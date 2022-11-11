Read full article on original website
Des Moines voided hundreds of parking tickets after system snafus
At least 260 parking tickets were voided by the city of Des Moines due to malfunctions of a new meter system, according to records obtained by Axios.Catch up fast: In April, DSM began modernizing its downtown street parking system with hundreds of kiosks that take multiple forms of payment and can send text alerts prior to a meter's expiration.But there have been some technical glitches that aborted some transactions between May and August.What's happening: The East Village's meter upgrades are being delayed until early next year as a result of the snafus, city traffic engineer John Davis told the city council earlier this month.State of play: The city began tracking the number of tickets it voided during the first week of June.Most of the problems with the system are resolved, Davis told us earlier this month.Of note: People who think they've been wronged by the system can challenge a ticket if they file an appeal within seven days.Most fines are $15.
Snow is on the way: Pay attention to these city snow ordinances, parking bans
IOWA, USA — It's finally here: the Iowa snow. And with it comes cities issuing parking bans or snow ordinances to keep public streets clear as plows move about. Scattered light snow showers will begin in southwest Iowa Monday evening. Snow will become widespread across central Iowa late in the night and should stick around Tuesday morning. The snow will then become more scattered Tuesday afternoon and evening, favoring northern and eastern Iowa. One final round of snow showers will be possible Wednesday morning and early afternoon.
Des Moines International Airport shares struggles with aging infrastructure
DES MOINES, Iowa — With the holiday travel season coming up, the Des Moines International Airport is gearing up for it. In 2019, before COVID hit, the airport was already seeing a record-setting volume of passengers coming through, and now, they're seeing a return to form. "For those last...
kdsm17.com
A grand new place on Grand Avenue
DES MOINES, Iowa — We were there two years ago when the First Church of Christ Scientist made a scene — released from duty after more than 80 years. Headed for a new function only yards, and years, away. But the journey took more turns than expected. The...
First measurable snowfall of the season in central Iowa
Central Iowa is experiencing its first measurable snow of the winter season Tuesday. A band of light snow is moving across Central Iowa and the I-35 corridor this morning. As of 7:00 a.m. 2″ of snow was reported at the Des Moines International Airport and 1.6″ in Polk City The snow looks to be light […]
iheart.com
Man Runs From Police, Crashes Into Building Near Downtown Des Moines
(Des Moines, IA) -- A man's arrested after a police chase that ends with him hitting a building just southeast of downtown Des Moines. Police say they tried to pull the suspect over near Southeast 1st Street and MLK Jr. Parkway around 5:00 a.m. but he took off. Police say he crashed into the side of a building at 520 Southeast 4th Street and ran inside, but was later found and arrested. Police say the suspect has multiple outstanding felony warrants.
KCCI.com
KCCI Archive: Sonic boom felt in Iowa
INDIANOLA, Iowa — There was quite a shake in Indianola one day in the late 1980s. The station manager of KXLQ of Indianola was on the air when the walls around him started shaking. Watch the video above to learn more about this unsolved mystery.
Man arrested for threatening to blow up Iowa town’s police station, library
A man was arrested Saturday after threatening to blow up the Des Moines Public Library and Des Moines Police Station.
KCRG.com
A coup on chicken coops: Residents in this Iowa town told to get rid of birds
OGDEN, Iowa (KCCI) -A fowl situation is brewing in Ogden, KCCI’s Marcus McIntosh reports. Residents who own chickens are being told the birds must fly the coop. They received letters last month informing them it is unlawful to keep livestock within the city. Which goes against what they say city officials previously told them.
KCCI.com
One of the oldest golden-headed lion tamarins dies at Iowa zoo
DES MOINES, Iowa — One of the oldest golden-headed lion tamarins in North America has died. Blank Park Zoo on Monday reported the death of Jose on their Facebook page. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
KCCI.com
Missing Altoona K9 found
INDIANOLA, Iowa — A missing Altoona K9 officer has been found in Indianola. Police say Zeke escaped from the home of a trained professional who handles K9 dogs. His handler was on vacation when Zeke disappeared over the weekend. Altoona police say he was seen playing with other dogs....
weareiowa.com
Suspect in custody following vehicular pursuit, crash in downtown Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — A suspect crashed into a building in downtown Des Moines Monday morning following a vehicular pursuit, Des Moines Police say. A DMPD officer initiated a traffic stop near SE 1st Street and MLK Jr. Parkway, leading to a pursuit. The driver reportedly has felony warrants out for their arrest.
Two Injured After Scary Semi Crash on Highway 20 [PHOTO]
Last week we showed you an accident between a car and farm equipment that thankfully looked worse than it actually was. Story County Deputies responded to a road accident involving a vehicle and farm equipment. As you can see in the photos, one of the spikes on the equipment, lodged into the windshield of the car.
UPDATE: Missing Altoona Police K-9 has been found
UPDATE: The Altoona Police Department said K-9 Zeke has been found. The department made an update to its Facebook post at 11:16 p.m. Sunday thanking everyone who shared the information and offered encouragement. More information about what happened is expected to be released by Altoona Police later Monday. ORIGINAL POST: INDIANOLA, Iowa — The Indianola […]
KCCI.com
Marshalltown mural honors teenagers killed in car crash
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — A memorial in Marshalltown honorsfour teenagers killed in a car crash on Nov. 5. This mural at the Marshalltown Skate Park is still a work in progress, but you can already see the names and likenesses of brothers Isacc and Adrian Lara and sisters Yanitza and Linette Lopez.
kwbg.com
First Winter Weather Event of the Season
DES MOINES, Iowa—The National Weather Service office in Des Moines has already issued a Winter Weather Advisory that will affect the local area. In fact, weather models indicate Central Iowa will possible receive quite a bit of precipitation. Winter driving skills will probably be required. (contributed information, NWS)
Former worker claims expired food being served in Indianola school district
DES MOINES, Iowa — Angie Woods has worked in the Indianola Community School District as a food service manager for 12 years. Over a decade of experience came to a close after she emailed the district's food service director about spoiled cauliflower in Irving Elementary School's kitchen. "I had...
KCCI.com
Road to recovery: what's ahead for DSM woman hurt in hit-and-run
DES MOINES, Iowa — The boyfriend of the woman seriously injured outside of Crow Tow Wednesday during a hit-and-run incident says she has a long road to recovery ahead. Melissa Quiroz, 48, had to have foot surgery already and will undergo facial reconstruction surgery over the next few days. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with the costs of the extensive surgeries Quiroz will have to undergo.
Des Moines chase ends when car crashes into building; suspect in custody
DES MOINES, Iowa – An early morning police chase in Des Moines ended when the suspect vehicle crashed into a building just east of the Des Moines River. It happened around 5:00 a.m. Monday when an officer tried to make a traffic stop near SE 1st Street and MLK Jr. Parkway, said Sgt. Paul Parizek […]
KCCI.com
Webster County detective under investigation for 'past actions'
WEBSTER COUNTY, Iowa — A detective in Webster County is under investigation. Tom Steck works at the Webster County Sheriff's Office. He is currently under criminal investigation. The Webster County Attorney's Office says it has to do with alleged concerns about Steck's credibility and past actions. Steck was placed...
