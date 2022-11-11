Confirmed: The guy who writes the newsletters knows how to make a screenshot. Hate to break it to ya bub, but Thanksgiving is less than two weeks away, which means that all the HOLIDAY-holidays are right behind. Where does the time go? The days are long but the years are short. Hooboy. Better get your orders in now, for not only has our holiday special order form returned, it has returned with aplomb. And you will find it RIGHT HERE, where you can place your orders with aplomb. Place your orders for fish fillets, whole fish, oysters, shellfish, meat, and other things like eggs and ginger and seaweed. And do it all HERE. One more time for the people in the back…

PORTLAND, OR ・ 3 DAYS AGO