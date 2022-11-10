Read full article on original website
beyondthecreek.com
Garage Coming Soon Signage Up at Broadway Plaza
In July, we learned that the Canadian teen retailer Garage would be coming to Broadway Plaza in Walnut Creek where Soma used to be, and their “We’re Coming” signage is now up. Check out their online selection here.
birchrestaurant.com
Best Restaurants in Walnut Creek, CA
Under the watchful eye of Mount Diablo, Walnut Creek, California, offers something exciting for everyone. It’s a paradise for those who enjoy the outdoors, with breathtaking scenery and miles of trails for exploring. This city is a true cultural center, with theaters and art galleries located all throughout. In...
7 Bay Area restaurants recognized by the Michelin Guide
A total of 37 California restaurants are being added to this year’s Michelin Guide under new discoveries according to an announcement on Wednesday.
birchrestaurant.com
17 Best Restaurants in Pleasanton, CA
Are you planning a trip to the bay area of California? If so, don’t miss visiting the beautiful city of Pleasanton. It is known for beautiful weather, trendy boutiques, a variety of recreational activities, parks, and more. Take in the Pleasanton Ridge Regional Park. It has hiking and cycling...
calmatters.network
News Digest: Thanksgiving Prayer Breakfast | PUSD town hall | Learn about visual writing aids
The 10th annual Thanksgiving Prayer Breakfast, hosted by CityServe of the Tri-Valley, is returning to Pleasanton on Nov. 21 from 7-9 a.m. at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Pleasanton at the Club. Seen as the kickoff to the Tri-Valley’s “Season of Serving”, the event brings together public officials, pastors, business...
calmatters.network
Around Town: Palo Alto holds annual salute to veterans at ceremony
In the latest Around Town column, read news about Palo Alto’s annual Veterans Day Recognition Event and Santa Clara County’s call for residents who may have unclaimed money. HONORING THOSE WHO SERVED … The city of Palo Alto held its annual salute to people who served in the...
NBC Bay Area
Lanes Inside SF's Broadway Tunnel Temporarily Closed to Repair Ceiling Damage From Bucket Truck
Several lanes were closed late Monday inside the Broadway Tunnel in San Francisco to repair damage caused by a bucket truck. Officials said a bucket truck did not lower its bucket enough while inside the tunnel, causing damage to the ceiling. Two eastbound lanes were closed for a few hours...
Massive OfficeMax store permanently closes in San Francisco
The company closed 75 other stores nationwide in the past year.
Parts of SF Bay Area see subfreezing temperatures amid frost advisory
But warmer weather is expected in the week ahead.
Walnut Creek townhome complex fire leaves 2 dead, 1 survivor
The fire started on the first floor, with a bed catching on fire due to a preliminary ignition source, “believed to be smoking materials,” said a Contra Costa County Fire post around noon on Monday.
sanjoseinside.com
One Flips, Other Front Runners Hold as Vote Count Goes on in Santa Clara County
As the ballot counting from Tuesday's general election approached its second week, the contest between two Democrats for California's District 10 Senate seat flipped, as Aisha Wahab pulled ahead of initial front runner Lily Mei. With tens of thousands of votes to be counted after the Nov. 13 report by...
calmatters.network
Climate bills brighten mood at Palo Alto summit
Energized by expected windfalls from state and federal climate bills, Silicon Valley’s elected leaders, industry experts and activists sounded a hopeful note Saturday as they vowed to accelerate their green initiatives. While it’s not yet clear when and how most of this money will be distributed, local environmentalists are...
San Jose school measures sweeping to victory
Santa Clara County voters appear to have delivered a big victory to local school districts this election, with all five education measures leading by decisive margins. The four bond measures and one parcel tax renewal are expected to provide millions of dollars for five local school districts to improve classroom space and address ongoing staff shortages, the digital divide and pandemic learning loss.
Bay Area high school football team ends blowout loss with wild cheap shot
The program has come under scrutiny for unsportsmanlike conduct before.
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area referee retires after more than 20 years
A local Bay Area referee is calling it quits after more than two decades. Dennis DiFabio has given more than his time. In 2003 he helped to start a scholarship fund for college athletes.
calmatters.network
Ex-Alameda vice mayor Tam leading county supervisor race
Former Alameda Vice Mayor Lena Tam remains ahead in the race to fill the Alameda County Board of Supervisors seat vacated by the late Wilma Chan, according to unofficial results updated as of Thursday afternoon. In the two-candidate race for District 3, Tam had 54.95% of the vote compared to...
Ballots found dumped on Highway 17 in San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – In Santa Clara County there are some voters who might not have their votes counted. About two dozen ballots were found dumped on the side of the road in San Jose by Highway 17. The registrar’s office says it’s no fault of theirs and that an investigation is being done. […]
calmatters.network
VTA settles with families of eight victims of 2021 rail yard shooting
The Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority announced a settlement Friday, Nov. 11, with the families of eight victims of last year’s shooting at the Guadalupe Light Rail Yard. The eight families filed wrongful death lawsuits earlier this year against the VTA, Santa Clara County, the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s...
2.8 earthquake reported in Alamo
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A 2.8 earthquake was reported in Alamo Friday night, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). The earthquake happened at around 8:31 p.m. Based on the coordinates provided by USGS, the earthquake’s epicenter is approximately two miles west of Hap Magee Ranch Park in Danville. Alamo is an […]
KTVU FOX 2
United flight attendant taken to hospital following incident with 'disruptive customer'
CHICAGO - A United Airlines flight attendant was taken to a Chicago hospital following an incident on a United flight from San Francisco to Chicago Sunday morning. "A disruptive customer on a flight from San Francisco to Chicago was removed by law enforcement upon landing on Sunday, and one member of the flight attendant crew was taken to a hospital for evaluation," United Airlines said in a statement.
