SB Nation
Sky Blue News: Mid-Season Review, Ilkay Interest, Rico Extension, and More...
It’s your Manchester City headline roundup from Sky Blue News! We’ll be on a Monday, Wednesday, and Friday schedule during the World Cup Break. Here’s your Monday dose of all the latest. Ilkay Gundogan pinpoints why Manchester City lost to Brentford - Jack Flintham - Manchester Evening...
BBC
Sam Curran could go down as one of England's white-ball greats - Matthew Mott
England all-rounder Sam Curran could become "one of the white-ball greats", according to coach Matthew Mott. Curran, 24, was named player of the match for his 3-12 in England's T20 Word Cup victory over Pakistan and was also player of the tournament. He took 13 wickets, including 5-10 against Afghanistan...
BBC
Scotland 23-31 New Zealand: Gregor Townsend says side missed best chance to beat All Blacks
Scotland missed "the best opportunity in our history" to beat New Zealand, says head coach Gregor Townsend. The All Blacks emerged 31-23 winners at Murrayfield but only after they were given a scare by Scotland. The hosts put up 23 unanswered points having initially trailed 14-0, but New Zealand punished...
‘There’s no ceiling for him’: How Sam Curran became England’s T20 future
Effervescent all-rounder has made himself integral and starred with a stunning T20 World Cup final bowling display
ESPN
Iran coach Carlos Queiroz talks World Cup group vs. USMNT and England in Qatar
Carlos Queiroz had a pretty good idea what he was signing up for in September when he agreed to return to his previous role as coach of the Iran national team, three years after ending his initial eight-year stint in charge, on a $50,000 contract for three months' work culminating at the World Cup. Or at least he thought he did.
BBC
The WWII codebreaker who still won't give secrets away
As an officer in the Women's Royal Naval Service Marjorie Lamb learned to decode messages in the Highlands of Scotland before being posted to Egypt. But despite the passage of time Ms Lamb, 102, vowed she would still never give any secrets away. She told BBC Scotland: "I don't think...
BBC
Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup: England set up final meeting with holders France
Tries: Bechara 4, Coyd 4, Hawkins 2, Brown 8, King, Collins, Roberts, Simpson Goals: Hawkins 7, Collins 10, Roberts Drop: Roberts. Tries: Triggs-Turner, Preece, Williams, Caron Goals: Preece, Higgins 2. England set up a Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup final showdown against holders France on Friday in Manchester with a...
BBC
World Cup to hit Newcastle fans' food bank collections
A food bank set up by Newcastle United fans said it needs to find thousands of pounds to feed vulnerable families during the World Cup break. The NUFC Fans' Food Bank can receive up to £5,000 at home games, which is matched by club co-owner Jamie Reuben. As the...
NBC Sports
Arsenal hits break with five-point Premier League table lead
Martin Odegaard scored a pair of goals to give Arsenal a five-point lead atop the Premier League table following a 2-0 win over Wolves at the Molineux on Saturday. Arsenal’s 12-1-1 record through 14 matches gives it a five-point lead over Manchester City atop the Premier League table, seven points clear of Newcastle and 14 ahead of fifth-place Manchester United.
BBC
Footballer twins' shock over racism in junior league
Footballer twin brothers have described "shocking" incidents of racism at recent junior league matches. Chris and Shane Jackson, of Irvine Victoria FC, said both fans and players have made racist remarks - and rival clubs have been inconsistent in dealing with incidents. The 34-year-olds believe more needs to be done...
BBC
Toni Duggan discusses challenges of being a pregnant footballer
It is not often you tell your boss you are pregnant before your parents. But for Everton forward Toni Duggan, 31, that was one of the tough choices she had to make after finding out she was to become a mum while still a professional footballer. "One of the biggest...
BBC
King's Lynn hospital patients fear roof collapse - health watchdog
Patients have been asking to go to other hospitals rather than one where the ageing roof is being held up by more than 2,400 wooden and steel posts. The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn has already had to close four of its seven operating theatres because of concerns the ceiling could collapse.
