Post Falls, ID

Post Falls Veterans Home opens to provide medical, supportive care for local veterans

By Destiny Richards
 4 days ago

POST FALLS, Idaho — A new place for veterans to receive medical and supportive care in Idaho opens on Veterans Day in Post Falls.

Run by the Idaho Division of Veterans Services, the Post Falls Veterans Home will be the fourth in the state, following campuses in Boise, Pocatello and Lewiston.

According to the official website, these veterans homes provide a safe, comfortable place for veterans to call home with support for privacy, independence, comfort and security, while meeting social needs.

The Post Falls Veterans Home construction started in 2020 and is now complete in time for Veterans Day.

The home to has a centralized community center, dining room, multiuse common spaces, and administrative offices.

The facility also includes a common food preparation area, a laundry facility, maintenance supply areas, a covered pickup and drop-off area, and parking for 90 vehicles.

There will be a dedication ceremony at the home located at 590 S Pleasant Rd on Veterans Day at 2 p.m.

Governor Brad Little and other dignitaries will be in attendance.

Limited tours of the facility will also be provided between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.

The Post Falls Veterans Home is take pre-applications for residents and is hiring for multiple, healthcare, culinary and administrative positions.

For more information, see the official website here.

