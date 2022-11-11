Read full article on original website
Food resources available in Clinton and Essex counties of NY ahead of the holidays
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — The cold weather and thought of incoming heating expenses could be putting some families in a tough financial position right before the holidays. At the Joint Council for Economic Opportunity, or “JCEO” in Plattsburgh, shipments of food were unloaded Monday onto the shelves of their new “choice” pantry, which is set up like a grocery store.
TIMBER! Queensbury, NY Tree Cut Down and is Headed to Rockefeller Center
Can you feel it? The holiday season is almost here and one iconic part of the celebrations is traveling through the Hudson Valley to kick off the festivities. Last week, we told you all about the 2022 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree. It was announced that this year's tree would be coming from our upstate neighbors. An 82-foot-14-ton Norway Spruce was plucked from Queensbury, New York, and picked as this year's tree that will be decked out in holiday spirit.
Deer runs through nursing home window in Johnstown
A deer reportedly ran through the parking lot of the Wells Nursing Home in Johnstown before busting through a window and running around inside.
Man Wins '$1,000 A Week For Life' Lottery Prize From Ticket Purchased At Fishkill Store
A man won a "$1,000 A Week For Life" prize from a lottery ticket purchased at a Hudson Valley store. Qi Lin, of Manhattan, claimed his CASH4LIFE second prize for matching the first five numbers drawn in the July 21 game, New York Lottery announced on Thursday, Nov. 10. The...
Popular Troy Restaurant That Closed In 2021 Gets New Life In Brunswick
It's a new chapter for a beloved Troy restaurant that closed in 2021. It is always a bummer when one of your favorite local businesses calls it a day. That why this story will make some Troy locals pretty happy. Because a new Brunswick restaurant that is getting set to open will be taking over where a popular Troy eatery left off when it closed a little over a year ago.
WKTV
Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree on its way to NYC
QUEENSBURY, N.Y. -- The iconic Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree was cut down in Queensbury Thursday. According to Rockefeller Center the tree was 82 feet tall and weighed in at 14 tons. State Troopers in Troop G assisted with traffic as it was taken down. The tree is now on its...
Capital Wing Wars winners announced
Wing Wars 17 took place on Saturday, and the results are in.
This Isn’t a Turkey, It’s Bread Made In Colonie
When it comes to Thanksgiving we have the traditional turkey dinner while some homes enjoy serving a roast or a ham and in some Italian homes you will find manicotti or lasagna but how many homes will have a loaf of 'Turkey Bread'?. The. in Colonie is one of the...
Albany man charged for stealing rent in Clifton Park
A former property manager of The Solomon Organization is being accused of depositing rent payments into his own bank accounts.
Troy Record
Phil Bayly’s new murder mystery at Vermont Ski Resort released
CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. — A body is found by two bicycle riders on a hot summer day in Saratoga County. The corpse is dressed to go snow skiing. The dead man’s credit card is traced to a ski resort in Vermont. How did he get so far from the fall line?
Revving Your Engines in Schenectady With New Coffee Co. Location
There is a new coffee game in the Capital Region. It is sure to get your engine running. Two local marketing and PR firm executives are now in the coffee business. They opened Motor Oil Coffee's first location in Troy in May. They have plans for more locations and their new one just opened in Schenectady.
One Upstate NY Mans Burning Dumpster, Is The Same Mans $3000 Fine
Regardless of the situation, it is illegal to burn trash in New York State. This local business owner had to learn the hard way. What may seem like a law clear as day for most people, isn't the case for everyone. One man from Schenectady County recently paid a heavy fine for both illegally dumping and burning his trash.
WRGB
Mohawk Hudson Humane to renew only 5 of 21 municipal contracts in 2023
MENANDS, NY (WRGB) — Amid a significant increase in taking in stray dogs in 2022, the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society (MHHS) has decided to renew only a handful of their municipal partner contracts for 2023. Shelter officials say in 2022, they contracted with 21 local municipalities to provide sheltering...
Man Leaves Dangers of New York City, Opens Restaurant in Vestal
A Queens resident who loves the restaurant business moved to Binghamton and now has set up a dining establishment in Vestal. Jabber Bawa opened Caffè del Corso in the Campus Plaza a few days ago. He said it's located in space that most recently had been occupied by a salon and a Vietnamese restaurant.
Farewell Tour Announced! This Band Will Say Goodbye to Saratoga in 2023!
Over the last 56 years Saratoga Performing Arts Center has been home to hundreds of artists and countless shows. Dave Matthews, for example, has performed at SPAC over 40 times in his career. The Grateful Dead drew a record setting 40,000 fans in 1985. Earlier this year Dead & Company announced their Farewell Tour with 2 final shows in Saratoga. Now we have another band about to say goodbye as well.
Upstate NY’s First Snow Coming This Week: Here’s What To Expect
What will happen this winter in Upstate New York? Forecast models have been all over the place. The Climate Prediction Center calls for a warm and wet La Nina winter. The Farmer’s Almanac says we’ll be buried under a mountain of snow. NOAA says everything’s going to be average across the board. All we know was that ten days ago it was short sleeve weather and now we could be seeing inches of snow on the ground.
Bennington restaurant closing after 62 years
Jensen's Restaurant, located at 332 North Street in Bennington, is permanently closing its doors after 62 years. Owner Amy Jensen made the announcement in a Facebook post on Friday morning.
Holiday princesses to visit Lake George hotel
Christmas is coming fast to the Lake George area. The village Holiday Inn Resort has its own docket of holiday festivities - including visits from some familiar princesses, and the chance for young ones to experience a magical and enchanted night at the hotel.
Vehicle Crashes Through Crowded Hudson Valley Restaurant [PICS]
The last thing you imagine while dining at one of your favorite restaurants is for a vehicle to come sailing through the front of the building right next to you. Firefighters were called Thursday afternoon when they say a vehicle jumped a curb, went down an embankment and went through the wall of a crowded restaurant in the Hudson Valley.
WNYT
Mother’s car stolen in Albany with children still inside
Police are searching for the person responsible for stealing a vehicle in Albany with two children inside. According to the Albany Police Department, the two children, ages three and eight, were in the vehicle when it was stolen. Police tell us the mother left her car running near the intersection...
