He was born December 27, 1954, in Butler to Joseph T. Kusick and Jean Claudette Lumley. On May 7, 1977, Tom married his wife, Lee Ann McElroy. Tom was a devoted husband and father, who loved his family and all things sports, including hunting and fishing. He enjoyed watching his boys and extended family play sports through the years. Tom loved hunting and going on fishing trips to Rufus Lake (Canada) and the Allegheny National Forest, along with snow skiing trips to New York, Colorado and British Columbia. He also greatly enjoyed gardening, cutting firewood, and manicuring his lawn. But above all else, Tom enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

BUTLER, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO