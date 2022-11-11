ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slippery Rock, PA

butlerradio.com

Local teams in PIAA Semifinals tonight

–The Mars girls soccer team will face Moon tonight in the state Semifinal round. The match will be played at North Allegheny high school beginning at 6:30pm. The winner of tonight’s match will move on to the state title game Friday night. The Planets are the three-time defending state champions.
MARS, PA
butlerradio.com

High School Sports preview

–The Mars girls defeated Lower Dauphin 2-0 in the quarterfinals. The three-time defending state champions will get a rematch with Moon in the semifinals Tuesday. Moon topped Plum 4-1 in their quarterfinal match. Moon defeated Mars to win the WPIAL championship this year. –The Karns City girls were defeated by...
MARS, PA
d9and10sports.com

District 10 Football Brackets Updated for 1A, 2A, 3A Championships, 4A, 6A Subregionals

SHARON, Pa. – District 10 updated its football brackets for its three championship games, as well as subregional games involving Meadville and McDowell. The Class 1A championship between No. 1 Eisenhower and No. 2 Reynolds will be played on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Edinboro’s Sox Harrison Stadium, the Class 2A championship between No. 1 Farrell and No. 2 Sharpsville will be played at Wilmington High School on Saturday at 7 p.m. and the Class 3A championship between No. 1 Grove City and No. 6 Slippery Rock will be played on Friday at 7 p.m. at Slippery Rock University.
SHARON, PA
butlerradio.com

Slippery Rock makes NCAA Playoffs – head to Massachusetts

The Slippery Rock University football team lost 23-21 to Kutztown Saturday in their final regular season game, playing without their starting quarterback, top two running backs and leading wide receiver due to injury. The Rock still made the NCAA Division II playoffs despite the loss, but will be on the...
SLIPPERY ROCK, PA
butlerradio.com

Scott Lee Hainley

Scott Lee Hainley, age 55, of Prospect, peacefully passed away on early Sunday morning, November 13, 2022, with his family by his side after a courageous battle with cancer. Scott worked at Goodyear Tire Service in Cranberry Township, where he was a service tech and the office manager. He was...
PROSPECT, PA
butlerradio.com

Longtime Leader Of BC3 Athletics Passes Away

The leader in developing the athletic program at Butler County Community College has passed away. Charles Dunaway died late last week at the age of 82. He was the founder of the athletic programs at BC3 soon after the college’s start in 1965. He would later be named as Athletic Director and would hold the position for 32 years.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Slippery Rock University Down To Final Four Presidential Candidates

Slippery Rock University is down to four candidates to become their next president. SRU officials say the candidates will be on campus for interviews starting November 28th. The interviews are a two-day process, where the candidates will meet with provosts, deans, and the council of trustees on the first day. Then will meet with the president’s cabinet, student leaders, and will do a campus tour.
SLIPPERY ROCK, PA
butlerradio.com

Thomas B. Kusick

He was born December 27, 1954, in Butler to Joseph T. Kusick and Jean Claudette Lumley. On May 7, 1977, Tom married his wife, Lee Ann McElroy. Tom was a devoted husband and father, who loved his family and all things sports, including hunting and fishing. He enjoyed watching his boys and extended family play sports through the years. Tom loved hunting and going on fishing trips to Rufus Lake (Canada) and the Allegheny National Forest, along with snow skiing trips to New York, Colorado and British Columbia. He also greatly enjoyed gardening, cutting firewood, and manicuring his lawn. But above all else, Tom enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
BUTLER, PA
YourErie

Allegheny College student killed in I-79 car crash over the weekend

An Allegheny College student was killed in a car accident over the weekend. According to Pennsylvania State Police, 19-year-old Danielle Duncan of Pittsburgh was killed in the crash. It happened just after 8 p.m. Friday along I-79 in Mercer County. She was a passenger in the car when the driver reportedly lost control, went off […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
butlerradio.com

Seneca Valley’s Ehrman Crest Receives Recognition By TIME

The Seneca Valley School District is receiving recognition for their newest construction. TIME magazine named the brand new Ehrman Crest Elementary/Middle School as one of the best inventions of 2022. The magazine said that the school is a model for future educational institutions. They cited the originality, ambition and impact...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
WFMJ.com

Community meeting set on proposed landfill in West Point area

A community meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, November 16 at 6:00 p.m. at the Beaver Local High School auditorium regarding a proposed landfill in the West Point area. According to a flier sent to 21 News by Madison Township Citizen's Council member, Jamie Nentwick-Haney, West Point Renewables is operating a transfer station for garbage out of the old Rosebud Fly Ash plant on Route 45.
WEST POINT, OH
WPXI Pittsburgh

North Hills DUI Task Force announces weekend detail

The North Hills DUI Task Force will conduct DUI detail during the weekend of Nov. 18. The task force includes police from the communities of Bradford Woods, Etna, Indiana, Marshall, O’Hara, Pine, Richland, Ross, Shaler, West Deer, McCandless, West View and Millvale. This is the 26th year for the...
MILLVALE, PA

