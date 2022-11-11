DCCC chairman Sean Patrick Maloney conceded Wednesday morning in NY-17 as Republicans were poised to get three pick-ups in New York in critical races that will likely help propel them to the House majority. In addition to Maloney, Republicans were on pace to win all four Long Island House seats, flipping two seats held by Democratic incumbents Tom Suozzi and Kathleen Rice, who did not seek reelection.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO