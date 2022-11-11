ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

AFP

France to conduct biggest ever war games in 2023

France is planning its biggest ever military exercise involving 12,000 troops, including NATO allies, in the first half of next year, a commander at the chiefs of staff said Tuesday. The scenario calls for a major conflict with an unspecified foreign state to be played out, said Yves Metayer, commander of the troop deployment division at the French chiefs of staff.
kpcc.org

Ukraine's President Zelenskyy makes surprise visit to liberated city of Kherson

KHERSON, Ukraine — President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a surprise visit Monday to the key southern city of Kherson to celebrate its liberation from eight months of Russian occupation. The crowd in Kherson cheered as Zelenskyy told them, "We are, step by step, coming to all of our country." Zelenskyy...
kpcc.org

Turkey's leader calls the blast in Istanbul an attack. At least 6 are dead

ISTANBUL, Turkey — At least six people were killed and 53 others injured in an explosion on Istanbul's best-known commercial street, according to Turkey's leader. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan described Sunday's blast on Istiklal Avenue as an attack and vowed to identify those responsible for it. "Our people should...

