Onancock, VA

Kathryn Mills Colonna

Kathryn “Kay” Mills Colonna, 88, formerly of Accomac, Virginia, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 11, 2022, at Country Meadows. of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. She was the loving wife of the late William Nock Colonna, Jr. Born on March 16, 1934, in Cape Charles,. Virginia, Kay was the daughter...
ACCOMAC, VA
Parksley unveils new LOVE Sign

Aaron Johnson is shown first from the left, next to his wife Shirley. The Town of Parksley unveiled their highly anticipated LOVE Sign on Saturday at noon at the Town Square. The sign features a heavily railroad theme, reflecting the industry that built the town in the late 1800s. Aaron...
PARKSLEY, VA
Northampton Y to break ground on new gymnasium Thursday

As part of a multi-year plan to bring services and programs to Northampton County, Virginia, on the Eastern Shore, the YMCA of South Hampton Roads is breaking ground on its second phase of construction, a new gymnasium adjacent to the Northampton County YMCA, which opened in May 2021. The facility...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, VA
2 killed in separate crashes in Hampton, York County

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Two people were killed in separate crashes in Hampton and in York County over the Veterans Day holiday weekend, according to Virginia State Police. A four-vehicle crash around 10:03 a.m. Friday morning in Hampton on Interstate 64 westbound, west of King Street killed one of the drivers, Lorenzo Arline II, 29.
HAMPTON, VA
Man dies following shooting in Newport News

WAVY News 10's Lauryn Moss reports. WAVY News 10's Lauryn Moss reports. University of Virginia confirm identity of victims …. UVA holds press conference regarding university shooting. WAVY News 10. UVA news conference: Suspect in Custody 2. UVA news conference: suspect in custody. Portsmouth man in custody after multi-city pursuit.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
Starr Boggs formerly of the Eastern Shore

Ralph Starr Boggs was born November 9, 1951, to Ralph and Betty Boggs and grew up on a family farm in Onancock, Virginia. His grandmother, Reaston Boggs, taught him to cook and to appreciate the quality of fresh, local ingredients. Starr is survived by his brother, Joe Boggs and his wife Kathy, of Onancock; a sister, Dell, of Newport News, Virginia; three nephews and a niece, Ryan Boggs, Russell Bundick, Tucker Boggs, and Brooke Martin; and seven great-nieces.
ONANCOCK, VA
Barnes and Ames sentenced in murders in Accomack County

Fredrick (Ricky) Marvin Barnes Jr. of Exmore, the man who killed his mother and a family friend at a party in Deep Creek last year before trying to gun down his fleeing sister, was sentenced to a total of 69 years in prison Thursday. The 34-year-old defendant reloaded his semi-automatic...
ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA
Newport News seeking mural artist for new project

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Newport News is seeking an artist to create a large-scale mural on a building at the corner of 32nd Street and Washinton Avenue in the Yard District. “The proposed mural will highlight the City of Newport News’ vibrant community, innovative science...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
Cool things happening on the Shore this weekend

Come join in the fellowship and shop for Christmas gifts at the Melfa UMC Fall/Christmas Flea Market at the church on 19444 Main St. in Melfa from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. 6th Annual Nandua Wrestling all you can eat pancake Breakfast. 8:00 am -11:00 am at the Nandua High...
PARKSLEY, VA
Frankford man dead after police pursuit leads to fatal crash

FRANKFORD, Del. – A Frankford man is dead after a police pursuit turned into a fatal crash. Delaware State Police say around 8:43 p.m. on November 11th, a trooper patrolling the Clarksville area saw an Acura TL commit several traffic violations as it traveled westbound on Vines Creek Road, west of Powell Farm Road. The trooper tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver went into the front yard of a home, make a U-turn, and fled eastbound on Vines Creek Road, police say.
FRANKFORD, DE
Ames gets 28 years in prison for murder

The shooter in the 2019 death of a Belle Haven man will serve a total of 28 years in prison for first-degree murder and other crimes. Twenty-five-year-old Bronta Jamar Ames, of Killmontown Road in Melfa, was sentenced Thursday in Accomack Circuit Court to 40 years in prison with half the time suspended for the death of Alvin Lee “Derek” Rogers, of Belle Haven.
BELLE HAVEN, VA

