Two bodies found in Duplin County home
WARSAW, N.C. (WNCT) — The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after the bodies of two people were found in a home. Deputies were dispatched on Nov. 9 at around 3 a.m. to 187 John Rich Rd. in the Warsaw area. A 911 call had been received that the caller had found the two bodies […]
wcti12.com
Four dead following collision on Highway 70
Goldsboro, Wayne County — Authorities have released the names of those who were killed in a fatal collision on Highway 70 Sunday night. It happened near the Lenoir/Wayne County line. A small SUV was driving the wrong way and hit another vehicle head on. The driver of the SUV...
jocoreport.com
Trash Truck Overturns
FOUR OAKS – A trash truck overturned Monday in the 500 block of Devil’s Racetrack Road. The driver ran off the two-lane road to the right and overturned on its side. He was able to climb from the cab of the truck. The driver was evaluated at the...
WITN
CHIEF: Man being chased in Pitt County threw hammers at pursuing officers
GRIFTON, N.C. (WITN) - A high-speed chase this morning ended in a crash on a Pitt County roadway, and lawmen continue to search for the driver who threw hammers at them. Grifton Police Chief Bryan Silva said it started around 11:00 a.m. when they went to a home on Dawson Road for a ‘communicating threats’ call.
4 killed in head-on collision in Wayne County, including man from Kinston
The Highway Patrol said alcohol is not believed to have been a factor.
1 dead in late-night shooting at North Carolina motel; suspect unknown, deputies say
Cumberland County deputies say a man is dead after a shooting at a Fayetteville motel late Saturday night.
WITN
Woman found dead, others injured after shooting at bonfire in Halifax County
ENFIELD, N.C. (WITN) - The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left one dead and six injured early Sunday morning in Enfield. At 1:30 a.m. the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting that occurred at a large party at the Double D Ranch located at 1662 Green Acres Road outside of Enfield, NC.
4 killed, including 2 Holly Springs teens, in wrong-way crash in Wayne County
Alcohol is not believed to be a factor, authorities said.
Neighbors: Dog leash hanging from tree at Raleigh apartment resembled noose
Residents who live in the Courtland East Midtown apartments off Six Forks Road told WRAL News they were shocked, disgusted and worried about their safety after seeing the rope.
cbs17
I-440 reopens near Wake Forest Road after crash in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — All but one lane of Interstate 440 was blocked heading west near Wake Forest Road for about an hour Sunday afternoon, officials said. A crash involving several cars happened around 4:30 p.m. near mile marker 10, which is just east of Wake Forest Road, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.
WRAL
Car chase ends in crash north of downtown Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — A chase ended in a crash Sunday north of downtown Raleigh. The chase started around 1 a.m. near Wake Forest Road and ended in a neighborhood on Mordecai Drive. Only one car was involved. The State Highway Patrol began chasing the car after the driver was...
cbs17
Smoking material caused Friday house fire in Durham, officials say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A house fire in Durham on Friday was caused by smoking material that was not discarded correctly, according to the Durham Fire Department. At 12:25 p.m., 36 Durham firefighters responded to a reported structure fire at a house in the 300 block of Crabtree Avenue, a few blocks away from Duke Regional Hospital.
jocoreport.com
Mary Gahan Elmore
Mary Gahan Elmore, age 95, of 1112 South Second Street, Smithfield, NC died Saturday, November 12, 2022 at her home in Smithfield. The funeral services for Mrs. Elmore will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, November 19, 2022 in the chapel of Parrish Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. Saturday just prior to the service at the funeral home.
NC man charged with rape, kidnapping of 15-year-old
The Bladen County Sheriff's Office has charged a 43-year-old man with statutory rape of a juvenile.
cbs17
2 teens arrested, 1 wanted for robbing 3 in Goldsboro: police
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Two teenagers were arrested and one person is wanted for robbing three residents in Goldsboro on Thursday, according to police. On Thursday, Wayne County Communications dispatched a call at 1308 East Walnut Street regarding a burglary in process. The female victim, Tanijah Cobb, told police...
WITN
Four people dead in U.S. 70 wrong-way crash
WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Highway Patrol now says four people have died in a wrong-way crash late Sunday night on a busy Eastern Carolina highway. The crash happened around 10:45 p.m. on the U.S. 70 Bypass west of La Grange and just inside Wayne County. Troopers say Roy...
94-year-old woman killed in head on crash Friday in Raleigh
One person was killed, and six others injured Friday night in a head on crash on Aviation Parkway.
One person taken to hospital after Fayetteville shooting
One person was shot on Yasmine Avenue in Fayetteville and then taken to a hospital.
Three killed, including juvenile, in head-on crash in Wayne County
LA GRANGE, N.C. — Three people, including a juvenile, were killed Sunday in a crash involving a wrong-way driver on U.S. Highway 70 Bypass. The crash occurred around 10:45 p.m. in La Grange, near the Wayne and Lenior County line. The driver was traveling east in the westbound lanes.
WITN
Goldsboro woman assaulted during armed burglary
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A woman was assaulted in her home during a burglary on Thursday. According to Goldsboro Police, Tanijah Cobb was in her apartment on Walnut Street when three males broke into her apartment with handguns on November 10, 2022. Police say she was assaulted and forced into...
