Climate activists in Vienna took to the Leopold Museum, where they splashed oil on a treasured Gustav Klimt painting. The gesture is one of a string of recent ones intended to push governments across the world to take quicker action to combat the effects of climate change. Past actions have seen tomato soup hurled at a van Gogh in London, mashed potatoes tossed at a Monet in Germany, and maple syrup spilled on an Emily Carr in Vancouver. The action on Tuesday was done by Letzte Generation, the Germany-based group that also conducted the Monet action. Letzte Generation activists targeted Death and Life...

