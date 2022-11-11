ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

PhillyBite

Top 5 Best Breakfast Spots in Philadelphia

- If you are traveling in Philadelphia and looking for the best breakfast spots, you've come to the right place. Read on to find out which spots are worth a visit! This list includes Red Owl Tavern, Cafe La Maude, and The Dutch Eating Place. These spots serve up fresh, healthy food.
billypenn.com

What to know about Allan Domb, now officially running for Philly mayor

Allan Domb has officially entered the mayor’s race. The former City Council member resigned in mid-August, but held back from confirming his widely-assumed candidacy for three months. Philly is in a “public safety crisis,” Domb told Billy Penn when he stepped down, adding that it needs “strong leadership, a...
New Jersey 101.5

Philadelphia needs to be a city you visit this winter

The holidays are right around the corner! Have you solidified your travel plans yet?. Whether or not people choose to go anywhere as the weather starts turning will be impacted by how much it costs between travel and activities once there. As long as there are plenty of things to do that don't run up a huge bill, people will, most likely, at least take some weekend trips.
CBS Philly

Coalition pushes to rename Taney Street in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Supporters pushing to rename Philadelphia's Taney Street to Lecount Street made their voices heard Sunday afternoon. The Rename Taney Coalition gathered petitions from residents who live on the street in Brewerytown.Taney Street is believed to be named for Roger Taney-- the Chief Justice of the U.S. Supreme Court who wrote the Dred Scott decision, which held that Black people were not and could never become U.S. citizens.The coalition wants the street renamed in honor of Philadelphia activist and educator Caroline Lecount."Caroline Lecount is Philadelphia's Rosa Parks," Tyrique Glasgow, of the Young Chances Foundation, said. "[She] basically integrated the trolley cart and hosted our education system in Philadelphia. It's essential that we get all of our members on board and our community organizations to have support for the block captains and the youth."Philadelphia city council continues to consider the name change.
CBS Philly

A cappella group serenades veterans at South Philly diner

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Some South Philadelphia diners were serenaded on Veterans Day morning. CBS3 was at Penrose Diner where a local acapella group, the Roadies, sang patriotic songs at a Veterans Day breakfast. The organizer of the event said it was important to applaud people who have served in the military.
PhillyBite

Where are South Philly's Best Tacos and Taqueria

Philly is becoming a taco town. Amongst the authentic, mom-and-pop taquerias of South Philly, tried-and-true tequila bars, roving food trucks, and the newest crop of Mexican joints, there is genuinely a taco for everyone in Philly. Here is where to find a great Mexican in South Philadelphia. Best of South...
Daily Voice

Philadelphia Fire Lt. Anthony Patterson Dies

Longtime Philadelphia firefighter Anthony Patterson has died, this department said. Patterson served the PFD for nearly 16 years and died last week while off-duty. Details surrounding his death were not being announced. "In fire school his nickname was 'Hightower' because he was so tall," Jen Leary writes on Twitter. "Definitely...
phila.gov

Wipe out your water bill debt through TAP

Behind on your water bills? Our Tiered Assistance Program (TAP) can help. Thanks to TAP, over 13,800 low-income Philadelphia households can now afford their monthly water bills. You can benefit too. The program protects customers with past-due balances from water shutoffs. Once enrolled, you can get predictable monthly water bills...
billypenn.com

South Philly’s Roxanne BYOB blurs the line between fine dining and fun

Nestled into the ground floor of a South Philly rowhome, Roxanne BYOB is the latest entry in Philadelphia’s flourishing crop of restaurants serving laid-back tasting menus. Chef Alexandra Holt’s restaurant, located in the former Sabrina’s Cafe space near the Italian Market, offers playfully plated courses that walk the line between “fine dining” and “fun dining.”
6abc

The Mass from the Archdiocese of Philadelphia

6abc Studios (WPVI) -- 6abc is pleased to share Sunday Mass - part of our decades-long partnership with the Archdiocese of Philadelphia. The Celebrant is the Rev. Michael Speziale, Pastor, St. Ephrem Parish, Bensalem. The Lectors are Erin Conley and Delores Czaplicki. Rachael Sweeney is the Cantor and Ron Chancler...
