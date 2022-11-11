ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagler County, FL

newsdaytonabeach.com

Nicole Damage Estimated at $481 Million in Volusia, $23 Million in Flagler

Initial damage reports from Hurricane Nicole have put the bills in Volusia and Flagler County at over half a billion dollars, with most of that coming from Volusia. Both counties' coastal areas were impacted heavily by Nicole, with several structures deemed uninhabitable and large sections of road and infrastructure wiped out.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
flaglernewsweekly.com

Palm Coast City Council Business Meeting on Tuesday, November 15 at 9 a.m.

Palm Coast – The Palm Coast City Council meets regularly to discuss and vote on official City business. These meetings are open to the public and Palm Coast residents are strongly encouraged to attend. An increase in public engagement helps to build a stronger sense of community, increases valuable discussions, and decreases division.
PALM COAST, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Flagler County pumps Marineland Acres drainage system

Flagler County Engineering Department arranged to pump Marineland Acres drainage system, which includes the Sea Colony area, pre-Hurricane Nicole, and began the operation as soon as weather conditions became safe enough to begin operations Thursday. The pond water elevation level has been dropped by 4 feet — and the roadway system by a foot and a half.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
mynews13.com

Several New Smyrna Beach buildings deemed unsafe

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — Cleanup at New Smyrna Beach continued on Saturday after Nicole devastated the area. Officials say Nicole caused $51 million in damages to New Smyrna Beach. Most of the buildings county officials deemed unsafe were in S. Atlantic Avenue. The county assessment deemed six buildings...
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
fox35orlando.com

Parts of Florida's A1A destroyed by Hurricane Nicole, leaving businesses reeling

FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. - Business owners along Florida's State Road A1A say it's been a one-two punch, again losing access to Flagler Beach's main artery. "We just went through a hurricane, and it seemed much bigger, more impactful. But Hurricane Nicole really did screw us up. A1A's devastated again, large chunks of the road missing. Right here in front of Oceanside we almost lost a large chunk," said John Lulgjuraj, owner of the Oceanside Bar & Grill.
FLAGLER BEACH, FL
WESH

67-year-old Volusia County man found dead in lake

DELTONA, Fla. — A Deltona man has been found dead after taking his boat out Saturday afternoon. According to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, 67-year-old Richard Barker was found floating face-down in Theresa Lake early Sunday, Nov 13. Neighbors had spotted his body in the water. Officials say no...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
mynews13.com

Emergency Repairs to A1A to begin

FDOT crews are working on storm damaged sections of A1A where Hurricane Nicole eroded. Dozens of dump trucks are filling damaged areas of the roadway to stabilize it. Flagler Beachfront Winery owner Ken Tarsitano depends on the critical roadway. He and other business owners along it need the corridor repaired as quickly as possible.
FLAGLER BEACH, FL
WESH

Ormond Beach home catches on fire, officials say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — On Sunday night, crews responded to a fire in Ormond Beach. Ormond Beach officials say a fire started in a carport shed at a home on Green Forest Drive, then spread to two vehicles in the carport and extended into a residence. Fire crews were...
ORMOND BEACH, FL
WESH

Inland parts of Central Florida flood again after Nicole

Central Florida, FL, USA — Inland areas that were just starting to recover from Hurricane Ian flooding are dealing with new impacts from this week's storm. In Downtown Sanford, a major road is closed because it's covered in water. Seminole Boulevard is flooded in both directions near Sanford's Riverwalk.
SANFORD, FL

