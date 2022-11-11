Read full article on original website
Related
MLW High On Alex Kane, And New Tag Team
MLW had their Fightland event, and Fightful Select has learned some more news that has emanated from them. Alex Kane's push isn't stopping any time soon. While Kane has been steadily pushed since his debut, including a National Openweight Title run, we're told that those plans look to expand next year. Fightful was told that he's set for a major push into 2023 after impressing the company.
WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Results (11/12): Kevin Owens In Action, New Day Teams With Braun
WWE held its Saturday Night's Main Event live event on November 12 from Peoria Civic Center in Peoria, IL. Full results (courtesy of Noah Walvren) and highlights are below. WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Results (11/12) - WWE Intercontinental Championship: GUNTHER (c) vs. Sheamus ended in a no contest due...
WWE Crown Jewel Producers And Backstage News
- Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley: Jason Jordan & Michael Hayes. - Alexa Bliss & Asuka vs. Damage CTRL: Petey Williams. - Cage Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross: Abyss. - Logan Paul vs. Roman Reigns: Michael Hayes and Shane Helms. Crown Jewel Notes:. - We've asked about Naomi and...
A Nixed NXT Black And Gold Pitch From 2019 Emerges
If you want 2019 NXT scoops, tonight's the night for you. Fightful has learned of some original plans that were intended before Karrion Kross came aboard -- the first time around in NXT. Scarlett is now with real life husband Karrion Kross on screen after both were brought back following...
Colby Corino Discusses Wrestling In Deadlock Pro, Compares The Atmosphere To A 2015-2016 PWG Crowd
Colby Corino talks about the fast rising independent promotion known as Deadlock Pro. Coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic, there were plenty of wrestling promotions both big and small that unfortunately went out of business. In 2021, Deadlock Pro in North Carolina was formed and they have since become one of the most popular independent promotions in the world.
DaParty (Xavier Woods, Claudio Castagnoli, Tyler Breeze, Adam Cole) To Reunite On 11/20
On November 20, Xavier Woods, Tyler Breeze, Adam Cole, and Claudio Castagnoli will reunite for a live stream. Though many games were teased for them to play (LEAGUE OF LEGENDS?!?!?!), we all know what they're going to play. The stream will begin at 10 p.m. Bonehead plays will be made.
Fightful Podcast: WWE Raw 11/14/22 Full Show Review & Results | Sean Ross Sapp & Denise Salcedo
Sean Ross Sapp and Denise Salcedo (@_DeniseSalcedo) review WWE Monday Night Raw for November 14. - Money in the Bank was still stupid. - Mia Yim's in-ring return. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!. Get all your...
WWE Raw Producers, Backstage Notes, Nixed Plans For October 31
- Bianca Belair vs. Nikki Cross: Molly Holly & Petey Williams. - Lesnar and Lashley face to face: Jason Jordan & Michael Hayes. - Trick or Street Fight: Matt Riddle vs. Otis: Shawn Daviari. - Mustafa Ali vs. The Miz: Michael Hayes. - Asuka & Alexa Bliss vs. Damage CTRL:...
The Usos Officially Become Longest-Reigning WWE Tag Team Champions
On Monday, November 14, The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso) became the longest-reigning WWE Tag Team Champions in company history. The Usos have held the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championships for 484 days, surpassing the WWE Raw Tag Team Title reign of The New Day (Xavier Woods, Kofi Kingston, & Big E), which lasted 483 days (August 23, 2015 - December 18, 2016).
Saraya Believes She'll Be 'Under A Microscope' In First Match Back At AEW Full Gear
Saraya is set to return to the ring at AEW Full Gear on November 19 when she takes on Britt Baker. Saraya hasn't wrestled since December 2017 when she was forced to retire due to a neck injury. She was cleared on Halloween, and wasting little time getting back into the ring, though she knows she will have to change up her bumping style to protect herself.
Some Close To CM Punk Believe He's Still Got "The Wrestling Bug"
We've not heard from CM Punk first hand in the two months since Brawl Out, the AEW All Out media scrum and much more went down, though we have heard from people close to him. Both Fightful and Wrestling Inc have published stories detailing a side of the story closer to Punk, after his one year return to wrestling came to a head with other members of the roster.
Viewership Information For Episodes 6 And 7 Of WOW In Syndication
Viewership information has been revealed for the sixth and seventh syndicated episodes of WOW following their partnership with CBS Media Ventures. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, the sixth episode of the latest season of WOW: Women of Wrestling which aired on October 23 was watched by 266,000 viewers in syndication, up from 216,000. The episode was also watched by 80,000 people, up from 48,000, in the 18 to 49 demographic resulting in a 0.06 rating.
The Kingdom Had Contact With WWE Before Signing With AEW
The Kingdom are All Elite, but there was at least contact with WWE. Shortly after the trio left IMPACT Wrestling, there were reports that Matt Taven had interest from WWE. We're told by WWE sources that there were actually conversations with all three members of the Kingdom, including Maria Kanellis and Mike Bennett, however, no firm offer was in place to bring them in, and it was more of a feeling out process between the two sides. WWE sources had indicated to us that a formal offer wasn't made.
WWE, AEW Backstage Reaction To Colt Cabana's Return
It probably doesn't come as a surprise based on the social media reaction, but several within All Elite Wrestling are happy that Colt Cabana is back. The dozen or so talent that Fightful heard back from regarding the November 2 AEW Dynamite were in support of Colt Cabana being back in the fold. There was natural inquisition as to it possibly reinforcing the longstanding rumor that Cabana was removed from television because of CM Punk, whether that was directly requested by Punk or not, which Punk vehemently denied.
Report: Rey Mysterio Pulled From WWE SmackDown World Cup Tournament On FOX Due To Injury
Rey Mysterio is reportedly sidelined with an injury. Rey Mysterio was supposed to compete in the WWE SmackDown World Cup on FOX to potentially earn another opportunity at GUNTHER's WWE Intercontinental Championship. However, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has backed up a Ringside News report that Rey Mysterio has been sidelined due to an injury. According to Dave Meltzer, the injury is either an ankle injury or another kind of foot injury.
WWE Files Trademark On 'Iron Survivor Challenge' And More
WWE has filed two new trademarks. On November 10, WWE filed to trademark "Iron Survivor Challenge" and "Oba Femi." Both trademarks are for entertainment services. Mark For: IRON SURVIVOR CHALLENGE trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, a show about professional wrestling; entertainment services, namely, the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing wrestling news and information through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information.
Jeff Jarrett Explains Taking A Shot At Braun Strowman On AEW Dynamite
Jeff Jarrett has already made a big impact in AEW, laying out Darby Allin with a guitar when he made his debut on the November 2 episode of AEW Dynamite. One week later, Jarrett laid out the challenge to Sting & Darby Allin for AEW Full Gear, which was accepted. In his promo, Jarrett put over his group of Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt, and Satnam Singh. While praising Singh for his size and ability, Jarrett took a shot at Braun Strowman and WWE by saying, "This ain't no make-believe monster who wears red skinny jeans and is produced by the banana-nosed circus, no, this guy is one in a billion."
NWA Hard Times 3 Results (11/12): Trevor Murdoch, Tyrus, Matt Cardona Headline
The National Wrestling Alliance held its NWA Hard Times 3 event on November 12 from Frederick J. Sigur Civic Center in Chalmette, LA. The event aired on FITE TV. Full results and highlights are below. NWA Hard Times 3 Results (11/12) - #1 Contender’s Match For The NWA Television Championship:...
NXT Live Event Results From Orlando, FL (11/12): Bronn Breakker Teams With Creed Brothers
NXT held a live event on November 12 from Englewood Neighborhood Center in Orlando, Florida. Full results (courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam) and highlights are below. XT Live Event Results From Orlando, FL (11/12) - Chase U (Andre Chase, Duke Hudson & Thea Hail) def. Xyon Quinn, Bronco Nima & Valerie...
Stephen Amell Hopes To Work With WWE Or AEW To Promote 'Heels' Season 2
Stephen Amell hopes to return to wrestling in some capacity. 'Arrow' actor Stephen Amell has worked a couple of matches in his career, most notably at WWE SummerSlam 2015 and All In, and he hopes to return to the ring in some capacity before "Heels" season two premieres on Starz.
Fightful
14K+
Followers
33K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.https://www.fightful.com/
Comments / 0