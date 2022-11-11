ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

wosu.org

Former Ohio Gov. Richard Celeste

Richard Celeste is a well-known figure in Ohio's political landscape having served as governor from 1983 to 1991. He reflects on his life and career in his memoir "In the Heart of it All: An Unvarnished Account of My Life in Public Service." Guest:. Richard Celeste, governor of Ohio from...
NBC4 Columbus

The Spectrum: Midterm election fallout

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum: A big night for the GOP in Ohio as Republican candidates sweep all statewide races on the ballot. “Whether you voted for me or not, the thing that I promise to do is go to the United States Senate and fight every single day for the […]
WDTN

Multiple Dollar General stores in Ohio fail second inspections, accused of still overcharging customers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Dollar General stores in central Ohio have been called out once again after failing follow-up inspections for allegedly overcharging customers. Franklin County Auditor Michael Stinziano’s office announced Monday afternoon that five Dollar General stores failed a second inspection. The office claims that scanned prices for particular products were more expensive than […]
WANE-TV

Man sentenced to lifetime hunting ban, a first for Indiana

WARREN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A Hoosier is banned from hunting for life, in a sentencing that’s the first of its kind in the state, according to Indiana’s Department of Natural Resources. A man from West Lafayette, 25-year-old Hanson Pusey, was found to be illegally hunting wild...
Lima News

Ohio judge holds up lawsuit targeting state ban on local gun-control ordinances

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story reported that Judge Stephen McIntosh’s decision on Thursday stayed his preliminary injunction freezing Ohio’s ban on local gun laws. There is disagreement among the parties in the case about whether that is true. COLUMBUS—A Franklin County judge on Thursday halted proceedings...
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burger places in Ohio, every day of the week.
Mount Vernon News

Bail change coming quickly after Ohio voters say yes to Issue 1

(THE CENTER SQUARE) – Soon, Ohio judges must consider public safety when setting bail. With Ohio voters overwhelmingly approving Issue 1 – 77.56% to 22.44% – as voting ended Tuesday, the state’s bail system changed Wednesday with the provision the new rules take effect immediately upon passage. Votes still must be certified, which will happen on Nov. 29.
Cleveland.com

Judicial partisanship in 2022 Ohio elections has tarnished the appearance of impartiality: editorial

Ohioans’ confidence in the fairness and impartiality of the state’s judges, from Supreme Court justices on down to traffic courts, hinges on a belief that -- regardless of a judge’s party affiliation -- she or he will decide cases without considering its political aspects. The need to preserve the appearance of impartiality weighs importantly into the state’s canons of judicial conduct.
spectrumnews1.com

Polls vs. election results: How accurate were they in Ohio?

COLUMBUS, Ohio — For years, universities and organizations have used responses to polls to predict how elections will pan out. But how did those poll results compare to election night wins?. In the Spectrum News/Siena College poll, the data shows participant’s responses were mostly similar to how people voted...
WTRF- 7News

Family Dollar sued by state of Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTRF) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost filed a suit against Dollar General on November 1, and now he files a similar suit against Virginia-based Family Dollar. Both suits alleged that the discount retailers advertised goods at one price on shelves and charging another price, usually higher, at the checkout counter. “We’re looking […]
Lima News

Letter: Bad days ahead after Tuesday’s election

Oh, where to begin, Ohio! Thanks to a gerrymandered state, we get to enjoy basically a total Republican-run state government. Thanks to our Republican legislation, we can introduce three conservative judges to our Supreme Court. Putting an R or a D behind each judge’s name made it easier for the uninformed Republican voter to identify and vote for the Republican judges (supposedly apolitical) to make it possible for our court to approve all the dirty work our Republican legislature does, when challenged. This is the perfect plan for the Republican autocracy we are about to witness for the next decade.
columbusfreepress.com

Two organizations bring marijuana decriminalization to five more communities during 2022 mid-term election

NORML Appalachia of Ohio and Sensible Movement Coalition added Corning, Kent, Laurelville, Rushville & Shawnee to the list of Sensible Cities in Ohio. This makes a total of 36 communities including Toledo, Dayton, Cincinnati, Columbus, and Cleveland. With these communities no longer tied to archaic Marijuana Laws, local law enforcement can now concentrate on legitimate criminal concerns.
