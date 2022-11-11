Read full article on original website
Tri-City Herald
‘Lotta Red-Ass!’ Cowboys Coach McCarthy on Losing Locker Room & Gambling at Green Bay
FRISCO - A 14-point lead entering the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field wasn't enough as the Dallas Cowboys fell to the Green Bay Packers 31-28 in overtime on Sunday. And yes, here at The Star in Frisco on Monday, the frustration is still palpable. ... some of it based on some "gambling'' that did not pay off.
Tri-City Herald
Strange Sunday: Bills’ Loss Is Patriots’ Gain
Don't look now, but the Buffalo Bills aren't invincible. And the New England Patriots aren't dead. After another wild, unpredictable Sunday in the NFL, no team in the AFC has more than seven wins and every team in the AFC East has a pulse. The Patriots, who watched from their couch during their Bye, remain in last place in their division at 5-4. But thanks to the Bills' improbable loss to the Minnesota Vikings, New England only trails the preseason Super Bowl favorites (6-3) by one game heading into Week 11.
Tri-City Herald
Cowboys: ‘Playoff Lock’ After Shocking Results with Packers and Eagles?
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys suffered a disappointing and gut-wrenching overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. But the loss isn't the end of the season, and fans remain optimistic about the playoffs. The NFL season is only halfway done, and Dallas sits at 6-3 and is about...
Tri-City Herald
Why Doug Pederson Is Not Concerned About the Jaguars Pass Rush
The Jaguars' pass rush on paper comprises players requiring a complete game plan from opposing offensive coordinators to neutralize. Edge rushers Josh Allen, Duwane Smoot, and rookie Travon Walker possess the raw athleticism and physical qualities to present difficult matchups for offensive tackles. Meanwhile, the primary men clogging up the middle are defensive tackles DaVon Hamilton and Foley Fatukasi, who make their presence felt in the run game but excel at drawing double teams.
Tri-City Herald
WATCH: Colts’ Jonathan Taylor Scores Huge Touchdown to Reclaim Lead vs. Raiders
The Indianapolis Colts have been in control for the majority of Sunday's contest with the Las Vegas Raiders but after briefly losing their lead, running back Jonathan Taylor took it upon himself to reclaim it, gliding 66 yards down the field for his second touchdown of the season. The play...
Tri-City Herald
Lakers Rumors: Could Carmelo Anthony Look Internationally To Continue His Pro Career?
It appears that multiple 2021-22 Los Angeles Lakers may have finished their Hall of Fame careers in L.A. after all. Though the Brooklyn Nets had made overtures about signing either center Dwight Howard or power forward Carmelo Anthony in the offseason, they ultimately opted to move in a younger direction with their frontcourt.
Tri-City Herald
EAGLES UNFILTERED: Free Agent Priorities, Previewing Monday Night Football
The Eagles are on the brink of playing just their third game in the last 29 days when they host the Washington Commanders in an important NFC East game on Monday night. Important because the Coammaders are trying to stay within sight of the top of the division. At 4-5, they would like to even their record and pull closer to an Eagles team that has yet to experience a defeat this season.
Tri-City Herald
Davis Bertans Back to Practicing for Mavs, Nearing Return
The Dallas Mavericks have been without Davis Bertans in each of the 12 games they've played this season. He has been sidelined due to a right knee effusion that was identified by the medical staff. “A little tired, the first time being out there with the team – a little...
Tri-City Herald
Tee Martin: James Proche ‘Maximizing Opportunities’ Ravens
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens wide receiver James Proche has been the victim of the team's player personnel. He's not part of some of the offensive coordinator Greg Roman's packages, so that has limited his time on the field. Nonetheless, Ravens wide receivers coach Tee Martin said that Proche...
Tri-City Herald
Vikings Injury Updates: Za’Darius Smith, Christian Darrisaw, Akayleb Evans
The good news on the injury front for the Vikings is that star pass rusher Za'Darius Smith avoided picking up anything serious during Sunday's win over the Bills. The bad news is they have two key players, including one of their biggest breakout stars, in the concussion protocol ahead of this weekend's showdown against the Cowboys in Minneapolis.
Tri-City Herald
Seahawks’ Bruce Irvin Blasts NFL For Field Conditions in Germany
The NFL’s first regular-season game in Germany went relatively well, with the Buccaneers beating the Seahawks, 21-16, but there appeared to be some issues with the playing field. There were moments in the game when players couldn’t keep their footing, including a key moment in the second half where Tom Brady fell while running a pass route, leading to a Buccaneers turnover.
Tri-City Herald
Horseshoe Huddle Podcast: Gut Reaction to Colts’ Win, Jeff Saturday Debut vs. Raiders
Victory Monday has not been this sweet in a long time for the Indianapolis Colts. After a week that saw their head coach get fired, a surprising interim head coach named, and criticism hurled their way, the Colts came out on top with a 25-20 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Behind the leadership of Jeff Saturday and Matt Ryan, the win moves the Colts to 4-5-1 on the season and gives Saturday his first win as head coach of the Colts.
Tri-City Herald
Commanders WATCH: Washington Evens Score with Antonio Gibson TD
The Washington Commanders are settling down now after a shaky start. After the team's opening possession that led to a turnover and touchdown from the Philadelphia Eagles, the Commanders responded with a score of their own to tie the game 7-7. Commanders running back Antonio Gibson ran the ball in...
Tri-City Herald
Did Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke Win Starting Job After Victory vs. Eagles?
The Washington Commanders (5-5) are celebrating a massive 32-21 win against the once-undefeated Philadelphia Eagles (8-1) on Monday Night Football. But it's possible nobody is happier than quarterback Taylor Heinicke. Heinicke, who started his fourth consecutive game to replace the injured quarterback Carson Wentz, has a clause in his contract...
Tri-City Herald
Steelers Film Room: Takeaways From a Positive Offensive Performance
During the bye week, we wondered what changes the Pittsburgh Steelers offense would make in order to try to turn things around for the second half of the season. While it wasn't exactly fireworks, they did move the ball and put some points on the board, tying their season-high of 20 points against the New Orleans Saints.
Tri-City Herald
Eagles Fall From the Ranks of the Unbeaten, Lose to Commanders, 26-21
PHILADELPHIA – Down nine entering the fourth quarter, this was the adversity fans and national pundits wanted to see the Eagles face. It was a test they failed, fumbling away the football three times in the final quarter to fall to the Washington Commanders, 32-21, at Lincoln Financial Field on Monday night.
Tri-City Herald
WATCH: Commanders DB Darrick Forrest Picks Off Eagles QB Jalen Hurts
The Washington Commanders can breathe a little easier now. The Commanders were about to go down two scores when Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts appeared to throw a long ball to wide receiver A.J. Brown. But it didn't land in Brown's hands. Instead, the pass was caught by Commanders defensive back Darrick Forrest.
Tri-City Herald
Live In-Game Updates: HIGHLIGHTS: Commanders Shock Eagles, Win 32-21
The Washington Commanders aimed for an earth-shattering and potential season-saving upset on the road Monday night, as they visited the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field for an NFC East battle. ... And shockingly, Washington got the win, 32-21. Here's how it unfolded ... Washington (which came into the...
Tri-City Herald
Eagles Stock Report: The Eight-Game Winning Streak Ends Against Commanders
PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles are finally like everyone else in the NFL. The league's last undefeated fell to Washington on Monday night, 32-21, in a disastrous performance which was in an odd way the polar opposite of the team's 8-0 start. Philadelphia was so well-rounded in its eight-game run to...
Tri-City Herald
Raiders Claim Former First-Rounder DT Jerry Tillery
Former first-round pick is heading to an AFC West rival. The Las Vegas Raiders announced on Monday, they have claimed ex-Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Jerry Tillery. The 26-year-old defensive tackle is joining the Silver and Black at a time where they need a fresh start in the interior defensive front.
