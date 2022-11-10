ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Menlo Park, CA

beyondthecreek.com

Garage Coming Soon Signage Up at Broadway Plaza

In July, we learned that the Canadian teen retailer Garage would be coming to Broadway Plaza in Walnut Creek where Soma used to be, and their “We’re Coming” signage is now up. Check out their online selection here.
WALNUT CREEK, CA
birchrestaurant.com

Best Restaurants in Walnut Creek, CA

Under the watchful eye of Mount Diablo, Walnut Creek, California, offers something exciting for everyone. It’s a paradise for those who enjoy the outdoors, with breathtaking scenery and miles of trails for exploring. This city is a true cultural center, with theaters and art galleries located all throughout. In...
WALNUT CREEK, CA
birchrestaurant.com

17 Best Restaurants in Pleasanton, CA

Are you planning a trip to the bay area of California? If so, don’t miss visiting the beautiful city of Pleasanton. It is known for beautiful weather, trendy boutiques, a variety of recreational activities, parks, and more. Take in the Pleasanton Ridge Regional Park. It has hiking and cycling...
PLEASANTON, CA
calmatters.network

Around Town: Palo Alto holds annual salute to veterans at ceremony

In the latest Around Town column, read news about Palo Alto’s annual Veterans Day Recognition Event and Santa Clara County’s call for residents who may have unclaimed money. HONORING THOSE WHO SERVED … The city of Palo Alto held its annual salute to people who served in the...
PALO ALTO, CA
calmatters.network

Climate bills brighten mood at Palo Alto summit

Energized by expected windfalls from state and federal climate bills, Silicon Valley’s elected leaders, industry experts and activists sounded a hopeful note Saturday as they vowed to accelerate their green initiatives. While it’s not yet clear when and how most of this money will be distributed, local environmentalists are...
PALO ALTO, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose school measures sweeping to victory

Santa Clara County voters appear to have delivered a big victory to local school districts this election, with all five education measures leading by decisive margins. The four bond measures and one parcel tax renewal are expected to provide millions of dollars for five local school districts to improve classroom space and address ongoing staff shortages, the digital divide and pandemic learning loss.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Bay Area referee retires after more than 20 years

A local Bay Area referee is calling it quits after more than two decades. Dennis DiFabio has given more than his time. In 2003 he helped to start a scholarship fund for college athletes.
calmatters.network

Ex-Alameda vice mayor Tam leading county supervisor race

Former Alameda Vice Mayor Lena Tam remains ahead in the race to fill the Alameda County Board of Supervisors seat vacated by the late Wilma Chan, according to unofficial results updated as of Thursday afternoon. In the two-candidate race for District 3, Tam had 54.95% of the vote compared to...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Ballots found dumped on Highway 17 in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – In Santa Clara County there are some voters who might not have their votes counted. About two dozen ballots were found dumped on the side of the road in San Jose by Highway 17. The registrar’s office says it’s no fault of theirs and that an investigation is being done. […]
SAN JOSE, CA
calmatters.network

VTA settles with families of eight victims of 2021 rail yard shooting

The Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority announced a settlement Friday, Nov. 11, with the families of eight victims of last year’s shooting at the Guadalupe Light Rail Yard. The eight families filed wrongful death lawsuits earlier this year against the VTA, Santa Clara County, the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s...
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

2.8 earthquake reported in Alamo

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A 2.8 earthquake was reported in Alamo Friday night, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). The earthquake happened at around 8:31 p.m. Based on the coordinates provided by USGS, the earthquake’s epicenter is approximately two miles west of Hap Magee Ranch Park in Danville. Alamo is an […]
ALAMO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

United flight attendant taken to hospital following incident with 'disruptive customer'

CHICAGO - A United Airlines flight attendant was taken to a Chicago hospital following an incident on a United flight from San Francisco to Chicago Sunday morning. "A disruptive customer on a flight from San Francisco to Chicago was removed by law enforcement upon landing on Sunday, and one member of the flight attendant crew was taken to a hospital for evaluation," United Airlines said in a statement.
CHICAGO, IL

