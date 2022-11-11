ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

At least one hospitalized after Dayton multi-vehicle crash

By Katie Shatsby
 4 days ago

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — At least one person was hospitalized after a multi-vehicle crash in Dayton on Thursday.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, crews responded to the area of Siebenthaler Avenue and Riverside Drive around 11 p.m. for a crash.

2 NEWS crews at the scene reported that three vehicles were involved.

Regional Dispatch said that at least one person was transported to Miami Valley Hospital.

There is no information on what led up to the crash at this time.

