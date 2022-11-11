ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Boyfriend of woman who died at Mexico Airbnb reveals final conversation

By Yaron Steinbuch
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VgoI3_0j7Cshaz00

The boyfriend of a Virginia woman found dead of carbon monoxide poisoning along with her two friends inside a Mexico City Airbnb said she messaged him that she felt “drugged” on the day she died.

Kandace Florence’s boyfriend, Victor Day, 30, told People that he began receiving text messages from her at about 2 a.m. Oct. 30 while she was on the trip to celebrate Dia de los Muertos with friends Jordan Marshall, 28, and Courtez Hall, 33.

“Everything was good. She just said that they were out, they were drinking, everything was fine,” he told the mag, adding that he saw on her Instagram stories that she appeared to be on a rooftop bar with her pals.

About two hours later, Florence sent Day another message in which she said she felt “tired” and very emotional, according to People.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41wU0K_0j7Cshaz00
Victor Day, the boyfriend of Kandace Florence , who died along with her two friends at a Mexico City Airbnb, said she told him she felt “drugged.”
Courtesy Victor Day
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qAIYt_0j7Cshaz00
Kandace Florence, 28, a business owner from Virginia Beach, was FaceTiming with her boyfriend when she became ill and told him something was wrong.
Courtesy Florence Family
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wqGl8_0j7Cshaz00
“‘I feel like I took Molly. I’m literally in pain. I’m, like, shaking,” Kandace Florence reportedly told her boyfriend, Victor Day.
Courtesy Marshall Family

“I write her, ‘What’s wrong?’ and she says, ‘I’m just not OK. I wanna go home,'” he told the outlet. “And I write her, ‘You’re not enjoying it. What’s wrong though?’ She says, ‘I feel drugged.’ And I say, ‘Where’s Jordan? Are you home or out?'”

Day said she told him she had just returned to the Airbnb.

“‘I feel like I took Molly. I’m literally in pain. I’m, like, shaking,’” he said Florence told him, referring to the drug ecstasy.

Day asked his girlfriend if someone may have slipped something into her drink.

“If you didn’t watch your drink the whole time, you may have gotten drugged,” he said he told her. Her last text to me was, ‘I wasn’t complacent.’

“Three minutes later, she FaceTimes me and that’s when I clearly see she’s vomiting. She’s been crying. I mean her whole face was wet, crying or vomiting or maybe she splashed water on her face,” Day told People.

He said he dozed off briefly and that when he woke up, he noticed that Florence’s phone camera was facing the floor.

“So I don’t see anything. But I could hear something going on in the background and I put the phone to my ear, and it sounds like her vomiting or dry heaving, or both,” he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ITHTk_0j7Cshaz00
Kandace and her friends Jordan Marshall and Courtez Hall died as a result of carbon monoxide poisoning caused by a failure in a gas boiler, officials said.
Courtesy Florence Family

Day said he hoped she’s sleep off whatever she was experiencing.

“And so that to me is what eats me up. Because knowing that I could have helped a little bit more, knowing that at that moment I probably could have called the police. I could have done something but instead I went to sleep,” he told the publication.

Day said he realized something was seriously wrong when Florence did not respond to his texts later, so he decided to contact the Airbnb’s host in the capital’s La Rosita neighborhood.

“‘Something is terribly wrong. I need someone to check on the apartment,’” he said he messaged the host. “And we go back and forth for a little bit and eventually she tells me, OK, she’s sending her security into the apartment.”

A few minutes later, he said, the host informed him that the three friends were found without vital signs and that medical personnel were called.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fKeMh_0j7Cshaz00
Jordan Marshall, 28, and Courtez Hall, 33, also died at the Airbnb.
Facebook / Jordan Edward Marshal

The host later told him that they had all been pronounced dead.

“I refused to believe that they were dead. It seemed so surreal, it didn’t feel real,” Day told People. “And so I began to ask her, I’m like, ‘Did the police do anything? Did y’all, did they try in Mexico to save their lives?’ And she assured me. She was like, ‘Oh, of course. Of course, they tried. And unfortunately it’s just, it’s too late. They’ve all passed.'”

Blood tests determined that the three Americans died of carbon monoxide poisoning, according to the Attorney General’s Office of Mexico City.

Investigators discovered a failure in a gas boiler, which released a gas smell as well as CO, a spokesperson for the attorney general’s office told ABC News .

One of the victims, who was found dead in the bathroom, could have activated the boiler while trying to take a shower, the spokesperson added.

In a statement to ABC News, an Airbnb spokesperson said: “This is a terrible tragedy and our thoughts are with the families and loved ones as they face this heavy loss.

“Our priority now is to provide support to those affected while the authorities investigate what happened and we are available to cooperate with the investigation in any way we can,” the rep added.

The American Embassy in Mexico said it was “closely monitoring” the investigation.

“We stand ready to provide all appropriate consular assistance,” it said in a statement. “Out of respect for the privacy of the families, we have nothing further to add at this time.”

New York Post

New York City, NY
