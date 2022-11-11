Read full article on original website
Related
Influx of students from India drives US college enrollment up, but the number of students from China is down
India is up. China is down. Very few U.S. students studied abroad during the first year of the pandemic. Those three points, in a nutshell, represent key findings from recent data released jointly on Nov. 14, 2022, by the U.S. Department of State and the Institute of International Education. The “Open Doors Report on International Educational Exchange” is published each year at the start of International Education Week. It provides detailed insights regarding study abroad and international students. Rise in virtual study abroad This year’s report shows a 91% decline in the total number of U.S. students who studied abroad during the 2020-2021 academic...
Russia under pressure as G20 voices unease over Ukraine war
Russia faced mounting diplomatic pressure Tuesday to end its war in Ukraine, as G20 allies and critics alike rued the painful global impact of nearly nine months of conflict. Risking diplomatic isolation, Russia was forced to agree that the "war in Ukraine" -- which Moscow refuses to call a war -- has "adversely impacted the global economy".
As climate warms, a China planner advocates "sponge cities"
China is affected by both extreme floods and water shortages, exacerbated by climate change
Wall Street futures higher with more inflation data on tap
Futures on Wall Street edged higher a couple of hours before the opening bell Tuesday as the American and Chinese presidents met and investors awaited U.S. inflation data that could influence the Federal Reserve ahead of its December meeting. Futures for the benchmark S&P 500 rose 1% and the Dow...
WFMZ-TV Online
G-20 to hold tough on Russia, urge end to Ukraine war
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — Leaders of the world’s largest economies appeared ready Tuesday to convey a strong message from most condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, as President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pressed the group to maintain pressure on Moscow over its nine-month war that has devastated Ukraine and roiled the global economy.
What a housing market correction could mean
The U.S. housing market could be heading toward a correction after more than two years of massive price growth that has more recently been offset by the Federal Reserve’s attempt to curb inflation by raising interest rates.
WFMZ-TV Online
Israel Defense Minister: US probes Shireen Abu Akleh killing
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel's Defense Minister Benny Gantz said Monday the U.S. Department of Justice has decided to investigate the fatal shooting of Palestinian-American Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, condemning the probe as a “grave mistake” and vowing not to cooperate. A Justice Department spokesman had...
WFMZ-TV Online
Italy, France call for 'full cooperation' after migrant spat
ROME (AP) — The presidents of Italy and France sought to tamp down tensions over migration Monday by asserting the need for “full cooperation” on a host of issues and the importance of strong bilateral relations after days of diplomatic barbs over the fate of migrants crossing the Mediterranean.
New COVID-19 booster strengthens immune response against subvariants, Moderna says
WASHINGTON — A new study by Moderna suggests that its updated coronavirus booster strengthens a key component of the immune system’s defense against the omicron subvariant that accounted for most infections in the United States in recent months. The company announced the findings in a news release Monday....
American exceptionalism at the World Cup: Why many soccer fans in the US will be cheering on another team (mainly Mexico)
Soccer fans will turn their eyes to Qatar starting Nov. 20, 2020, as the World Cup gets underway. But in the U.S., the question of which team will be cheered on from afar isn’t entirely straightforward. You see, one of the anomalies of being a “typical” soccer fan in the United States – a group to which I belong – is that, you are not, in fact, a “typical” soccer fan. For many team’s supporters, the World Cup becomes an event to affirm one’s national identity. This is true, as cultural critic Laurent Dubois notes, even among fans that are not...
Comments / 0