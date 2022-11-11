Read full article on original website
wosu.org
Former Ohio Gov. Richard Celeste
Richard Celeste is a well-known figure in Ohio's political landscape having served as governor from 1983 to 1991. He reflects on his life and career in his memoir "In the Heart of it All: An Unvarnished Account of My Life in Public Service." Guest:. Richard Celeste, governor of Ohio from...
The Spectrum: Midterm election fallout
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum: A big night for the GOP in Ohio as Republican candidates sweep all statewide races on the ballot. “Whether you voted for me or not, the thing that I promise to do is go to the United States Senate and fight every single day for the […]
Multiple Dollar General stores in Ohio fail second inspections, accused of still overcharging customers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Dollar General stores in central Ohio have been called out once again after failing follow-up inspections for allegedly overcharging customers. Franklin County Auditor Michael Stinziano’s office announced Monday afternoon that five Dollar General stores failed a second inspection. The office claims that scanned prices for particular products were more expensive than […]
WANE-TV
Man sentenced to lifetime hunting ban, a first for Indiana
WARREN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A Hoosier is banned from hunting for life, in a sentencing that’s the first of its kind in the state, according to Indiana’s Department of Natural Resources. A man from West Lafayette, 25-year-old Hanson Pusey, was found to be illegally hunting wild...
Lima News
Ohio judge holds up lawsuit targeting state ban on local gun-control ordinances
CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story reported that Judge Stephen McIntosh’s decision on Thursday stayed his preliminary injunction freezing Ohio’s ban on local gun laws. There is disagreement among the parties in the case about whether that is true. COLUMBUS—A Franklin County judge on Thursday halted proceedings...
4 Great Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burger places in Ohio, every day of the week.
Birth rate increases in Ohio, U.S., but drops in Ohio’s largest counties including Cuyahoga
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Despite increasing birth rates in the state and country in 2021 - the first time since 2014 - Cuyahoga County and other Ohio counties with densely populated areas saw another year of decreases, according to data from the Ohio Department of Health. This could be the result...
Advocates grapple with details of potential amendment enshrining abortion rights in Ohio constitution
COLUMBUS, Ohio – With the 2022 midterm elections over, reproductive rights groups across the state are looking ahead to placing a proposed amendment before voters to enshrine abortion rights in the Ohio Constitution. The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in June to overturn Roe v. Wade and return questions of...
COVID-19 transmission ‘high’ in most Ohio counties
More than three-quarters of Ohio counties currently have a high level of coronavirus transmission, according to the latest data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, including nearly every county in Northeast Ohio.
Why are two Ohio lawmakers trying to outlaw ‘hooning’ - and what is it?
“Hoon” and “hooning” may derive from an old English word for fool, but as used today, appear to trace to Australian terms that refer to reckless drivers and driving that causes hazards on public streets. The words have now arrived in Ohio via Dayton, where police have...
wksu.org
Ohio State Board of Education to consider controversial proposals, possibly for the last time
The Ohio State School Board’s executive committee is set to meet Monday morning to consider whether to support a controversial resolution that goes against a new federal policy requiring K-12 schools in Ohio to follow LGBTQ anti-discrimination policies in order to receive federal funding for things like school lunch programs.
Mount Vernon News
Bail change coming quickly after Ohio voters say yes to Issue 1
(THE CENTER SQUARE) – Soon, Ohio judges must consider public safety when setting bail. With Ohio voters overwhelmingly approving Issue 1 – 77.56% to 22.44% – as voting ended Tuesday, the state’s bail system changed Wednesday with the provision the new rules take effect immediately upon passage. Votes still must be certified, which will happen on Nov. 29.
Judicial partisanship in 2022 Ohio elections has tarnished the appearance of impartiality: editorial
Ohioans’ confidence in the fairness and impartiality of the state’s judges, from Supreme Court justices on down to traffic courts, hinges on a belief that -- regardless of a judge’s party affiliation -- she or he will decide cases without considering its political aspects. The need to preserve the appearance of impartiality weighs importantly into the state’s canons of judicial conduct.
spectrumnews1.com
Polls vs. election results: How accurate were they in Ohio?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — For years, universities and organizations have used responses to polls to predict how elections will pan out. But how did those poll results compare to election night wins?. In the Spectrum News/Siena College poll, the data shows participant’s responses were mostly similar to how people voted...
Tim Ryan’s heartfelt, gracious concession speech is a lesson for America’s election deniers: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Democrat Tim Ryan’s concession speech, after losing Tuesday’s U.S. Senate election to Republican J.D. Vance, included a rebuke to the faction of Republicans who embrace the lie that the 2020 presidential election was stolen. In saying that it was a “privilege to concede” to Vance,...
Family Dollar sued by state of Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTRF) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost filed a suit against Dollar General on November 1, and now he files a similar suit against Virginia-based Family Dollar. Both suits alleged that the discount retailers advertised goods at one price on shelves and charging another price, usually higher, at the checkout counter. “We’re looking […]
Lima News
Letter: Bad days ahead after Tuesday’s election
Oh, where to begin, Ohio! Thanks to a gerrymandered state, we get to enjoy basically a total Republican-run state government. Thanks to our Republican legislation, we can introduce three conservative judges to our Supreme Court. Putting an R or a D behind each judge’s name made it easier for the uninformed Republican voter to identify and vote for the Republican judges (supposedly apolitical) to make it possible for our court to approve all the dirty work our Republican legislature does, when challenged. This is the perfect plan for the Republican autocracy we are about to witness for the next decade.
columbusfreepress.com
Two organizations bring marijuana decriminalization to five more communities during 2022 mid-term election
NORML Appalachia of Ohio and Sensible Movement Coalition added Corning, Kent, Laurelville, Rushville & Shawnee to the list of Sensible Cities in Ohio. This makes a total of 36 communities including Toledo, Dayton, Cincinnati, Columbus, and Cleveland. With these communities no longer tied to archaic Marijuana Laws, local law enforcement can now concentrate on legitimate criminal concerns.
Court takes back execution date for Ohio killer
The Ohio Supreme Court ruled Wednesday the execution date of a man convicted of murdering a 14-year-old girl in Cleveland can be postponed.
Cuyahoga, rest of northern Ohio counties now yellow for moderate COVID-19 spread: CDC map
CLEVELAND, Ohio — All northern Ohio counties were designated yellow, for moderate COVID-19 transmission, on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Three formerly green counties — Medina, Portage and Summit — worsened from green designation, for low COVID-19 spread, to yellow this week.
