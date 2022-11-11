Read full article on original website
Related
Russia-Ukraine war: Zelenskiy says Kherson ‘never gave up’ as Ukrainian troops reach city centre – as it happened
President Zelenskiy hails ‘historic day’ and promises ‘Ukraine will come to all its people’
France to conduct biggest ever war games in 2023
France is planning its biggest ever military exercise involving 12,000 troops, including NATO allies, in the first half of next year, a commander at the chiefs of staff said Tuesday. The scenario calls for a major conflict with an unspecified foreign state to be played out, said Yves Metayer, commander of the troop deployment division at the French chiefs of staff.
kpcc.org
Ukraine's President Zelenskyy makes surprise visit to liberated city of Kherson
KHERSON, Ukraine — President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a surprise visit Monday to the key southern city of Kherson to celebrate its liberation from eight months of Russian occupation. The crowd in Kherson cheered as Zelenskyy told them, "We are, step by step, coming to all of our country." Zelenskyy...
kpcc.org
Turkey's leader calls the blast in Istanbul an attack. At least 6 are dead
ISTANBUL, Turkey — At least six people were killed and 53 others injured in an explosion on Istanbul's best-known commercial street, according to Turkey's leader. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan described Sunday's blast on Istiklal Avenue as an attack and vowed to identify those responsible for it. "Our people should...
Comments / 0