Chris Evans & Alba Baptista: 1st PDA Photos Of The Couple Holding Hands

By Alyssa Norwin
 4 days ago
Image Credit: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/News & Pictures/ MEGA

Chris Evans, 41, and Alba Baptista, 25, were photographed holding hands while taking a romantic stroll through Central Park in New York City on Nov. 10. In the images, which you can see here, the couple tried to keep a low profile as they donned baseball caps and face masks amidst the big crowds of people. However, they held tight to one another’s hands as they wove their way through the masses together. Once they noticed the cameras snapping photos, though, they pulled apart and walked separately instead.

This PDA sighting comes just hours after news broke that Chris and Alba were an item. Although eagle-eyed fans had been suspecting that something was going on between these two for nearly a year, their relationship wasn’t publicly confirmed until Nov. 10. People Magazine broke the news, reporting that Chris and Alba have been together for “over a year.” The mag also claimed that the relationship is already “serious,” despite being kept from the public eye.

Chris and Alba's romance was confirmed on Nov. 10. (Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/News & Pictures/ MEGA)

“They are in love and Chris has never been happier,” a source told the magazine. “His family and friends all adore her.” Chris had become one of the most beloved eligible bachelors in Hollywood, but it looks like he’s now officially off the market.

One day before Chris and Alba’s relationship was revealed, the actor was also named Sexiest Man Alive by People. Although he didn’t dish about his current relationship status, he did express his desire to get married and start a family. “That’s absolutely something I want,” he confirmed. “Wife, kids, building a family.” He recalled hearing other actors and artists talk about how the families they’ve created and the love they’ve shared is more important than their work, and admitted that that rings true for him, as well. “Those things are most important,” he confirmed. “I love the idea of tradition and ceremony.”

HollywoodLife

Sheryl Underwood Celebrates 95-Lb. Weight Loss In Heels On ‘The Talk’: Before & After Pics

Sheryl Underwood is celebrating new beginnings! The host of The Talk marked both her 59th birthday and a nearly 100 pound weight loss on the Friday, October 28 episode by rocking a dress and heels on the show…for the very first time! To mark the occasion, Sheryl rocked a stunning purple midi dress with flutter sleeves and rocked a pair of excellent red heels. You can see her weight transformation in the purple dress in the on-set photo below. The dynamic TV personality also opened up to PEOPLE about her transformation. “I’ve worked really, really hard,” she told the outlet in an interview published the same day. She reportedly admits she enlisted the help of a dietician and personal trainer and got appetite suppression injections called Wegovy.
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

