino Cuautenango-Zacualpa, age 25, of Salem was driving eastbound on Highway 58 in a Silver Chevrolet Aveo in icy conditions when he lost control of the car. He crossed into the westbound lane and hit an oncoming white 1999 Ford F-350 Pickup.
Stretch the Noodle: Popular Portland food cart featured in Travel Oregon campaign
If you know the area, you know there's usually quite the line outside the Stretch the Noodle food cart in downtown Portland.
KDRV
Portlanders grapple with housing market sticker shock
PORTLAND, Ore. — It's no secret the housing market has changed within the last 5 years — and it will it cost Portlanders a pretty penny for a new home. The Portland Business Journal took home values from Zillow and came up with the minimal annual income needed to buy a house within the Portland metro area — and it turns out a 6-figure salary is needed.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Beaverton, OR
Since Beaverton became the first Oregon city to build an ice rink dedicated to curling, this city has remained ahead of the curve. Locals and visitors will find no shortage of fantastic restaurants, cafés, bars, and coffee shops in this idyllic city!. You’ll love what the colorful eateries in...
WWEEK
Geeking Out Over a Real-Life Portland Treasure Map
Today, I’m talking to my favorite histori-Oregonian, Doug Kenck Crispin, about this week’s choose-your-own-adventure cover package. Doug put this piece together with fellow histori-Oregonian JB Fisher, and if you haven’t already, you really should grab a physical copy of the issue before it’s quits the stands, because there is a literal, real-life, rich-stuff treasure map inside.
kptv.com
Crash on I-5 leaves Salem pedestrian dead
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - A crash on I-5 left a pedestrian dead early Sunday morning near Salem, according to Oregon State Police. Troopers responded to the crash near milepost 259 at about 1:30 a.m. They found that a Salem driver named Michael Summers, age 38, was driving northbound on I-5 when he lost control of his car and hit a barrier. Summer’s dog got out of the car and started running in the road. While trying to chase his dog Summer was hit by an oncoming Toyota Camry.
