Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wbiw.com
State Police Corporal recognized for 35 years of service
INDIANAPOLIS – The Superintendent of the Indiana State Police, Douglas G. Carter recently recognized Corporal David Poynter for achieving 35 years of service to the Department and to the citizens of Indiana. Poynter, who is originally from Indianapolis, Indiana, is a 1984 graduate of George Washington High School, Indianapolis....
wbiw.com
Indiana State Police investigate a two-vehicle fatal crash in Carroll County
CARROLL CO. – On Monday, November 14, 2022, just before 10:00 a.m., the Flora Police Department, the Burlington Police Department, and the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash at the intersection of County Road 100 North and County Road 500 East. Officers on the...
WISH-TV
Source: Investigators have known for years that the Delphi suspect was on the Monon High Bridge the day Abby and Libby were killed
DELPHI, Ind. (WISH) — Richard Allen, the man arrested in the 2017 double murder of Abigail Williams and Liberty German near Delphi, told a state conservation officer he was in the area on the day of the killings, but his report may have been considered unfounded, a police source tells I-Team 8.
WISH-TV
West Lafayette man gets Indiana’s 1st lifetime hunting suspension, fined over $8,000
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — A West Lafayette man is the first person in Indiana to receive a lifetime hunting suspension, the Department of Natural Resources announced Monday. Hanson Pusey, 25, was sentenced Thursday to a lifetime hunting suspension, home detention, probation, and payment of replacement fees. He owes...
Judge appointed to Delphi case sticking with Nov. 22 date for hearing; Allen gets attorneys
DELPHI, Ind. – Court proceedings related to the Delphi murders of Abby Williams and Libby German will remain in Carroll County. Allen Superior Judge Fran Gull has already started her work on the case. She was appointed to handle the proceedings after Carroll County Circuit Court Judge Benjamin Diener recused himself. Diener cited concerns about […]
Wave 3
Indiana man served first-of-its-kind lifetime hunting ban after multiple violations
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WAVE) - An Indiana man has received multiple charges in addition to a lifetime hunting ban following an Indiana Department of Natural Resources investigation. Hanson Pusey, 25, from West Lafayette was sentenced to a lifetime hunting suspension in Warren County Court, in addition to home detention, probation and...
WISH-TV
SUV driver dies in crash with car near Lafayette
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — A person died in a collision of a car and an SUV Monday afternoon, according to the Tippecanoe County Sherriff’s Office. The person who died at the crash scene was driving the SUV. At 5:26 p.m., the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office dispatch center received...
wbiw.com
Whiting man injured in tree stand fall
LUCERNE – Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a tree stand fall that occurred Saturday morning in Cass County. At approximately 9:34 a.m., county emergency dispatch received a call of an injured hunter from falling from a tree stand near the area of 200 West and 1000 North. Daniel Badia,...
wbiw.com
Gov. Holcomb directs flags to be flown at half-staff in Marion County
INDIANAPOLIS – Governor Eric J. Holcomb is directing flags to be flown at half-staff in Marion County to honor the life of former state representative Rex Early. Flags should be flown at half-staff from sunrise until sunset on Wednesday, Nov. 16 in Marion County. Gov. Holcomb is asking businesses and residents in Marion County to lower their flags.
wbiw.com
I-465 crash claims a Brownsburg man’s life
INDIANAPOLIS – Sunday morning, at 3:08 a.m., Indiana State Police Dispatchers began receiving several 911 calls reporting a serious crash on I-465 near the 3.2-mile marker of westbound I-465. It was reported that two people were entrapped in the wreckage and both were unresponsive. Officers from the Indianapolis Metropolitan...
Fox 59
Multi-vehicle crash kills at least 1
A multi-vehicle crash on I-465 left at least one person dead early Sunday on the southwest side, police said. A multi-vehicle crash on I-465 left at least one person dead early Sunday on the southwest side, police said. IN Focus: Panelists reveal their winners and losers. After a busy week...
WISH-TV
Hamilton County sues Indiana after veterans couldn’t get benefits for years
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Dozens of people gathered for a 21-gun salute for Veterans Day on Friday outside the Hamilton County Courthouse. They gathered in the shadow of Hamilton County government buildings that represented frustration for many local veterans from 2014-2019. Hamilton County is suing the director of the Indiana...
WISH-TV
Logansport man dies in ‘industrial death’ at Kokomo manufacturer
KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — A 32-year-old Logansport man died Friday morning in an “industrial death” at a Kokomo manufacturer, the Howard County Coroner’s Office says. He was identified as Seth Russell Badger. The Kokomo Fire Department and medics from Ascension St. Vincent were called just after...
WISH-TV
Taxpayers may fund defense for suspect in 2017 Delphi murders in Carroll County
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — If a judge grants a public defender to Delphi murders suspect Richard Allen, as he has requested, that attorney must meet certain criteria to handle a murder case. For one, the attorney must have a minimum of three years’ criminal trial experience. Teen girls “Abby”...
Kokomo police arrest 55 during 'Operation Cracked Ice' drug investigation
KOKOMO, Ind. — Police in Kokomo announced the arrests Thursday of dozens of suspects in a yearlong drug crackdown. Officers have arrested 55 people during "Operation Cracked Ice," which started in January, the Kokomo Police Department said. During the operation, investigators conducted nearly 80 controlled purchases from suspected drug dealers, including buys involving prescription medications that were being illegally sold.
WANE-TV
1 dead, 1 critically injured after I-465 crash
INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — A driver was killed, and a passenger was in critical condition after a crash on I-465 early Sunday morning. According to a release, Indiana State Police received many 911 calls reporting a “serious crash” around 3 a.m. ISP says it was reported that two people were trapped in wreckage and both were found unresponsive. Officers from IMPD and IFD arrived on scene first where they immediately began extracting the driver and passenger out of the vehicle.
WLFI.com
Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office rolls out smartphone app
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The sheriff's office recently launched a smartphone application. Users can check the jail roster and sex offender registry, as well as submit tips and request public records, among other features. Sheriff Bob Goldsmith hopes to add real-time crime data as the next feature. The...
Woman dead, man injured in Carmel shooting
CARMEL, Ind. — Carmel police are investigating after a woman was found dead and a man was found injured from what police believe to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police were called Saturday morning a little after 8:20 a.m. and asked to do a welfare check in the 700 block of Johnson Drive, near the intersection of Gray Road and East 136 Street.
WTHI
One of Indiana's only salt therapy caves opens in Parke County
MARSHALL, Ind. (WTHI) - If the stress of life has you in need of some relaxation you may need to head to Parke County. Hurricane Hill's Parke County Salt Cave is one of the only salt therapy rooms in the state of Indiana. Steve Brucken and his wife opened the...
Rex Early, longtime Indiana Republican leader, dies at 88
INDIANAPOLIS — Rex Early, a longtime Indiana Republican Party leader and one-time candidate for governor, has died at age 88. Early died Friday, according to Leppert Mortuaries of Indianapolis. The cause of his death wasn’t immediately available. Early grew up in Vincennes, Indiana, and moved to Indianapolis after...
Comments / 1