INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — A driver was killed, and a passenger was in critical condition after a crash on I-465 early Sunday morning. According to a release, Indiana State Police received many 911 calls reporting a “serious crash” around 3 a.m. ISP says it was reported that two people were trapped in wreckage and both were found unresponsive. Officers from IMPD and IFD arrived on scene first where they immediately began extracting the driver and passenger out of the vehicle.

BROWNSBURG, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO