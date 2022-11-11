FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. - Business owners along Florida's State Road A1A say it's been a one-two punch, again losing access to Flagler Beach's main artery. "We just went through a hurricane, and it seemed much bigger, more impactful. But Hurricane Nicole really did screw us up. A1A's devastated again, large chunks of the road missing. Right here in front of Oceanside we almost lost a large chunk," said John Lulgjuraj, owner of the Oceanside Bar & Grill.

FLAGLER BEACH, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO