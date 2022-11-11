ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Strange Sunday: Bills’ Loss Is Patriots’ Gain

Don't look now, but the Buffalo Bills aren't invincible. And the New England Patriots aren't dead. After another wild, unpredictable Sunday in the NFL, no team in the AFC has more than seven wins and every team in the AFC East has a pulse. The Patriots, who watched from their couch during their Bye, remain in last place in their division at 5-4. But thanks to the Bills' improbable loss to the Minnesota Vikings, New England only trails the preseason Super Bowl favorites (6-3) by one game heading into Week 11.
Why Doug Pederson Is Not Concerned About the Jaguars Pass Rush

The Jaguars' pass rush on paper comprises players requiring a complete game plan from opposing offensive coordinators to neutralize. Edge rushers Josh Allen, Duwane Smoot, and rookie Travon Walker possess the raw athleticism and physical qualities to present difficult matchups for offensive tackles. Meanwhile, the primary men clogging up the middle are defensive tackles DaVon Hamilton and Foley Fatukasi, who make their presence felt in the run game but excel at drawing double teams.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
EAGLES UNFILTERED: Free Agent Priorities, Previewing Monday Night Football

The Eagles are on the brink of playing just their third game in the last 29 days when they host the Washington Commanders in an important NFC East game on Monday night. Important because the Coammaders are trying to stay within sight of the top of the division. At 4-5, they would like to even their record and pull closer to an Eagles team that has yet to experience a defeat this season.
WASHINGTON, DC
Davis Bertans Back to Practicing for Mavs, Nearing Return

The Dallas Mavericks have been without Davis Bertans in each of the 12 games they've played this season. He has been sidelined due to a right knee effusion that was identified by the medical staff. “A little tired, the first time being out there with the team – a little...
DALLAS, TX
Tee Martin: James Proche ‘Maximizing Opportunities’ Ravens

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens wide receiver James Proche has been the victim of the team's player personnel. He's not part of some of the offensive coordinator Greg Roman's packages, so that has limited his time on the field. Nonetheless, Ravens wide receivers coach Tee Martin said that Proche...
BALTIMORE, MD
Vikings Injury Updates: Za’Darius Smith, Christian Darrisaw, Akayleb Evans

The good news on the injury front for the Vikings is that star pass rusher Za'Darius Smith avoided picking up anything serious during Sunday's win over the Bills. The bad news is they have two key players, including one of their biggest breakout stars, in the concussion protocol ahead of this weekend's showdown against the Cowboys in Minneapolis.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Seahawks’ Bruce Irvin Blasts NFL For Field Conditions in Germany

The NFL’s first regular-season game in Germany went relatively well, with the Buccaneers beating the Seahawks, 21-16, but there appeared to be some issues with the playing field. There were moments in the game when players couldn’t keep their footing, including a key moment in the second half where Tom Brady fell while running a pass route, leading to a Buccaneers turnover.
SEATTLE, WA
Horseshoe Huddle Podcast: Gut Reaction to Colts’ Win, Jeff Saturday Debut vs. Raiders

Victory Monday has not been this sweet in a long time for the Indianapolis Colts. After a week that saw their head coach get fired, a surprising interim head coach named, and criticism hurled their way, the Colts came out on top with a 25-20 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Behind the leadership of Jeff Saturday and Matt Ryan, the win moves the Colts to 4-5-1 on the season and gives Saturday his first win as head coach of the Colts.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Commanders WATCH: Washington Evens Score with Antonio Gibson TD

The Washington Commanders are settling down now after a shaky start. After the team's opening possession that led to a turnover and touchdown from the Philadelphia Eagles, the Commanders responded with a score of their own to tie the game 7-7. Commanders running back Antonio Gibson ran the ball in...
WASHINGTON, DC
Did Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke Win Starting Job After Victory vs. Eagles?

The Washington Commanders (5-5) are celebrating a massive 32-21 win against the once-undefeated Philadelphia Eagles (8-1) on Monday Night Football. But it's possible nobody is happier than quarterback Taylor Heinicke. Heinicke, who started his fourth consecutive game to replace the injured quarterback Carson Wentz, has a clause in his contract...
WASHINGTON, DC
Steelers Film Room: Takeaways From a Positive Offensive Performance

During the bye week, we wondered what changes the Pittsburgh Steelers offense would make in order to try to turn things around for the second half of the season. While it wasn't exactly fireworks, they did move the ball and put some points on the board, tying their season-high of 20 points against the New Orleans Saints.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Eagles Fall From the Ranks of the Unbeaten, Lose to Commanders, 26-21

PHILADELPHIA – Down nine entering the fourth quarter, this was the adversity fans and national pundits wanted to see the Eagles face. It was a test they failed, fumbling away the football three times in the final quarter to fall to the Washington Commanders, 32-21, at Lincoln Financial Field on Monday night.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WATCH: Commanders DB Darrick Forrest Picks Off Eagles QB Jalen Hurts

The Washington Commanders can breathe a little easier now. The Commanders were about to go down two scores when Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts appeared to throw a long ball to wide receiver A.J. Brown. But it didn't land in Brown's hands. Instead, the pass was caught by Commanders defensive back Darrick Forrest.
WASHINGTON, DC
Live In-Game Updates: HIGHLIGHTS: Commanders Shock Eagles, Win 32-21

The Washington Commanders aimed for an earth-shattering and potential season-saving upset on the road Monday night, as they visited the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field for an NFC East battle. ... And shockingly, Washington got the win, 32-21. Here's how it unfolded ... Washington (which came into the...
WASHINGTON, DC
Raiders Claim Former First-Rounder DT Jerry Tillery

Former first-round pick is heading to an AFC West rival. The Las Vegas Raiders announced on Monday, they have claimed ex-Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Jerry Tillery. The 26-year-old defensive tackle is joining the Silver and Black at a time where they need a fresh start in the interior defensive front.
LAS VEGAS, NV

