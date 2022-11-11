ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa, AZ

Thanking veterans for their service

 4 days ago

They’ve put on the uniforms of the United States of America’s armed forces to defend our rights and our way of life.

Many of them carry battle scars that are visible and some that are not.

Today, we thank them for their service on Veterans Day.

Maricopa got a head start with its annual Veterans Day Parade last weekend.

Here through the lens of Victor Moreno is a photo gallery from the parade.

And if you encounter a veteran today, don’t forget to thank him or her for their service.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27fIBJ_0j7CuNLp00
Veterans Parade 2022 [Victor Moreno]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mbplr_0j7CuNLp00
Veterans Parade 2022 [Victor Moreno]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q3UQe_0j7CuNLp00
Veterans Parade 2022 [Victor Moreno]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u5dlc_0j7CuNLp00
Veterans Parade 2022 [Victor Moreno]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JnSaw_0j7CuNLp00
Veterans Parade 2022 [Victor Moreno]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cq9vO_0j7CuNLp00
Veterans Parade 2022 [Victor Moreno]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Rgwpo_0j7CuNLp00
Veterans Parade 2022 [Victor Moreno]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ETOXv_0j7CuNLp00
Veterans Parade 2022 [Victor Moreno]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hhivb_0j7CuNLp00
Veterans Parade 2022 [Victor Moreno]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HfdEf_0j7CuNLp00
Veterans Parade 2022 [Victor Moreno]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ccZ5H_0j7CuNLp00
Veterans Parade 2022 [Victor Moreno]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45wfHr_0j7CuNLp00
Veterans Parade 2022 [Victor Moreno]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BVDDE_0j7CuNLp00
Veterans Parade 2022 [Victor Moreno]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wuirm_0j7CuNLp00
Veterans Parade 2022 [Victor Moreno]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08HyTA_0j7CuNLp00
Veterans Parade 2022 [Victor Moreno]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b9w5r_0j7CuNLp00
Veterans Parade 2022 [Victor Moreno]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18uAPk_0j7CuNLp00
Veterans Parade 2022 [Victor Moreno]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pH15G_0j7CuNLp00
Veterans Parade 2022 [Victor Moreno]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01632S_0j7CuNLp00
Veterans Parade 2022 [Victor Moreno]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LQ7w7_0j7CuNLp00
Veterans Parade 2022 [Victor Moreno]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QckjM_0j7CuNLp00
Veterans Parade 2022 [Victor Moreno]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30IlaR_0j7CuNLp00
Veterans Parade 2022 [Victor Moreno]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PvD9g_0j7CuNLp00
Veterans Parade 2022 [Victor Moreno]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l6wPP_0j7CuNLp00
Veterans Parade 2022 [Victor Moreno]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IHq91_0j7CuNLp00
Veterans Parade 2022 [Victor Moreno]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09nRLn_0j7CuNLp00
Veterans Parade 2022 [Victor Moreno]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uvoVq_0j7CuNLp00
Veterans Parade 2022 [Victor Moreno]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AMGgL_0j7CuNLp00
Veterans Parade 2022 [Victor Moreno]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iqEyM_0j7CuNLp00
Veterans Parade 2022 [Victor Moreno]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31thdn_0j7CuNLp00
Veterans Parade 2022 [Victor Moreno]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13Dx2G_0j7CuNLp00
Veterans Parade 2022 [Victor Moreno]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BwvpB_0j7CuNLp00
Veterans Parade 2022 [Victor Moreno]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OjPqT_0j7CuNLp00
Veterans Parade 2022 [Victor Moreno]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G44EM_0j7CuNLp00
Veterans Parade 2022 [Victor Moreno]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JjaC6_0j7CuNLp00
Veterans Parade 2022 [Victor Moreno]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qHMay_0j7CuNLp00
Veterans Parade 2022 [Victor Moreno]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IT5Kw_0j7CuNLp00
Veterans Parade 2022 [Victor Moreno]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=171Fkg_0j7CuNLp00
Veterans Parade 2022 [Victor Moreno]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zNRfr_0j7CuNLp00
Veterans Parade 2022 [Victor Moreno]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dVMUf_0j7CuNLp00
Veterans Parade 2022 [Victor Moreno]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05wMhG_0j7CuNLp00
Veterans Parade 2022 [Victor Moreno]

This post Thanking veterans for their service appeared first on InMaricopa .

Comments / 0

 

