G Herbo Partners With Chicago Food Bank To Feed 500 Families
- G Herbo is giving back to his city of Chicago.
- His foundation is partnering with Dion's Chicago Dream to help them tackle the city's food insecurity problem and provide the food bank with a monthly financial contribution in addition to using his celebrity to raise awareness for the cause.
- The goal is to raise $500,000 which would wipe the wait list clean and feed the 450 families on the list.
- To date, Dion's Chicago Dream has served more than 200,000 pounds of fresh produce to nearly 66,000 Chicago families.
Comments / 0