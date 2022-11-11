Remodeled Washington Center for Performing Arts celebrates its reopening Sunday

After more than five years, the Washington Center for the Performing Arts is closing the curtain on its capital campaign aimed at remodeling the center, and on Sunday will celebrate the work that has been completed to revitalize the 35-year-old theater.

From noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, the center staff will be giving guided tours to show people how the $8.8 million that was raised was used. There also will be door prizes, including goody bags and tickets for events.

Jill Barnes, executive director of the center, said it’s a chance for people to come and reorient themselves with the center. A lot has been changed, and she said it’s much easier to navigate now than it’s ever been. Along with clearer signage and layout, the center received new rigging, curtains, audio and lighting equipment, and more.

Barnes said the remodel was broken up into two phases, with backstage work completed first then everywhere else.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic halted some of the project, the center got its new audio system, speakers, an HD projector, rigging for backstage pieces, and a lighting system. The lighting alone cost $750,000.

“In 35 years lighting and other technology has changed, and the new system is energy and labor efficient,” Barnes said. “We can really create any feeling we want; the only limitation is what people can dream up.”

She said all of the new equipment isn’t just a positive for the center, but its partners, too. It’s home to the Olympia Symphony Orchestra, Ballet Northwest and more, and all those groups get full access to the center’s theatrical equipment.

Executive director Jill Banes gives a tour of the recently renovated Washington Center for the Performing Arts in Olympia. One new addition is the merchandise section that offers a dedicated sales area.

For the second phase, the center closed its doors to the public this summer. Over four months, the floor in the theater was resurfaced, a trench for cabling was built, and about 20 seats were added. ADA-accessible seating has been added to the front of the theater on both sides, and transfer seats with liftable arm rests were added for more accessibility.

Barnes said she is excited for people to see the renovations to the lobbies, which include new carpeting, paint, wall coverings and more. Amenities have been shifted around: Concessions are on the opposite side of the lobby from where they used to be, and there are more satellite bars throughout the building. Now, instead of having to walk down from the mezzanine for a drink, you can go to a bar on your level.

Barnes said there’s a wall between the main floor and mezzanine that features an interpretation of some of Andy Warhol’s work. She described it all as very dramatic, which she said fits the character of a performing arts center.