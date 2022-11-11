ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holiday Market, Bazaar Put Area Residents in Festive Mood: PHOTOS

If you wanted to get a head start–or wrap up–your holiday shopping in Hellertown Saturday, the places to be were the PTO-sponsored Holiday Market at Saucon Valley Elementary School and Christ Lutheran Church’s Holiday Bazaar. Both events featured numerous local vendors selling gifts, decor, apparel, jewelry, food...
HELLERTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Emmaus' newest sandwich shop creating lots of buzz

EMMAUS, Pa. - A new sandwich shop is creating a lot of buzz in Lehigh County. The Hive, offering made-to-order sandwiches and premium sides, opened Thursday at 417 Chestnut St. in Emmaus, just off the triangle. Partners George Younes, Edwin Lugo, Robert Sirmans and Pete Rodriguez spent five months renovating...
EMMAUS, PA
Daily Voice

Bucks Antique Store To Appear In 'Pawn Stars Do America'

An antique store in Bucks County will appear on the History Channel, according to its owners. Pickers Junction on Main Street in Sellersville is set to appear in the first season of "Pawn Stars Do America," a travel history show spin-off of hit cable reality series "Pawn Stars," the owners announced in a Facebook post.
SELLERSVILLE, PA
Newswatch 16

Macaroni and cheese festival debuts in the Poconos

TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — From butternut squash to lobster, these are all ingredients featured in some of the dishes competing in a Mac and Cheese Festival. Twenty-four restaurants throughout the Poconos competed against each other. All while raising money to support veterans in Monroe county. "You know it's a popular...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Wine bar, cafe and grocery store nearing completion in downtown Easton

EASTON, Pa. - A new destination for unique wines and delicious snacks is nearing completion in downtown Easton. Kabinett Wine Bar + Garden, offering premium wine and small plates, is expected to open in the coming weeks at 125 Northampton St., according to an online announcement. The business is owned...
EASTON, PA
Daily Voice

New Lehigh Home Depot To Open By Summer 2023

A new Home Depot is slated to open in Lehigh County sometime in summer 2023, developers have announced. Workers broke ground at the site of the new store in Lower Macungie Township on Monday, Nov. 14, said development company RD Management. The 136,000-square-foot store will include a full garden department,...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
NJ.com

N.J weather: Piece of state could see its 1st snowfall of the season Tuesday, forecasters say

New Jersey could see its first snowfall since last winter on Tuesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service Mount Holly. The service issued a winter weather advisory for Sussex County on Monday evening and said the area could see between 1 and 3 inches of snow beginning late Tuesday afternoon. The rest of the state was likely to only receive rain.
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
