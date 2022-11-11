Read full article on original website
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia is Preparing For the Expected Arrival of 52 Migrants From TexasTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
Rookie Cop Shot Right After Graduating The AcademyStill UnsolvedPhiladelphia, PA
The richest person in PhiladelphiaLuay RahilPhiladelphia, PA
Temple Owls Score Comeback Win Over Villanova WildcatsFlurrySportsRadnor Township, PA
billypenn.com
Replace Wawa with its rival?; Where to donate used goods; Eagles turned upside-down | Morning roundup
💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. What should replace Wawa in Center City? How about…Sheetz. After Wawa closed two Market Street locations last month, we asked what Philadelphians thought...
PhillyBite
Top 5 Best Breakfast Spots in Philadelphia
- If you are traveling in Philadelphia and looking for the best breakfast spots, you've come to the right place. Read on to find out which spots are worth a visit! This list includes Red Owl Tavern, Cafe La Maude, and The Dutch Eating Place. These spots serve up fresh, healthy food.
billypenn.com
In advance of Burger Brawl (which is now Burger Crawl), who makes Philly’s best?
Philadelphia rode buses for beer on St. Patrick’s Day and ran more than a mile in the heat for booze at Misconduct Tavern, but will it brave the winter elements for a month of burgers?. That’s what the Philadelphia Burger Brawl — now Burger Crawl — is asking after...
Philadelphia Thai Spot Named Among Best In America
A Thai restaurant in Philadelphia was named among the best in the US. A report by Eat This, Not That says Thai Kuu in Chestnut Hill has authentic fare to boot, calling it the best Thai restaurant in all of Pennsylvania. The restaurant was founded in 2011 by owner, Atchara,...
NBC Philadelphia
This Is Why the Flags Are Coming Down on Philly's Ben Franklin Parkway
You might be noticing less color along the Ben Franklin Parkway. The City of Philadelphia plans to remove old worn and tattered flags from countries around the world along the iconic drive between LOVE Park and Eakins Oval. "We recognize that flags in such conditions are no longer a fitting...
Ambler-based BBQ Restaurant Brings Pizza to its Philly Location
A great happy hour destination in University City has its roots in Ambler. Lucky Well has opened up its first location since it started its journey ten years ago. The restaurant is known for its iconic barbeque bites, but this time, reports 6 ABC, it’s introducing pizza to the mix.
billypenn.com
What to know about Allan Domb, now officially running for Philly mayor
Allan Domb has officially entered the mayor’s race. The former City Council member resigned in mid-August, but held back from confirming his widely-assumed candidacy for three months. Philly is in a “public safety crisis,” Domb told Billy Penn when he stepped down, adding that it needs “strong leadership, a...
Philadelphia needs to be a city you visit this winter
The holidays are right around the corner! Have you solidified your travel plans yet?. Whether or not people choose to go anywhere as the weather starts turning will be impacted by how much it costs between travel and activities once there. As long as there are plenty of things to do that don't run up a huge bill, people will, most likely, at least take some weekend trips.
Tree Lighting, Ice Skating, Rides & More! Winterfest at Blue Cross RiverRink in Philly Returns Nov 25!
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Philly!. The Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest is back again this year starting Nov 25 at the Delaware waterfront in Philadelphia, followed by a Holiday Tree Lighting event powered by PECO on Dec 2!. There's truly no better way to kick off...
Coalition pushes to rename Taney Street in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Supporters pushing to rename Philadelphia's Taney Street to Lecount Street made their voices heard Sunday afternoon. The Rename Taney Coalition gathered petitions from residents who live on the street in Brewerytown.Taney Street is believed to be named for Roger Taney-- the Chief Justice of the U.S. Supreme Court who wrote the Dred Scott decision, which held that Black people were not and could never become U.S. citizens.The coalition wants the street renamed in honor of Philadelphia activist and educator Caroline Lecount."Caroline Lecount is Philadelphia's Rosa Parks," Tyrique Glasgow, of the Young Chances Foundation, said. "[She] basically integrated the trolley cart and hosted our education system in Philadelphia. It's essential that we get all of our members on board and our community organizations to have support for the block captains and the youth."Philadelphia city council continues to consider the name change.
A cappella group serenades veterans at South Philly diner
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Some South Philadelphia diners were serenaded on Veterans Day morning. CBS3 was at Penrose Diner where a local acapella group, the Roadies, sang patriotic songs at a Veterans Day breakfast. The organizer of the event said it was important to applaud people who have served in the military.
PhillyBite
Where are South Philly's Best Tacos and Taqueria
Philly is becoming a taco town. Amongst the authentic, mom-and-pop taquerias of South Philly, tried-and-true tequila bars, roving food trucks, and the newest crop of Mexican joints, there is genuinely a taco for everyone in Philly. Here is where to find a great Mexican in South Philadelphia. Best of South...
billypenn.com
$6M to curb Black pregnancy deaths; Photographing the magical Phillies run; Mastriano concedes gov race | Morning roundup
💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. New Temple study aims to reduce Black maternal mortality. The U.S. maternal mortality rate is 3x higher for Black women than white women. In...
Philadelphia Fire Lt. Anthony Patterson Dies
Longtime Philadelphia firefighter Anthony Patterson has died, this department said. Patterson served the PFD for nearly 16 years and died last week while off-duty. Details surrounding his death were not being announced. "In fire school his nickname was 'Hightower' because he was so tall," Jen Leary writes on Twitter. "Definitely...
phila.gov
Wipe out your water bill debt through TAP
Behind on your water bills? Our Tiered Assistance Program (TAP) can help. Thanks to TAP, over 13,800 low-income Philadelphia households can now afford their monthly water bills. You can benefit too. The program protects customers with past-due balances from water shutoffs. Once enrolled, you can get predictable monthly water bills...
billypenn.com
South Philly’s Roxanne BYOB blurs the line between fine dining and fun
Nestled into the ground floor of a South Philly rowhome, Roxanne BYOB is the latest entry in Philadelphia’s flourishing crop of restaurants serving laid-back tasting menus. Chef Alexandra Holt’s restaurant, located in the former Sabrina’s Cafe space near the Italian Market, offers playfully plated courses that walk the line between “fine dining” and “fun dining.”
Where everybody knows your name: Checking out top neighborhood bars in Philadelphia
With so many bars to choose from in Philadelphia, it's nearly impossible to make a list that everyone can agree on - but Jessica Boyington is going to try!
NBC Philadelphia
Santa Claus Is Coming to These Philly-Area Malls. Some Places He Already Arrived
The time has come for children to get dressed up in their holiday best to tell Santa what they want for Christmas and for parents to get the family holiday pictures they've waited 12 months for. Though Halloween decorations have barely come down, Santa has already come to some towns.
6abc
The Mass from the Archdiocese of Philadelphia
6abc Studios (WPVI) -- 6abc is pleased to share Sunday Mass - part of our decades-long partnership with the Archdiocese of Philadelphia. The Celebrant is the Rev. Michael Speziale, Pastor, St. Ephrem Parish, Bensalem. The Lectors are Erin Conley and Delores Czaplicki. Rachael Sweeney is the Cantor and Ron Chancler...
fox29.com
'It's not impossible': Philadelphia woman makes 100th birthday wish to meet Michelle Obama
PHILADELPHIA - One hundred years of precious memories and priceless wisdom called for a very special day of celebrations. Family, friends and local lawmakers all came out to throw a 100th birthday for Eloise Brown in South Philadelphia this weekend. Crown and all, Eloise was certainly queen for the day!...
