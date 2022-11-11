ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Republicans Name Demuth House Minority Leader

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- On Friday House Republicans named Lisa Demuth of Cold Spring as the next minority leader of the Minnesota House. Demuth was first elected in 2018 and has served the past two years as an assistant minority leader. She becomes the first black lawmaker to serve as a caucus leader and the first woman to serve as a House Republican leader.
MINNESOTA STATE
Hemp Licenses Are Now Available

ST. PAUL (WJON News) - Applications are now available online for anyone wishing to grow industrial hemp in Minnesota. A license from the Minnesota Department of Agriculture is required for individuals and businesses to legally grow or process hemp in the state. In order to get a permit, the grower...
MINNESOTA STATE
Keep an Eye Out for Snowy Owls in Central Minnesota

The Minnesota Nongame Wildlife Program shared on Facebook that snowy owls like to spend their winters in the top half of our state:. Snowy owls will be arriving in Minnesota over the next few weeks. During the summer, they nest in the arctic tundra of northern Canada and Alaska. From early November to late March, some migrate south to Minnesota to hunt voles, mice, and other small animals.
MINNESOTA STATE
Beginning Farmer Grants Now Available

ST. PAUL (WJON News) - If you’ve thought about starting a farm, a new grant program is accepting applications. The Minnesota Department of Agriculture is offering a dollar-for-dollar matching grant for small farmers to purchase farmland. Governor Tim Walz says the program will help establish the next generation of...
MINNESOTA STATE
Did Minnesota Toy Get Inducted into 2022 National Toy Hall of Fame?

Back in September there were twelve toys nominated for the 2022 National Toy Hall of Fame announced. Interesting fun fact that I learned while hearing the nominees announced was that one of the toys on this list was actually founded in Minnesota. Any guesses looking at the list? I'll save the suspense for you...it's the Nerf Toys. It was founded in St. Paul, Minnesota by Reyn Guyer of Parker Brothers. Actually shared a little more on it, if you'd like to read about it HERE.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Weekender: Transit Authority, Tiempo Libre and More!

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - We got your central Minnesota entertainment guide for this weekend. Enjoy a Chicago Tribute band at the Paramount Theatre, check out the talents of Tiempo Libre at Collegeville, have some beer during yoga at Pantown Brewing, check out a unique art gallery at The Whit Gallery and experience a new culture with India Culture Night at St. Cloud State University. Read more in The Weekender!
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Gophers Rout Northwestern, Johnnies Win Fourth Straight Title

The University of Minnesota, North Dakota State University, and St. John's University football teams won big on Saturday. The CSB and SJU basketball and hockey teams also end the weekend on a high note. The St. Cloud State basketball teams notched their first wins of the season, the SCSU men's hockey team rallied to earn the weekend split, and the St. Cloud Norsemen and Granite City Lumberjacks both came out on top, while the SCSU women's hockey team was swept up by UMD. On Sunday, the Minnesota Vikings will head to Buffalo, the Timberwolves will face off against Cleveland, the Wild will host San Jose, and the Gopher women's basketball team will look to build an early-season win streak.
FARGO, ND
St Cloud Police Make Theft Arrest

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - The St. Cloud Police’s Community Response Team took a St. Cloud woman into custody Tuesday for several alleged burglaries and thefts on the East side of St. Cloud. The C-R-T arrested 35-year-old Katrina Johnson without incident in the 1500 block of 16th avenue South...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Deer Hunting Numbers Down Compared to Last Year

The firearms deer hunting season started last Saturday. According to the Minnesota DNR deer harvested numbers are down 23% compared to opening weekend last year. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says about 69,000 deer were registered through Monday of this week. The northwest part of the state saw the biggest decline in deer harvested with 32% less, northeast was down 24%, the central and southeastern portions of the state were down 18% and the southwest was down 15%.
MINNESOTA STATE
