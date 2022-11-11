ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police investigating after 2 people critically injured in New Hampshire shooting

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
 4 days ago
NASHUA, N.H. — An investigating is underway after two people were critically injured in a shooting in New Hampshire on Thursday night.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting in the area of Pine and Kinsley streets in Nashua around 9 p.m. found two male victims suffering from gunshot wounds, according to the Nashua Police Department.

The victims, whose names were not released, were transported to a Boston hospital. They are said to be in stable but critical condition.

In a statement, police said, “Detectives learned that an altercation took place in the area of Pine Street at Lemoine Street that preceded the shooting.”

The alleged shooter has since been taken into custody. Their name hasn’t been made public.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Nashua Police Department at 603-594-3500.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

