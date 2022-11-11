Read full article on original website
newsdaytonabeach.com
Nicole Damage Estimated at $481 Million in Volusia, $23 Million in Flagler
Initial damage reports from Hurricane Nicole have put the bills in Volusia and Flagler County at over half a billion dollars, with most of that coming from Volusia. Both counties' coastal areas were impacted heavily by Nicole, with several structures deemed uninhabitable and large sections of road and infrastructure wiped out.
News4Jax.com
Flagler County drone footage shows beachfront homes surrounded by sand following Nicole
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Newly released drone footage shows how Nicole impacted north Flagler County near the Hammock area along the shore. The Flagler County Emergency Management shared the video — captured Friday — on Facebook. The video shows how Nicole’s strong winds and flooding pushed a...
Record water levels on St. Johns River pose major flooding risk in Florida (again)
As residents around the St. Johns River continued to pick up the pieces in the aftermath of Ian, Hurricane Nicole impacted the area and worsened already difficult recovery efforts. After weeks of dealing with the fallout from Hurricane Ian, Floridians who live around the St. Johns River in eastern Florida...
Residents return after more Daytona Beach Shores condos checked for structural concerns
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — People at Central Florida’s coast are continuing to get back on their feet following the impact of Hurricane Nicole. Many people at the beaches were forced out of their homes when Nicole hit. After some buildings in the Daytona Beach Shores area were evacuated...
S.R. A1A reopens after facing damage from Nicole
State Road A1A was reopened today after FDOT completed emergency repairs. The road was damaged by Hurricane Nicole.
flaglernewsweekly.com
Palm Coast City Council Business Meeting on Tuesday, November 15 at 9 a.m.
Palm Coast – The Palm Coast City Council meets regularly to discuss and vote on official City business. These meetings are open to the public and Palm Coast residents are strongly encouraged to attend. An increase in public engagement helps to build a stronger sense of community, increases valuable discussions, and decreases division.
Daytona Beach Shores residents wait for updates after 24 buildings deemed unsafe
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — Hundreds of people who live in Daytona Beach Shores had to leave their apartments after Hurricane Ian and Tropical Storm Nicole because their apartments were deemed unsafe. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The city initially hoped some residents would be able...
Florida Governor DeSantis Announces Hurricane Nicole Roadway Repairs Completed In Record Time
Hurricane Nicole hit the east coast of Florida on Thursday morning, destroying portions of A1A and multiple structures. On Saturday, just three days later, the roadways are repaired. Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the reopening of all sections of State Road (S.R.) A1A with the Florida Department
palmcoastobserver.com
Flagler County pumps Marineland Acres drainage system
Flagler County Engineering Department arranged to pump Marineland Acres drainage system, which includes the Sea Colony area, pre-Hurricane Nicole, and began the operation as soon as weather conditions became safe enough to begin operations Thursday. The pond water elevation level has been dropped by 4 feet — and the roadway system by a foot and a half.
mynews13.com
Several New Smyrna Beach buildings deemed unsafe
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — Cleanup at New Smyrna Beach continued on Saturday after Nicole devastated the area. Officials say Nicole caused $51 million in damages to New Smyrna Beach. Most of the buildings county officials deemed unsafe were in S. Atlantic Avenue. The county assessment deemed six buildings...
mynews13.com
Owners of condemned Volusia County condos hope for a speedy storm solution
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — Before Hurricane Ian hit Florida in late September, Las Brisas board member Curt Lentz says the condominium association had already been pushing for the construction of a protective seawall. What You Need To Know. The land around the Las Brisas condominium complex in New...
fox35orlando.com
Parts of Florida's A1A destroyed by Hurricane Nicole, leaving businesses reeling
FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. - Business owners along Florida's State Road A1A say it's been a one-two punch, again losing access to Flagler Beach's main artery. "We just went through a hurricane, and it seemed much bigger, more impactful. But Hurricane Nicole really did screw us up. A1A's devastated again, large chunks of the road missing. Right here in front of Oceanside we almost lost a large chunk," said John Lulgjuraj, owner of the Oceanside Bar & Grill.
WESH
67-year-old Volusia County man found dead in lake
DELTONA, Fla. — A Deltona man has been found dead after taking his boat out Saturday afternoon. According to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, 67-year-old Richard Barker was found floating face-down in Theresa Lake early Sunday, Nov 13. Neighbors had spotted his body in the water. Officials say no...
mynews13.com
Emergency Repairs to A1A to begin
FDOT crews are working on storm damaged sections of A1A where Hurricane Nicole eroded. Dozens of dump trucks are filling damaged areas of the roadway to stabilize it. Flagler Beachfront Winery owner Ken Tarsitano depends on the critical roadway. He and other business owners along it need the corridor repaired as quickly as possible.
Bay News 9
Some Daytona Beach Shores buildings deemed safe, while many are still being evaluated after Nicole
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — Some Daytona Beach Shores structures have been deemed safe for residents to re-enter after Hurricane Nicole, while many buildings are still being evaluated. What You Need To Know. Damage left behind by Hurricane Nicole is still being evaluated in Volusia County. Some Daytona Beach...
WESH
Ormond Beach home catches on fire, officials say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — On Sunday night, crews responded to a fire in Ormond Beach. Ormond Beach officials say a fire started in a carport shed at a home on Green Forest Drive, then spread to two vehicles in the carport and extended into a residence. Fire crews were...
WESH
Inland parts of Central Florida flood again after Nicole
Central Florida, FL, USA — Inland areas that were just starting to recover from Hurricane Ian flooding are dealing with new impacts from this week's storm. In Downtown Sanford, a major road is closed because it's covered in water. Seminole Boulevard is flooded in both directions near Sanford's Riverwalk.
Sewage system could be down for weeks in Putnam County town after Nicole
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The sewage system could be down for weeks in a small town situated on the St. Johns River in Putnam County following Tropical Storm Nicole. The Florida Division of Emergency Management arrived Friday in Welaka with shower and bathroom units for the residents in Sportsmans Harbor.
Homeowner, 6 dogs escape electrical house fire in Daytona Beach
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Firefighters in Daytona Beach responded to a raging house fire Sunday morning. Crews were called around 6:39 a.m. for reports of an active fire at a home on Garden Street. When firefighters arrived, they found an active blaze at the single-story house. The front half...
click orlando
Disaster Recovery Center set to reopen in Volusia County to residents impacted by Hurricane Ian
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Volusia County officials announced that the FEMA Disaster Recovery Center will reopen on Monday, Nov. 14. to those who were impacted by Hurricane Ian. The DRC will be open daily from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. at the Florida Department of Health-Volusia located at1845 Holsonback Drive in Daytona Beach.
