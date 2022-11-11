The ModMed® annual user conference MOMENTUM is set to bring together physicians, medical staff, healthcare leaders and other experts for a three-day, interactive live event, November 18–20, 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115005466/en/ MOMENTUM 2022 will be attended by a record 1,100+ providers excited to experience the latest practice software trends and innovations, specialty-specific panels, essential networking events and more. “Our clients come to MOMENTUM each year to experience new innovations, meet colleagues and celebrate as a community,” said Dr. Michael Sherling, cofounder and chief medical and strategy officer at ModMed. “It’s also an opportunity for attendees to meet in person and learn strategies and practical tips from each other that can boost efficiency when they go back to their practices.”

