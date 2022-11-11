Read full article on original website
Charleston Man, Durham LeaderThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
How 3 Charleston Plantations Teach History and Enrapture VisitorsRene CizioCharleston, SC
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes stifle Charleston Southern 82-56 behind Key’s double-doubleThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Ohio State ‘stacking days,’ prepares for tilt against Charleston SouthernThe LanternColumbus, OH
Flavor to Savor at Southern Roots BBQJ.M. LesinskiCharleston, SC
How 3 Charleston Plantations Teach History and Enrapture Visitors
South Carolina isn’t as known for its Charleston Plantations as it should be. Most people know about its historic colonial architecture, coastal seafood, and the old southern way of life. Still, it should also be known for its preservation of history through a series of stunning plantations. While I was in the area for more than a month, I visited three unique plantations that preserve important pre-civil war history.
Roper may take over former North Charleston City Hall location
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston’s former city hall location may soon have a new owner. North Charleston confirmed to News 2 on Monday that the city’s finance committee is set to discuss selling the old city hall building off Mall Drive to Roper Hospital as part of their expansion and move to the […]
Turkey, grocery distribution planned for Tuesday in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A turkey, grocery, and hygiene product distribution event will take place this week in North Charleston. The Community Resource Center is partnering with Mercedes-Benz Vans for the second annual distribution event that is scheduled to take place beginning at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 15. Those within the community who […]
charlestondaily.net
Charleston, South Carolina’s Thinnest House
“The Afro-American has become heir to the myths that it is better to be poor than rich. Lower-class rather than middle or upper. Easy going rather than industrious. Extravagant rather than thrifty and athletic rather than academic.”. Right in the heart of the East side on corner of Reid and...
counton2.com
Folly Beach says that Nicole's erosion impacts are severe
Folly Beach says that Nicole’s erosion impacts are …. Folly Beach says that Nicole's erosion impacts are severe. Several witnesses were called to the stand to testify in the case. USCG Rescues 3 from boat near Savannah – DVIDS. Lowcountry Food Bank receives major donation ahead …. Lowcountry...
charlestondaily.net
New Surf Shop opening in downtown Charleston – Quiet Store Surf Shop
The location formally occupied by The Loft will soon be reopening as the brand new Quiet Storm Surf Shop. 267 King Street will now be a haven for beach vibes and ocean lovers. Quiet Storm has been in business since 1984 providing affordable clothing, boards, accessories and more and are excited to be part of the King Street shopping experience.
Everybody Eats: Charlamagne Tha God & His Wife Become Krystal Franchisees!
The couple will open six greater Charleston locations of the iconic Southern restaurant with the first location to open in Charlamagne’s hometown of Moncks Corner, SC.
abcnews4.com
Suspect with gold grill, toy gun threatens to shoot person at Charleston bar: CPD
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A suspect not yet old enough to drink alcohol is facing charges after allegedly making threats with a toy gun at a bar on Hanover Street, according to a report from the Charleston Police Department. Harper Lawrence-Weiland, 19, was arrested Monday morning and charged with...
Holy Smokes BBQ festival returns Nov. 19
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The second annual Holy Smokes BBQ festival returns to Riverfront Park in North Charleston in just over a week. On Nov. 19 from 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m., pitmasters and chefs from across the country will fire up their smokers to celebrate the long-standing American tradition of barbecue. The festival benefits […]
Lowcountry Food Bank to host giveaway Thursday
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A large food bank giveaway will be held in Summerville on Thursday. According to Lowcountry Food Bank, the organization will hold a giveaway on Thursday night at Refuge Bibleway Church of Our Lord Jesus Christ in Summerville. Lowcountry Food Bank says it will be a “massive” giveaway with a goal […]
live5news.com
Grab your jacket: Cooldown on the way for the Lowcountry
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Portions of the Lowcountry will see temperatures fall into the 30s by early Monday morning. A cold front that moved across South Carolina is bringing what may feel like a big drop in temperatures with it. As of Sunday morning, Orangeburg’s temperature had dropped to 48...
South Carolina native among those killed University of Virginia killings
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — A native of South Carolina is among those killed in a shooting on the campus of the University of Virginia that left three members of the football team dead. University of Virginia President Jim Ryan confirmed Monday morning Lavel Davis Jr. was shot and killed Sunday...
Group files lawsuit against South Carolina city over John C. Calhoun monument removal
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A group that owns Marion Square has filed a lawsuit against the City of Charleston for its removal of the John C. Calhoun monument that towered above the downtown park since the late 1890s. Formerly known as the ‘Washington Light Infantry Sumter Guards Board of Officers,’ members of the newly named […]
live5news.com
‘Lowcountry Pit Crew’ launches with weekend adoption parties
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Animal Society is holding a special open house event this weekend to help homeless dogs find loving families. The Lowcountry Pit Crew Adoption Party runs Saturday and Sunday and includes fee-waived adoptions with extended hours on Saturday and free Science Diet dog food for a year for the first 50 adopted dogs.
live5news.com
Charleston Animal Society brings awareness to Pit Bulls
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An animal shelter in the Lowcountry says they are hoping to change people’s perception of an overlooked dog breed. The Charleston Animal Society launched a new program Sunday called the Lowcountry Pit Crew to bring more possible Pit Bull adopters out to meet the dogs.
Procession, funeral planned for Summerville policeman
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A procession and funeral service for Captain Larry “LJ” Johnson will take place Saturday. The Summerville Police Department announced on Thursday the passing of Captain Johnson following a cancer battle. Capt. Johnson served with the department for 20 years. According to the SPD, a viewing for Captain Johnson will happen Friday at […]
live5news.com
Residents on James Island express concern over potential removal of grand oaks
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Proposed upgrades to an intersection on James Island appear to be concerning some neighbors. Charleston County’s recommended plan requires removing two grand oak trees at the intersection of Camp Road and Fort Johnson Road, an act that some James Islanders deem unnecessary. Tuesday, the James...
wtoc.com
2-year-old found at bottom of hotel pool in Beaufort
BEAUFORT, Sc. (WTOC) - Beaufort Police are investigating after a two-year-old died at a hotel on Saturday, Nov. 12. According to the Beaufort Police, officers responded to the Country Inn and Suites on Boundary Street after a report of a five-year-old walking around alone. While on scene, police also found...
Charleston City Paper
Charleston named best city for veterans after service
Charleston ranked top city in the nation for military members to move to after their service, according to a new study from Navy Federal Credit Union. Charleston also ranked fourth best city for military families and seventh best city for veterans to retire, according to the study, which considered factors such as veterans’ average income, unemployment rates, and proximity to Veterans Administration hospitals and military bases.
