After Being In Iowa For The Weekend, Saint Cloud Needs One Of These!
This weekend, I made a trip to West Des Moines, Iowa to visit my boyfriend's daughter. She took us on a tour around town, stopping at many fun places; but maybe one of the best-kept secrets around the area is this one, and I'd love for someone to bring it here to central Minnesota.
(Watch) Northern Minnesota Trail Cam Captures Large Wolf Pack
I've always been fascinated by wolves and pretty much all the wildlife in Minnesota. I had no idea there was an organization that studies wolves in Minnesota. Voyageurs Wolf Project has trail cams set up all around Minnesota and some of the footage they collect on these trail cams is simply amazing.
Republicans Name Demuth House Minority Leader
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- On Friday House Republicans named Lisa Demuth of Cold Spring as the next minority leader of the Minnesota House. Demuth was first elected in 2018 and has served the past two years as an assistant minority leader. She becomes the first black lawmaker to serve as a caucus leader and the first woman to serve as a House Republican leader.
Does MN Democratic Senate + House + Governor = Legal Weed?
Simple math to me. Governor Walz has been talking legalization for at least a couple of years and the only thing that was standing in the way was a Republican controlled Minnesota Senate. In fact, there were several other bills that the were stalled in the Republican controlled Senate that now could become a reality in Minnesota.
Is Minnesota The Worst State To Drive In?
We all have our pet peeves when it comes to hitting the road in Minnesota. The left lane cruisers are the worst in my book. Some people actually have no idea whatsoever on the rules of the road. For the most part, surrounding states did pretty well in this survey...
Hemp Licenses Are Now Available
ST. PAUL (WJON News) - Applications are now available online for anyone wishing to grow industrial hemp in Minnesota. A license from the Minnesota Department of Agriculture is required for individuals and businesses to legally grow or process hemp in the state. In order to get a permit, the grower...
Keep an Eye Out for Snowy Owls in Central Minnesota
The Minnesota Nongame Wildlife Program shared on Facebook that snowy owls like to spend their winters in the top half of our state:. Snowy owls will be arriving in Minnesota over the next few weeks. During the summer, they nest in the arctic tundra of northern Canada and Alaska. From early November to late March, some migrate south to Minnesota to hunt voles, mice, and other small animals.
Ice House Stolen in Stearns County; U-Haul Taken in St. Cloud
The St. Cloud Police Department is reporting a stolen vehicle on the 100 block of Lincoln Avenue Southeast. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She indicates the stolen vehicle is a 2019 Ford Econoline U-Haul truck with a 15-foot cargo box. It has an Arizona license plate AJ 75937.
Beginning Farmer Grants Now Available
ST. PAUL (WJON News) - If you’ve thought about starting a farm, a new grant program is accepting applications. The Minnesota Department of Agriculture is offering a dollar-for-dollar matching grant for small farmers to purchase farmland. Governor Tim Walz says the program will help establish the next generation of...
Central Minnesota Businesses Honor Our Veterans With Special Deals Today
I would like to thank our Veterans today for all that they endure for the safety of people in this country and abroad. I can't imagine what our lives would be like if we didn't have these protectors making sure that we can enjoy the freedoms that we enjoy in this country, by watching over us night and day.
Minnesota DNR Sets Winter Walleye Bag Limit on Lake Mille Lacs
GARRISON (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has set the walleye harvest for Lake Mille Lacs this winter. Ice anglers will be able to keep one fish between 21-23 inches or one longer than 28 inches. The fall netting assessment found higher numbers of walleye than the...
Did Minnesota Toy Get Inducted into 2022 National Toy Hall of Fame?
Back in September there were twelve toys nominated for the 2022 National Toy Hall of Fame announced. Interesting fun fact that I learned while hearing the nominees announced was that one of the toys on this list was actually founded in Minnesota. Any guesses looking at the list? I'll save the suspense for you...it's the Nerf Toys. It was founded in St. Paul, Minnesota by Reyn Guyer of Parker Brothers. Actually shared a little more on it, if you'd like to read about it HERE.
St. Cloud Community Response Team Makes Arrest
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - The St. Cloud Police’s Community Response Team collared a St. Cloud man Tuesday. The CRT arrested 60-year-old Thomas Forcier of St. Cloud for multiple warrants as well as stalking and protection order violations. Forcier was arrested without incident in the 1600 block of Goettens...
Local St. Cloud Area Businesses Offering Deals For Vets On Veterans Day
HOUSE OF PIZZA (SARTELL and ST CLOUD) Veterans can grab a free small one topping pizza between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Friday, November 11th. Military ID is required. TOMMY'S EXPRESS CAR WASH (WAITE PARK) Veterans can get a free car wash at Tommy's in Waite Park. SIDE BAR...
The Weekender: Transit Authority, Tiempo Libre and More!
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - We got your central Minnesota entertainment guide for this weekend. Enjoy a Chicago Tribute band at the Paramount Theatre, check out the talents of Tiempo Libre at Collegeville, have some beer during yoga at Pantown Brewing, check out a unique art gallery at The Whit Gallery and experience a new culture with India Culture Night at St. Cloud State University. Read more in The Weekender!
Gophers Rout Northwestern, Johnnies Win Fourth Straight Title
The University of Minnesota, North Dakota State University, and St. John's University football teams won big on Saturday. The CSB and SJU basketball and hockey teams also end the weekend on a high note. The St. Cloud State basketball teams notched their first wins of the season, the SCSU men's hockey team rallied to earn the weekend split, and the St. Cloud Norsemen and Granite City Lumberjacks both came out on top, while the SCSU women's hockey team was swept up by UMD. On Sunday, the Minnesota Vikings will head to Buffalo, the Timberwolves will face off against Cleveland, the Wild will host San Jose, and the Gopher women's basketball team will look to build an early-season win streak.
Eye Popping Snowfall Totals for North Dakota, NW Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service is reporting some really big snowfall totals for central North Dakota into Northwestern Minnesota. The first snowstorm of the season produced a Blizzard Warning for much of that area on Wednesday and Thursday. The National Weather Service says Bismarck has had 24...
Miller Auto Looking to Outdo Previous Toys For Tots Collection
Miller Auto in St. Cloud is hosting its annual Toys for Tots Drive in the showroom from November 15th through December 15th. And the best part is that when you donate, you're not only helping out a great cause, but Miller will also hook you up with a free oil change.
St Cloud Police Make Theft Arrest
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - The St. Cloud Police’s Community Response Team took a St. Cloud woman into custody Tuesday for several alleged burglaries and thefts on the East side of St. Cloud. The C-R-T arrested 35-year-old Katrina Johnson without incident in the 1500 block of 16th avenue South...
Deer Hunting Numbers Down Compared to Last Year
The firearms deer hunting season started last Saturday. According to the Minnesota DNR deer harvested numbers are down 23% compared to opening weekend last year. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says about 69,000 deer were registered through Monday of this week. The northwest part of the state saw the biggest decline in deer harvested with 32% less, northeast was down 24%, the central and southeastern portions of the state were down 18% and the southwest was down 15%.
