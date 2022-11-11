5 things to know this Veterans Day, November 11

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Happy Veterans Day! The only quote needed today, or any Veterans Day, is “all gave some; some gave all.” Take a moment today to honor those who have served!

The remnants of Hurricane Nicole are going to give us a wet end to the day. Aside from that though, Meteorologist Matt Mackie said dry conditions and mild temperatures will make for a nice fall day.

Today’s five things to know include a fatal shooting in Albany, a barn fire in Palatine Bridge, and several new arrests in the Calamity Jane Firearm burglary case.

1. 1 killed, 1 injured in Second Street shooting

Albany police are investigating a double shooting Thursday night. The incident took place on the 300-block of Second Street between N. Lake Avenue and Judson Street.

2. PHOTOS: Family loses barn in Palatine Bridge fire

Just before 10 a.m. on Thursday, Chief Nestle of the Canajoharie Volunteer Fire Department noticed heavy black smoke north of the Village of Palatine Bridge. Upon investigating, he found a barn fully involved on Route 10 in the Town of Palatine.

3. Police arrest six more during gun shop investigation

After naming five in the Calamity Jane Firearm burglary, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office has announced six more who were allegedly involved in the burglary. An extensive investigation has been ongoing since October 21 when the burglary occurred.

4. Judge blocks NY from issuing pot licenses in five regions

A New York federal judge has sided with a Michigan company that claims New York State’s process of issuing retail marijuana licenses is discriminatory against applicants who live out of the state. The ruling comes as state regulators are preparing to approve the first batch of licenses for dispensaries to start operating.

5. Guilderland not allowing sign at new Herbie’s location, owner says

Herbie’s Burgers is planning to open its third location in Guilderland on November 17. Owner Nicholas Warchol commissioned local artist Frank Smith to paint the sign on the building, but Warchol tells NEWS10 that the Town of Guilderland is not allowing the sign.

