Tri-City Herald

Commanders WATCH: Washington Evens Score with Antonio Gibson TD

The Washington Commanders are settling down now after a shaky start. After the team's opening possession that led to a turnover and touchdown from the Philadelphia Eagles, the Commanders responded with a score of their own to tie the game 7-7. Commanders running back Antonio Gibson ran the ball in...
WASHINGTON, DC
Tri-City Herald

Eagles Fall From the Ranks of the Unbeaten, Lose to Commanders, 26-21

PHILADELPHIA – Down nine entering the fourth quarter, this was the adversity fans and national pundits wanted to see the Eagles face. It was a test they failed, fumbling away the football three times in the final quarter to fall to the Washington Commanders, 32-21, at Lincoln Financial Field on Monday night.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Tri-City Herald

Did Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke Win Starting Job After Victory vs. Eagles?

The Washington Commanders (5-5) are celebrating a massive 32-21 win against the once-undefeated Philadelphia Eagles (8-1) on Monday Night Football. But it's possible nobody is happier than quarterback Taylor Heinicke. Heinicke, who started his fourth consecutive game to replace the injured quarterback Carson Wentz, has a clause in his contract...
WASHINGTON, DC
Tri-City Herald

Tee Martin: James Proche ‘Maximizing Opportunities’ Ravens

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens wide receiver James Proche has been the victim of the team's player personnel. He's not part of some of the offensive coordinator Greg Roman's packages, so that has limited his time on the field. Nonetheless, Ravens wide receivers coach Tee Martin said that Proche...
BALTIMORE, MD

