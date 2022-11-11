ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, IN

wbiw.com

State Police Corporal recognized for 35 years of service

INDIANAPOLIS – The Superintendent of the Indiana State Police, Douglas G. Carter recently recognized Corporal David Poynter for achieving 35 years of service to the Department and to the citizens of Indiana. Poynter, who is originally from Indianapolis, Indiana, is a 1984 graduate of George Washington High School, Indianapolis....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

SUV driver dies in crash with car near Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — A person died in a collision of a car and an SUV Monday afternoon, according to the Tippecanoe County Sherriff’s Office. The person who died at the crash scene was driving the SUV. At 5:26 p.m., the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office dispatch center received...
LAFAYETTE, IN
wbiw.com

Whiting man injured in tree stand fall

LUCERNE – Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a tree stand fall that occurred Saturday morning in Cass County. At approximately 9:34 a.m., county emergency dispatch received a call of an injured hunter from falling from a tree stand near the area of 200 West and 1000 North. Daniel Badia,...
CASS COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Gov. Holcomb directs flags to be flown at half-staff in Marion County

INDIANAPOLIS – Governor Eric J. Holcomb is directing flags to be flown at half-staff in Marion County to honor the life of former state representative Rex Early. Flags should be flown at half-staff from sunrise until sunset on Wednesday, Nov. 16 in Marion County. Gov. Holcomb is asking businesses and residents in Marion County to lower their flags.
MARION COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

I-465 crash claims a Brownsburg man’s life

INDIANAPOLIS – Sunday morning, at 3:08 a.m., Indiana State Police Dispatchers began receiving several 911 calls reporting a serious crash on I-465 near the 3.2-mile marker of westbound I-465. It was reported that two people were entrapped in the wreckage and both were unresponsive. Officers from the Indianapolis Metropolitan...
BROWNSBURG, IN
Fox 59

Multi-vehicle crash kills at least 1

A multi-vehicle crash on I-465 left at least one person dead early Sunday on the southwest side, police said. A multi-vehicle crash on I-465 left at least one person dead early Sunday on the southwest side, police said. IN Focus: Panelists reveal their winners and losers. After a busy week...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Logansport man dies in ‘industrial death’ at Kokomo manufacturer

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — A 32-year-old Logansport man died Friday morning in an “industrial death” at a Kokomo manufacturer, the Howard County Coroner’s Office says. He was identified as Seth Russell Badger. The Kokomo Fire Department and medics from Ascension St. Vincent were called just after...
KOKOMO, IN
WTHR

Kokomo police arrest 55 during 'Operation Cracked Ice' drug investigation

KOKOMO, Ind. — Police in Kokomo announced the arrests Thursday of dozens of suspects in a yearlong drug crackdown. Officers have arrested 55 people during "Operation Cracked Ice," which started in January, the Kokomo Police Department said. During the operation, investigators conducted nearly 80 controlled purchases from suspected drug dealers, including buys involving prescription medications that were being illegally sold.
KOKOMO, IN
WANE-TV

1 dead, 1 critically injured after I-465 crash

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — A driver was killed, and a passenger was in critical condition after a crash on I-465 early Sunday morning. According to a release, Indiana State Police received many 911 calls reporting a “serious crash” around 3 a.m. ISP says it was reported that two people were trapped in wreckage and both were found unresponsive. Officers from IMPD and IFD arrived on scene first where they immediately began extracting the driver and passenger out of the vehicle.
BROWNSBURG, IN
WLFI.com

Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office rolls out smartphone app

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The sheriff's office recently launched a smartphone application. Users can check the jail roster and sex offender registry, as well as submit tips and request public records, among other features. Sheriff Bob Goldsmith hopes to add real-time crime data as the next feature. The...
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Woman dead, man injured in Carmel shooting

CARMEL, Ind. — Carmel police are investigating after a woman was found dead and a man was found injured from what police believe to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police were called Saturday morning a little after 8:20 a.m. and asked to do a welfare check in the 700 block of Johnson Drive, near the intersection of Gray Road and East 136 Street.
CARMEL, IN
WTHR

Rex Early, longtime Indiana Republican leader, dies at 88

INDIANAPOLIS — Rex Early, a longtime Indiana Republican Party leader and one-time candidate for governor, has died at age 88. Early died Friday, according to Leppert Mortuaries of Indianapolis. The cause of his death wasn’t immediately available. Early grew up in Vincennes, Indiana, and moved to Indianapolis after...
INDIANA STATE

