They’ve put on the uniforms of the United States of America’s armed forces to defend our rights and our way of life.

Many of them carry battle scars that are visible and some that are not.

Today, we thank them for their service on Veterans Day.

Maricopa got a head start with its annual Veterans Day Parade last weekend.

Here through the lens of Victor Moreno is a photo gallery from the parade.

And if you encounter a veteran today, don’t forget to thank him or her for their service.

1 of 41

This post Thanking veterans for their service appeared first on InMaricopa .