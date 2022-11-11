ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton, NC

WNCT

Two bodies found in Duplin County home

WARSAW, N.C. (WNCT) — The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after the bodies of two people were found in a home. Deputies were dispatched on Nov. 9 at around 3 a.m. to 187 John Rich Rd. in the Warsaw area. A 911 call had been received that the caller had found the two bodies […]
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Four dead following collision on Highway 70

Goldsboro, Wayne County — Authorities have released the names of those who were killed in a fatal collision on Highway 70 Sunday night. It happened near the Lenoir/Wayne County line. A small SUV was driving the wrong way and hit another vehicle head on. The driver of the SUV...
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
jocoreport.com

Trash Truck Overturns

FOUR OAKS – A trash truck overturned Monday in the 500 block of Devil’s Racetrack Road. The driver ran off the two-lane road to the right and overturned on its side. He was able to climb from the cab of the truck. The driver was evaluated at the...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
WITN

Woman found dead, others injured after shooting at bonfire in Halifax County

ENFIELD, N.C. (WITN) - The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left one dead and six injured early Sunday morning in Enfield. At 1:30 a.m. the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting that occurred at a large party at the Double D Ranch located at 1662 Green Acres Road outside of Enfield, NC.
ENFIELD, NC
cbs17

I-440 reopens near Wake Forest Road after crash in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — All but one lane of Interstate 440 was blocked heading west near Wake Forest Road for about an hour Sunday afternoon, officials said. A crash involving several cars happened around 4:30 p.m. near mile marker 10, which is just east of Wake Forest Road, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Car chase ends in crash north of downtown Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. — A chase ended in a crash Sunday north of downtown Raleigh. The chase started around 1 a.m. near Wake Forest Road and ended in a neighborhood on Mordecai Drive. Only one car was involved. The State Highway Patrol began chasing the car after the driver was...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Smoking material caused Friday house fire in Durham, officials say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A house fire in Durham on Friday was caused by smoking material that was not discarded correctly, according to the Durham Fire Department. At 12:25 p.m., 36 Durham firefighters responded to a reported structure fire at a house in the 300 block of Crabtree Avenue, a few blocks away from Duke Regional Hospital.
DURHAM, NC
jocoreport.com

Mary Gahan Elmore

Mary Gahan Elmore, age 95, of 1112 South Second Street, Smithfield, NC died Saturday, November 12, 2022 at her home in Smithfield. The funeral services for Mrs. Elmore will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, November 19, 2022 in the chapel of Parrish Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. Saturday just prior to the service at the funeral home.
SMITHFIELD, NC
cbs17

2 teens arrested, 1 wanted for robbing 3 in Goldsboro: police

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Two teenagers were arrested and one person is wanted for robbing three residents in Goldsboro on Thursday, according to police. On Thursday, Wayne County Communications dispatched a call at 1308 East Walnut Street regarding a burglary in process. The female victim, Tanijah Cobb, told police...
GOLDSBORO, NC
WITN

Four people dead in U.S. 70 wrong-way crash

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Highway Patrol now says four people have died in a wrong-way crash late Sunday night on a busy Eastern Carolina highway. The crash happened around 10:45 p.m. on the U.S. 70 Bypass west of La Grange and just inside Wayne County. Troopers say Roy...
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
WITN

Goldsboro woman assaulted during armed burglary

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A woman was assaulted in her home during a burglary on Thursday. According to Goldsboro Police, Tanijah Cobb was in her apartment on Walnut Street when three males broke into her apartment with handguns on November 10, 2022. Police say she was assaulted and forced into...
GOLDSBORO, NC

