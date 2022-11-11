ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

WCBD Count on 2

Which restaurants in Charleston are open on Thanksgiving?

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Are you spending Thanksgiving in Charleston, but hoping to skip the hassle of heading to the grocery store, preparing a menu, and cooking up your own feast for family and friends? Well, you are in luck because many Charleston area restaurants will be open on Thanksgiving Day, so you and yours can […]
CHARLESTON, SC
Rene Cizio

How 3 Charleston Plantations Teach History and Enrapture Visitors

South Carolina isn’t as known for its Charleston Plantations as it should be. Most people know about its historic colonial architecture, coastal seafood, and the old southern way of life. Still, it should also be known for its preservation of history through a series of stunning plantations. While I was in the area for more than a month, I visited three unique plantations that preserve important pre-civil war history.
CHARLESTON, SC
charlestondaily.net

Charleston, South Carolina’s Thinnest House

“The Afro-American has become heir to the myths that it is better to be poor than rich. Lower-class rather than middle or upper. Easy going rather than industrious. Extravagant rather than thrifty and athletic rather than academic.”. Right in the heart of the East side on corner of Reid and...
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

Folly Beach says that Nicole's erosion impacts are severe

Folly Beach says that Nicole’s erosion impacts are …. Folly Beach says that Nicole's erosion impacts are severe. Several witnesses were called to the stand to testify in the case. USCG Rescues 3 from boat near Savannah – DVIDS. Lowcountry Food Bank receives major donation ahead …. Lowcountry...
FOLLY BEACH, SC
charlestondaily.net

New Surf Shop opening in downtown Charleston – Quiet Store Surf Shop

The location formally occupied by The Loft will soon be reopening as the brand new Quiet Storm Surf Shop. 267 King Street will now be a haven for beach vibes and ocean lovers. Quiet Storm has been in business since 1984 providing affordable clothing, boards, accessories and more and are excited to be part of the King Street shopping experience.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Holy Smokes BBQ festival returns Nov. 19

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The second annual Holy Smokes BBQ festival returns to Riverfront Park in North Charleston in just over a week. On Nov. 19 from 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m., pitmasters and chefs from across the country will fire up their smokers to celebrate the long-standing American tradition of barbecue. The festival benefits […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Lowcountry Food Bank to host giveaway Thursday

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A large food bank giveaway will be held in Summerville on Thursday.   According to Lowcountry Food Bank, the organization will hold a giveaway on Thursday night at Refuge Bibleway Church of Our Lord Jesus Christ in Summerville.  Lowcountry Food Bank says it will be a “massive” giveaway with a goal […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
live5news.com

Grab your jacket: Cooldown on the way for the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Portions of the Lowcountry will see temperatures fall into the 30s by early Monday morning. A cold front that moved across South Carolina is bringing what may feel like a big drop in temperatures with it. As of Sunday morning, Orangeburg’s temperature had dropped to 48...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
live5news.com

‘Lowcountry Pit Crew’ launches with weekend adoption parties

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Animal Society is holding a special open house event this weekend to help homeless dogs find loving families. The Lowcountry Pit Crew Adoption Party runs Saturday and Sunday and includes fee-waived adoptions with extended hours on Saturday and free Science Diet dog food for a year for the first 50 adopted dogs.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Charleston Animal Society brings awareness to Pit Bulls

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An animal shelter in the Lowcountry says they are hoping to change people’s perception of an overlooked dog breed. The Charleston Animal Society launched a new program Sunday called the Lowcountry Pit Crew to bring more possible Pit Bull adopters out to meet the dogs.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Procession, funeral planned for Summerville policeman

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A procession and funeral service for Captain Larry “LJ” Johnson will take place Saturday. The Summerville Police Department announced on Thursday the passing of Captain Johnson following a cancer battle. Capt. Johnson served with the department for 20 years. According to the SPD, a viewing for Captain Johnson will happen Friday at […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
wtoc.com

2-year-old found at bottom of hotel pool in Beaufort

BEAUFORT, Sc. (WTOC) - Beaufort Police are investigating after a two-year-old died at a hotel on Saturday, Nov. 12. According to the Beaufort Police, officers responded to the Country Inn and Suites on Boundary Street after a report of a five-year-old walking around alone. While on scene, police also found...
BEAUFORT, SC
Charleston City Paper

Charleston named best city for veterans after service

Charleston ranked top city in the nation for military members to move to after their service, according to a new study from Navy Federal Credit Union. Charleston also ranked fourth best city for military families and seventh best city for veterans to retire, according to the study, which considered factors such as veterans’ average income, unemployment rates, and proximity to Veterans Administration hospitals and military bases.
CHARLESTON, SC

