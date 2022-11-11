ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queensbury, NY

mynbc5.com

Food resources available in Clinton and Essex counties of NY ahead of the holidays

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — The cold weather and thought of incoming heating expenses could be putting some families in a tough financial position right before the holidays. At the Joint Council for Economic Opportunity, or “JCEO” in Plattsburgh, shipments of food were unloaded Monday onto the shelves of their new “choice” pantry, which is set up like a grocery store.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
101.5 WPDH

TIMBER! Queensbury, NY Tree Cut Down and is Headed to Rockefeller Center

Can you feel it? The holiday season is almost here and one iconic part of the celebrations is traveling through the Hudson Valley to kick off the festivities. Last week, we told you all about the 2022 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree. It was announced that this year's tree would be coming from our upstate neighbors. An 82-foot-14-ton Norway Spruce was plucked from Queensbury, New York, and picked as this year's tree that will be decked out in holiday spirit.
QUEENSBURY, NY
Hot 99.1

Popular Troy Restaurant That Closed In 2021 Gets New Life In Brunswick

It's a new chapter for a beloved Troy restaurant that closed in 2021. It is always a bummer when one of your favorite local businesses calls it a day. That why this story will make some Troy locals pretty happy. Because a new Brunswick restaurant that is getting set to open will be taking over where a popular Troy eatery left off when it closed a little over a year ago.
TROY, NY
WKTV

Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree on its way to NYC

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. -- The iconic Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree was cut down in Queensbury Thursday. According to Rockefeller Center the tree was 82 feet tall and weighed in at 14 tons. State Troopers in Troop G assisted with traffic as it was taken down. The tree is now on its...
QUEENSBURY, NY
Hot 99.1

This Isn’t a Turkey, It’s Bread Made In Colonie

When it comes to Thanksgiving we have the traditional turkey dinner while some homes enjoy serving a roast or a ham and in some Italian homes you will find manicotti or lasagna but how many homes will have a loaf of 'Turkey Bread'?. The. in Colonie is one of the...
COLONIE, NY
Q 105.7

Farewell Tour Announced! This Band Will Say Goodbye to Saratoga in 2023!

Over the last 56 years Saratoga Performing Arts Center has been home to hundreds of artists and countless shows. Dave Matthews, for example, has performed at SPAC over 40 times in his career. The Grateful Dead drew a record setting 40,000 fans in 1985. Earlier this year Dead & Company announced their Farewell Tour with 2 final shows in Saratoga. Now we have another band about to say goodbye as well.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
Q 105.7

Upstate NY’s First Snow Coming This Week: Here’s What To Expect

What will happen this winter in Upstate New York? Forecast models have been all over the place. The Climate Prediction Center calls for a warm and wet La Nina winter. The Farmer’s Almanac says we’ll be buried under a mountain of snow. NOAA says everything’s going to be average across the board. All we know was that ten days ago it was short sleeve weather and now we could be seeing inches of snow on the ground.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Holiday princesses to visit Lake George hotel

Christmas is coming fast to the Lake George area. The village Holiday Inn Resort has its own docket of holiday festivities - including visits from some familiar princesses, and the chance for young ones to experience a magical and enchanted night at the hotel.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
WNYT

Mother’s car stolen in Albany with children still inside

Police are searching for the person responsible for stealing a vehicle in Albany with two children inside. According to the Albany Police Department, the two children, ages three and eight, were in the vehicle when it was stolen. Police tell us the mother left her car running near the intersection...
ALBANY, NY
Hot 99.1

Hot 99.1

