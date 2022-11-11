ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whatcom County, WA

‘These are the doughnuts you dream of.’ Poll finds the best doughnuts in Whatcom County

By Alyse Messmer-Smith
Bellingham Herald
 4 days ago

We asked readers where to find the best local doughnuts in Whatcom County and the votes are in.

The poll had seven local restaurant options in Whatcom County including JoJo’s Doughnuts, Haggens and Barb’s Pies and Pastries. The unscientific poll received a total of 214 votes.

The best doughnuts in Whatcom County

Lafeens Family Pride Donuts and Ice Cream received 141 votes, over half the total votes in the poll, and was named as making the best doughnuts in Whatcom County.

Lafeens Family Pride Donuts and Ice Cream is located near Whatcom Falls Park in Bellingham and is known for its doughnuts, ice cream and customer service.

The local doughnut shop is also popular online, receiving a 4.5-star rating from 165 Yelp reviews.

Lafeens Family Pride Donuts and Ice Cream opens at 6 a.m. and is open until 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, Tuesday and Wednesday, until 10:45 p.m. on Monday, Thursday and Saturday, and is open until 11 p.m. on Friday, according to the shop’s Facebook page . The doughnut shop is located at 1466 Electric Ave.

Following Lafeens Family Pride Donuts and Ice Cream with 26 votes was JoJo’s Doughnuts .

JoJo’s Doughnuts are known for its unique doughnut flavors and its vegan and gluten-free doughnut options.

The shop opened in 2021 and has a menu that changes every day , with doughnut flavors such as hibiscus green tea, cherry coconut, mocha bean, red velvet cheesecake, and white chocolate salted caramel.

JoJo’s Doughnuts is open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday and is located in Bellingham at 1301 Commercial St.

Haggen came in third place with 24 votes, followed by Barb’s Pies and Pastries with 15 votes, and Whole Foods Market and Fred Meyer tied with 3 votes.

Whatcom Doughtnut poll results

