butlerradio.com
Local teams in PIAA Semifinals tonight
–The Mars girls soccer team will face Moon tonight in the state Semifinal round. The match will be played at North Allegheny high school beginning at 6:30pm. The winner of tonight’s match will move on to the state title game Friday night. The Planets are the three-time defending state champions.
butlerradio.com
Slippery Rock makes NCAA Playoffs – head to Massachusetts
The Slippery Rock University football team lost 23-21 to Kutztown Saturday in their final regular season game, playing without their starting quarterback, top two running backs and leading wide receiver due to injury. The Rock still made the NCAA Division II playoffs despite the loss, but will be on the...
butlerradio.com
Longtime Leader Of BC3 Athletics Passes Away
The leader in developing the athletic program at Butler County Community College has passed away. Charles Dunaway died late last week at the age of 82. He was the founder of the athletic programs at BC3 soon after the college’s start in 1965. He would later be named as Athletic Director and would hold the position for 32 years.
butlerradio.com
Slippery Rock University Down To Final Four Presidential Candidates
Slippery Rock University is down to four candidates to become their next president. SRU officials say the candidates will be on campus for interviews starting November 28th. The interviews are a two-day process, where the candidates will meet with provosts, deans, and the council of trustees on the first day. Then will meet with the president’s cabinet, student leaders, and will do a campus tour.
butlerradio.com
Thomas B. Kusick
He was born December 27, 1954, in Butler to Joseph T. Kusick and Jean Claudette Lumley. On May 7, 1977, Tom married his wife, Lee Ann McElroy. Tom was a devoted husband and father, who loved his family and all things sports, including hunting and fishing. He enjoyed watching his boys and extended family play sports through the years. Tom loved hunting and going on fishing trips to Rufus Lake (Canada) and the Allegheny National Forest, along with snow skiing trips to New York, Colorado and British Columbia. He also greatly enjoyed gardening, cutting firewood, and manicuring his lawn. But above all else, Tom enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
butlerradio.com
Local Programs to Host Bowling Event
The Lorraine Chapter of DeMolay in Butler is joining with the William C. Graham Squire program to present an afternoon of Friendship and Bowling at Family Bowlaway Fun Center on Sunday, November 20th from 2 to 4 p.m. Cost is $15. The event is open to any area youth who...
butlerradio.com
Butler Downtown Readying For Yearly Celebration
Butler Downtown will recognize those who put the city in a positive light over the past year at an event planned for later this week. The group’s free annual celebration will take place from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Butler’s Grand Ballroom on South Main Street in Butler, where the group will present awards including: Volunteer of the Year, Small Business of the Year, and Economic Impact Award.
abc27.com
FOREIGNER to bring Farewell Tour to Pennsylvania
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The popular band FOREIGNER will be bringing their Farewell Tour to Burgettstown next summer. The band known for the songs “I Want To Know What Love Is,” “Cold As Ice,” “Hot Blooded,” and “Juke Box Hero” announced that they will be touring with special guest LOVERBOY.
butlerradio.com
Anna “Martha” Mager
Anna “Martha” Mager, 86, of Butler, PA, peacefully passed on Friday, November 11, 2022 at Concordia at Cabot. She was born January 5, 1936 in Rimersburg, PA, where she lived for 16 years before the family moved to Butler. She is the daughter of the late Clarence Williams and Mabel (Detweiler) Williams .
butlerradio.com
Joseph C. “Joe” Hesky
Joseph C. “Joe” Hesky, 87, of Butler, went peacefully to be with the Lord Sunday afternoon, November 13, 2022 at Good Samaritan Hospice in Cabot while in the presence of his family. Joseph was born in Butler on September 28, 1935. He was the son of the late...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best Hot Dog Joints in Pennsylvania
If you are looking for a hot dog in Philadelphia, you've come to the right place. This long-running stand specializes in sausages and hot dogs. You can also get combos, including a Philly fish cake with franks. These grilled favorites are delicious and are made with only the freshest ingredients. Johnny's Hots also offers an extensive beer selection. Johnny's Hots is an excellent option for hot dog lovers just off Market Street.
butlerradio.com
Cranberry’s Early Learning Center Hosting Open House
Families with young children in southern Butler County will have the chance to talk about student education and safety with staff at the Cranberry Township Early Learning Center. The center will be hosting an Open House event inside the Township Municipal Center on Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. to...
butlerradio.com
Robert G. “Bob” Jamison
Robert G. “Bob” Jamison, 95, of Butler, PA, formerly of Renfrew, passed away on November 13, 2022, at the Newhaven Court. He was born March 12, 1927, in Meridian, Pennsylvania, to the late Thomas Harrison Jamison and the late Catherine Saunders Jamison. Bob retired from the United States...
Phillymag.com
Philly Today: Bonnie Sweeten’s Back, John Fetterman’s Clothes, and Much More
Plus, control of the state House could come down to a race currently separated by just two votes in Bucks County. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for the latest edition of...
Champion of the Poconos remembered
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — A champion of the Poconos is being remembered. Bob Uguccioni passed away Saturday. Uguccioni served as the executive director of the Pocono Mountain Visitors Bureau from 1967 to 2007. He was known to many as "Mr. Pocono" for his accomplishments in promoting the area to...
butlerradio.com
AAA: Price At The Pump Dips
Gas prices have once again dropped slightly locally but inched up across western Pennsylvania as a whole this week. According to AAA’s weekly gas price report, the average price for a gallon of regular, unleaded, self-serve gas in Butler, as of Monday, declined by a penny over the past week to reach $3.99 per gallon.
butlerradio.com
Items From Mr. Rogers Summer Home Being Auctioned
An auction is taking place this week featuring items from the summer home of children’s television icon Fred Rogers. Antiques and collectibles from the house just east of Pittsburgh are up for auction through Sunday. Representatives for the auction company say Rogers and his sister would spend time at...
NBC Philadelphia
This Is Why the Flags Are Coming Down on Philly's Ben Franklin Parkway
You might be noticing less color along the Ben Franklin Parkway. The City of Philadelphia plans to remove old worn and tattered flags from countries around the world along the iconic drive between LOVE Park and Eakins Oval. "We recognize that flags in such conditions are no longer a fitting...
butlerradio.com
Local Students to Hold Clothing Drive
Some Mars Area School District students are holding clothing collections this week to benefit those less fortunate. Members of the High School Enrichment Club are sponsoring a T-shirt Drive through this Friday to benefit Zip With Us. New tagged shirts either short or long sleeved will be modified with zippers to allow pediatric cancer patients to undergo treatment while staying clothed.
Rainfall record set in region; flooding affects roads in 3 counties
Heavy rain fueled by remnants of Hurricane Nicole poured a record level of rain on Southwestern Pennsylvania on Friday. The National Weather Service reported 2.36 inches of rain had fallen in Pittsburgh as of 10:30 p.m. — easily breaking the previous record daily rainfall for Nov. 11. That was just 0.72 inch, set in 1982.
