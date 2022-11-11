Read full article on original website
Zeldin in demand after putting New York Dems on the defensive
Some new opportunities are already starting to materialize after his strong showing in the governor's race.
New York's 26 U.S. House
DCCC chairman Sean Patrick Maloney conceded Wednesday morning in NY-17 as Republicans were poised to get three pick-ups in New York in critical races that will likely help propel them to the House majority. In addition to Maloney, Republicans were on pace to win all four Long Island House seats, flipping two seats held by Democratic incumbents Tom Suozzi and Kathleen Rice, who did not seek reelection.
NY Renews launches new campaign
Good morning and welcome to the Monday edition of the New York & New Jersey Energy newsletter. We'll take a look at the week ahead and look back on what you may have missed last week. NY RENEWS CAMPAIGN LAUNCH: The broad coalition of environmental, community, labor and other groups...
Monmouth was on the money
Monmouth developed a reputation as New Jersey’s premier pollster but had to undergo some self-reflection after last year, when its final gubernatorial poll showed Gov. Murphy leading Jack Ciattarelli by 11 points. Murphy won by three. Monmouth University Polling Institute Director Patrick Murray wrote a “mea pollpa” about that....
Springfield beckons
Happy Tuesday, Illinois. Will he or won’t he? It’s still Trump’s party and he’ll run if he wants to ... run if he wants to, run if he wants to, via POLITICO. The Illinois General Assembly returns to Springfield today — snow be damned!. Va-va-veto:...
Hobbs beats Lake in Arizona governor's race
The Republican was defiant after the race was called: “Arizonans know BS when they see it."
Aguilar wins Nevada secretary of state, beating Trump-endorsed election denier
Aguilar cast himself as a bulwark against Marchant, who had intimated that he would try to make it easier for Trump to win his state in a comeback run for president.
The battle for Arizona: Will election denialism prevail?
The race for the Arizona Senate seat has been decided, but the governor’s office is up for grabs in the Grand Canyon State. Whatever the outcome, it will have wide implications for 2024 and beyond.
