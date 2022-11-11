ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lacey, WA

911 calls to Days Inn motel expected to drop after it becomes a shelter, Lacey chief says

By Rolf Boone
The Olympian
The Olympian
 5 days ago

The current Days Inn motel in Lacey is a troubled property, generating hundreds of 9-1-1 calls per year, Lacey City Council learned on Thursday.

However, police and council members think those numbers will fall once the hotel is converted and properly managed to serve people who are homeless, first as a shelter and later as permanent supportive housing.

“Providing housing in cooperation with services is what works,” Police Chief Robert Almada said. “It’s a proven model, it works repeatedly, and I’m glad we’re bringing it here to Lacey.”

City Manager Scott Spence said the site now generates more than 400 9-1-1 calls per year, compared to 60-70 a year for a similar hotel in the area.

Almada said the property is one of the largest generators of police calls in the city, although he did not describe the nature of those calls.

“It’s definitely one of our hot spots,” he said.

Thursday’s council discussion was an extension of an announcement earlier in the week .

The state, Thurston County and the city of Lacey, partners in the state’s rights-of-way initiative, announced Tuesday they plan to convert the property at 8200 Quinault Drive NE into shelter and later permanent supportive housing for the homeless.

The state’s rights-of-way program seeks to clear the homeless from public areas along I-5 and get them into housing.

Thurston County received $37 million from the state’s rights-of-way program, of which $20 million will be used for the hotel acquisition and site setup. An additional $4 million will be used for two years of site operations. The Low Income Housing Institute will operate the Days Inn shelter 24/7 and will provide on-site case management to help residents obtain permanent housing, employment, health care and other services.

The shelter near the Marvin Road exit from I-5 is expected to open in spring 2023.

Despite the detailed announcement, Lacey Mayor Andy Ryder said he has already received emails from several residents who think the plan for the hotel is completely different from what was announced.

Community and Economic Development Director Rick Walk tried to help.

“It’s not a day shelter,” he said. The converted hotel will have on-site management and controls, perimeter fencing, parking permits for residents and a lobby that will control who is coming and going, Walk said.

Council member Lenny Greenstein, who acknowledged that in the past he has been a skeptic on the topic of services for the homeless, visited a property run by the Low Income Housing Institute in Tacoma and came away from the experience impressed.

“I thought they did a really good job,” he said. “They had a good set of rules and enforced them, and it was clean and there weren’t people hanging around.”

Loitering is what people are concerned about, Greenstein said.

City officials aren’t done answering questions.

At 3 p.m. and again at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, city, county, state and Low Income Housing Institute officials will gather at Lacey City Hall to provide an overview of the conversion and answer questions. Lacey City Hall is at 420 College St. SE.

Meeting and informational flyers have been distributed to nearby business owners and some were called directly by the city, Walk and Spence said. For more information, go to: https://cityoflacey.org/ .

Comments / 5

w garcia
5d ago

I am sick and tired of homeless poop and pee everywhere. I am tired that no one has the balls to do what needs to be done. If you are I. The street living then you should get scooped up and bussed out to a camp that is an island in the middle of the ocean. I am tired of not being to afford my own roof and food and gas over my head. I have lost a house. City state and fess were not there helping me when the bubble popped 10+ years ago. No one gave me food stamps. I had a job. I one gave me a roof over my head. I had to get one over my head by myself. Life takes poops on you. People do need help. But our government paying millions of dollars to foreign countries and can’t even help their own damn people says a whole lot to me. Powers that be don’t care if a homeless shoots me in the face. They don’t care they take over cop shops. Western Washington. Is the Wild West. All homeless REMOVED.

Reply
3
Guest
5d ago

Wow! I didn’t notice anything that says they have to be held personably accountable for their actions. Personal responsibility means that they take pride in having a shelter and have a new permanent housing. They’ve wasted enough taxpayers money in this state.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Chronicle

Protestors Voice Opposition Over Proposed Airport Site

People who oppose a new airport in Pierce County rallied in McKenna on Saturday, Nov. 12 to display signs in opposition of the measure. There are two locations in Pierce County and one in Thurston County that were recently recommended by the Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission as being feasible “greenfields” for a new commercial airport, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

Tacoma homeless encampment cleanup underway near new shelter site

TACOMA, Wash. — Clean up of a so-called problematic homeless encampment in Tacoma began Tuesday, and much to the dismay of residents it won't be done in one day. Outreach workers and crews with the city of Tacoma started cleaning up the encampment on Pacific Avenue Tuesday morning. People who live near the camp told have told KOMO News they routinely hear gunshots and have seen fires happen inside the camp.
TACOMA, WA
nwnewsradio.com

Defunding SPD and the fight over Seattle’s budget

FILE – In this Wednesday, July 15, 2020, file photo, Seattle Police officers walk past people holding signs and flags during a rally in support of police and other law enforcement officers, in front of City Hall in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File) (SEATTLE, Wash.) — Seattle City...
SEATTLE, WA
thejoltnews.com

Former firefighter of 38 years gets his hearing aid request approved

The Olympia LEOFF (Law Enforcement Officer and Firefighter) Disability Board convened on Monday, November 14, for the hearing aid request from a 71-year-old patient who has served six years in the army and 38 years as a firefighter. The LEOFF Disability board is responsible for administering state law regarding all...
q13fox.com

State exploring new airport, locals line up to fight it

OLYMPIA, Wash. - Puget Sound is growing, and if projections hold local airports won’t meet demand for passengers or cargo for the region. The state legislature created the Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission (CACC) to combat the problem. The group – made up of various interest groups, and locals – have been tapped to determine what options are on the table moving forward.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
The Center Square

Leesa Manion defeats Jim Ferrell in King County prosecutor race

(The Center Square) – Leesa Manion has defeated Federal Way Mayor Jim Ferrell for King County prosecutor. Ferrell conceded the race on Thursday after same-day initial returns of more than half the ballots cast showed him polling at almost 43% to Manion’s nearly 57%. “This afternoon, I called Leesa Manion to congratulate here on her historic election as King County Prosecuting Attorney,” Ferrell said in a statement. ...
KING COUNTY, WA
thurstontalk.com

Eastside Olympia Neighborhoods: Walks, Views and Unique Homes

Just east of downtown, heading up 4th Avenue, branching left and right from Puget and Central streets are the Eastside Olympia neighborhoods. These streets are dotted with historical structures, home for massive old trees and alive with a shared appreciation and pride among residents. Neighbors rally to care for their space and celebrate together. The result is a preserved area of mostly single-family homes with character and community members that aim to know each other.
OLYMPIA, WA
thejoltnews.com

Farmlands cannot be moved

There are people who appreciate the wild, forested greenness of Washington State and there are those who see land as a resource to be exploited. There are those who work and live in harmony with nature and all that she offers, and there are those who fail to realize the richness that comes without dollars.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

12 Arrested as Part of 'Net Nanny' Operation in Western Washington

CHEHALIS, WA - Twelve people were taken into custody over the weekend in Lewis County, Washington as part of a multi-agency 'Net Nanny' operation to catch those allegedly involved in the sexual abuse and exploitation of children. The multi-day operation reportedly involved the Washington State Patrol (WSP), local Lewis County...
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
The Olympian

The Olympian

Olympia, WA
5K+
Followers
136
Post
918K+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the capital city, The Olympian has earned a reputation as a watchdog of state government, leading the effort to change state public disclosure laws to keep government meetings open to the public. The city is often considered to be a major cultural center of the South Puget Sound region, home to quite a number of performing arts companies and theaters as well as a hub of indie music production. The Olympia area is also a magnet for outdoor enthusiasts, located less than two hours from the Pacific Ocean, the Olympic Mountains, Mount St. Helens, and Mount Rainier.

 https://www.theolympian.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy