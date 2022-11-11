ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Variety

Huelva, Europe’s Pioneering Ibero-American Fest, Honors Thesps Nathalie Poza, Greta Fernandez

By Emiliano De Pablos
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QXGOr_0j7CrQVJ00

The 48th edition of the Huelva Ibero-American Film Festival will honor Spanish actress Nathalie Poza (“Julieta,” “Rosa’s Wedding,” “While at War”) with a City of Huelva Award, an acknowledgment whose previous recipients included filmmaker Oscar-winning director Fernando Trueba (“Belle Epoque”) and actors Dario Grandinetti, Eduard Fernández and Edward James Olmos.

Running Nov. 11-18, Huelva 2022 will also homage young thesp Greta Fernández, a best actress winner at San Sebastian for Belén Funes’ “A Thief’s Daughter,” and Andalusian writer-director Juan Miguel del Castillo (“Food and Shelter”) with two Light Awards.

Meanwhile, Seville-born director Santi Amodeo (“Doghead,” “The Gentiles”) will receive a RTVA Award for best Andalusian filmmaker.

Launched 48 years ago, Huelva represents Europe’s oldest confab dedicated exclusively to movies from Ibero-America: Spain, Latin America and Portugal, and a traditional launchpad  for Latino filmmakers in Spain and Europe.

Over the years other festivals have been adding parallel sections of Latin American cinema, a symptom of its growing international relevance.

“Our programming editorial line has a remarkable Ibero-American character and authorial personality, but with a popular vocation,” explains festival director Manuel H. Martín.

A total of 130 titles make up the program for the current Huelva edition, half of them directed by women. The lineup includes 30 Spanish premieres.

Huelva’s official section will host 12 Ibero-American titles in competition, taking in shortlisted films in the Academy Awards race and standouts at key international festivals such as Locarno, Venice, Guadalajara, Berlin, Sundance and Miami.

Among them are thriller “Fogaréu,” by writer-director Flávia Neves, part of Brazil’s new wave of female filmmakers, a Bananeira Filmes and MyMama Entertainment production, which premiered in Berlin’s Panorama and is handled by Paris-based MPM Premium.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11eFVw_0j7CrQVJ00
Fogareu

Huelva’s top competition sidebar will also host the Spanish release of Matías Rojas Valencia’s “A Place Called Dignity,” a Giancarlo Nasi co-production at Chile’s Quijote Films; “The Cow Who Sang a Song into the Future,” by Sundance’s short film jury award winner Francisca Alegría, picked up by The Match Factory; Florencia Wehbe’s “Paula,” an Italy-Argentina co-production from The Piranesi Experience and Bombilla Cine which world premiered at Bafici; and Arturo Castro Godoy’s “Rhinoceros,” produced by Argentina’s Altocine.

From Brazil, after winning Locarno’s Golden Leopard, comes Julia Murat’s  provocative drama “Rule 34,” teaming Murat’s Esquina Filmes, Rio de Janeiro-based Bubbles Project and France’s Still Moving, and, from Puerto Rico, Julia Maté’s “Without Prescription,” released at Austin’s South By Southwest 2022, where it snagged the audience award.

Further contenders include Abner Benaim suspense drama “Plaza Catedral,” a Panamá-México-Colombia co-production that won best actor (Fernando Xavier de Casta) and actress (Ilse Sales) at the Guadalajara Intl. Film Festival last year; “Parsley,” the eighth feature by Dominican filmmaker José María Cabral, which world premiered at the Miami Intl. Film Festival and is sold by Visit Films; Marcelo Gomes’ “Paloma,” winner of a top prize at the Rio Intl. Film Festival; “Cesaria Evora,” a feature documentary on the late Cape Verdean singer, directed by Portuguese filmmaker Ana Sofía Fonseca and backed by WestEnd Films and Cinephil; and Fernando Guzzoni’s Venice player “Blanquita,” Chile’s Oscar international feature film submission, handled by New Europe Film Sales.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=428UiJ_0j7CrQVJ00
Parsley

Huelva is once more hosting a Sismos Section, a format created during the pandemic, aimed at offering online viewers a selection of Ibero-American standouts, in partnership with Spain’s top indie streamer Filmin. This time, Sismos will combine in situ screening with its online programming.

“For our festival it is important to bet on the hybrid, something that we have learned from the experience of the previous two years, although always giving absolute prominence to in situ activities,” Martín says.

The selection made for Sismos this year is dominated by comedies and LGBTIQ+ issues.

Titles take in Gabriel Martins’ “Mars One,” Brazil’s Oscar submission; “Charcoal,” the feature debut of Carolina Markowicz, a Toronto and San Sebastián Horizontes Latinos hit; Mexican Claudia Sainte-Luce’s “Amor y matemáticas;” Gustavo Vinagre’s Berlinale Teddy Award winner “Tres tigres tristes,” Nicolás van Hamelryck and Clare Weiskopf’s documentary “Alis,” another Berlinale hit, and “Un varón,” the feature debut of Colombia’s Fabián Hernández, which premiered at Cannes’ Directors’ Fortnight.

The opening gala of the 48th Huelva edition screens out of competition the doc feature  “Sintiéndolo mucho” a portrait of Spanish singer-songwriter Joaquín Sabina directed by “The Good Boss” helmer Fernando León de Aranoa.

The programming is completed by a short film official selection and sidebars Andalusian Talent, Huelva Screen, Cinema and Values and Special Sessions.

Overseeing the festival since 2016, Martín’s aim has been to combine Huelva’s experience and trajectory with new formats, such as a commitment to novel communication initiatives and new ways of connecting with audiences.

“We are a veteran festival, but we are aware of the need for constant renewal,” he argues.

The festival now offers year-round cinema theater programming and has activated a Profestivales21 network together with the Malaga, Seville, Valladolid and Sitges festivals.

Profestivales21, in partnership with Filmin, launches for the third consecutive year Ventana Cinéfila, to form audiences from an early age, offering a free online selection of 24 quality titles by contemporary European and Latin American auteurs that will favor an active and transversal approach to multiple subjects in the classroom.

For the current edition, Huelva has also recovered its Children and Youth Section with on-site screenings.

Further recent Huelva windows encompass TV format Encuentros, dedicated to promote audiovisual industry and film talent across the world via social networks.

An Encuentros episode will focus Nov. 15 on a conference dedicated to fostering alliances between the Andalusian and Portuguese film industries, organized by the festival in collaboration with the Huelva and the Andalusia Film Commissions.

Despite the pandemic, the festival maintained attendance figures from 2019 to 2021 – adding in-situ and online sessions –  surpassing 30,000 spectators in each edition, “an especially interesting figure for a city with an estimated population of 140,000 inhabitants,” Martín says.

The festival’s foundation trustees, the Huelva City Council, Huelva Provincial Council and Andalusian regional government all support the festival, whose current budget is set at €700,000 ($700,000), almost 40% more than in 2019.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jmFcA_0j7CrQVJ00
Rule 34
Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Cairo Film Festival Kicks Off With New Leadership Team at Helm of Arab Film Showcase

The Cairo Intl. Film Festival kicked off Nov. 13 with the Middle East premiere of Steven Spielberg’s “The Fabelmans,” and a new-look leadership team bringing fresh energy to the grande dame of Arab cinema. This year’s event marks the first as festival director for Egyptian filmmaker Amir Ramses, who was appointed earlier this year, as well as industry head Reem Allam. Ramses was tapped just weeks after Egyptian producer Mohamed Hefzy stepped down as festival president, after a four-year tenure in which he helped to revamp the long-running event. Hefzy was particularly instrumental in expanding the fest’s international reach, bolstering ties with counterparts...
Variety

Intermission Launches Funds for Short Films – Global Bulletin

NEW FUNDS FOR SHORTS U.K.-based creative agency, Intermission Film has announced the launch of Next Up The Intermission Short Film Fund, a new fund offering filmmakers the opportunity to create work supported by leading industry creatives. The fund is divided into two parts Get it Shot, a production fund and Get It Finished, a finishing fund. The once per year application for the production fund is open until Dec. 20, 2022, and will see two filmmakers being awarded GBP10,000 ($11,800) as well as development and editorial support. The finishing fund is a rolling fund open year-round offering support to two films per...
Variety

From ‘Disco Africa’ to ‘Inshallah A Boy,’ Buzz Titles, New Talent, Trends at Atlas Workshop Production Showcase

MARRAKECH — Filmmaker teams from as far afield as Burkina Faso, Qatar and Palestine headed to Morocco this weekend for the Production and Post Production section of industry and talent mentoring program the Atlas Workshops, which runs Nov. 14-17  at the Marrakech Film Festival. “There has been a big interest in Arab cinema for a few years now,” said Thibaut Bracq, head of Atlas Workshops. “The support came at the right moment. Big festivals now have an interest in attending our event because they know there are interesting projects in this and other sections.” Hot titles include “Disco Africa,” the first feature from Madagascar...
Variety

Hot Marrakech Project ‘Pigeon Wars’ Lands International Producers, Readies Atlas Workshop Pitch (EXCLUSIVE)

MARRAKECH  — Lebanese producer Pierre Sarraf from Né à Beyrouth Films and Sahar Yousefi (“Play, Rewind, Play”) at Canada’s Nava Projects have boarded one of the most buzzed about titles at the Atlas Workshops industry and mentoring platform at the Marrakech Film Festival. The Atlas Workshops opens its doors today. “Pigeon Wars” marks the first feature from the Canadian-Lebanese filmmaker and Oscar hopeful, Dania Bdeir, whose gender-defying short film “Warsha” has won over 60 awards –  three of which are Oscar qualifying, at Sundance, Outfest and Tokyo’s Short Shorts.  The film is currently shortlisted for the 2023 César Awards. Sarraf is producing the...
Variety

Pyramide Boards Morocco-Set Romance Thriller ‘Behind the Palm Trees’ From Cannes Prizewinner Ahead of Marrakech’s Atlas Workshops (EXCLUSIVE)

Pyramide Films has boarded Meryem Benm’Barek’s “Behind the Palm Trees,” a Morocco-set romance thriller which will be pitched at the Atlas Workshops, the industry sidebar running alongside the Marrakech Film Festival. The film marks the sophomore outing of Benm’Barek, a promising helmer who made her feature debut with “Sofia” which won best screenplay at Cannes in the Un Certain Regard section. Benm’Barek, who grew up between Morocco, France and Belgium, previously directed several short films, including the 2015 Oscar-nominated short “Jennah.” Pyramide will handle both international sales and French distribution rights on “Behind the Palm Trees.” The movie is produced by...
Variety

Mehran Karimi Nasseri, Iranian Who Inspired ‘The Terminal,’ Dies in Paris Airport

Mehran Karimi Nasseri, an Iranian man whose time living in Paris’ Charles de Gaulle Airport inspired the Steven Spielberg film “The Terminal,” died of a heart attack Saturday in the airport’s Terminal 2F. His death was confirmed by the Associated Press, which wrote that police and medical professionals were ultimately unable to save Nasseri. The report indicates that officials stated that Nasseri had been living in the airport again in recent weeks. Nasseri, who also went by the name “Sir Alfred,” lived in Terminal 1 of Charles de Gaulle Airport. He first settled in the space in 1988 after Great...
Variety

Keith Levene, Public Image Ltd.’s Pioneering Guitarist and Clash Co-Founder, Dies at 65

Keith Levene, the pioneering guitarist who was a co-founder of the Clash and the deeply influential original member of Public Image Ltd., has died in Norfolk, U.K. His death was announced by former bandmates Martin Atkins and Jah Wobble on social media. The Guardian reported that he died of liver cancer; he was 65. While his career was sidetracked by substance abuse beginning in the early 1980s, Levene’s work with Public Image — the band Sex Pistols singer John Lydon formed after that group broke up early in 1978 — cast a long shadow on the musical landscape of the post-punk era:...
Variety

William Shatner Says Bitter ‘Star Trek’ Co-Stars Slam Him for ‘Publicity’: George Takei ‘Has Never Stopped Blackening My Name’

William Shatner spoke out against his “Star Trek” co-stars in a recent interview with The Times UK while promoting his book, “Boldly Go, Reflections on a Life of Awe and Wonder.” Several “Star Trek” actors have criticized Shatner over the years, with the late Uhura actor Nichelle Nichols once telling Shatner the cast found him “cold and arrogant.” Shatner writes in the book that he was “horrified to learn this, ashamed that I hadn’t realized it.” George Takei, who starred opposite Shatner’s Captain Kirk as Sulu, has criticized Shatner for decades, most recently by publicly mocking Shatner’s space flight on Jeff Bezos’...
Variety

‘The Mauritanian’s’ Tahar Rahim Talks Ridley Scott’s ‘Napoleon’ and the Paris Banlieue of His Youth

MARRAKECH – Chain smoking in a green, pleated Issey Miyake outfit, paired with cream loafers, his hair tied neatly back, Tahar Rahim, 41,  speaks, between puffs, in such a convincing, powerful American accent, that you would never imagine that the actor grew up in the Paris banlieue, in a poor French-Algerian family packed with children.  His cinema education was as much as popping into the multicultural neighbor’s houses, to chat and drink tea, as watching films, when he could afford to, on local screens.  “France has changed,” he says. “I grew up in a suburb where we were all together. French, Egyptians, gypsies....
Variety

‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Premiere: Craziest Moments and Burning Questions From Two Episodes Full of Bruising, Boozing and Big Belt Buckles

SPOILER ALERT: This contains spoilers from the Season 5 premiere of “Yellowstone,” which premiered Sunday, Nov. 13 on Paramount Network. “Yellowstone” has returned, and John Dutton (Kevin Costner) won the race for governor. But don’t worry: He totally hates it! The position is completely in service of keeping his family’s land, despite the efforts of Market Equities and all the enemies the Dutton family has made along the way. Along for the ride are John’s kids: The iconic Beth (Kelly Reilly), who is ride or die for the family; human weasel Jamie (Wes Bentley), who has been neutered due to Beth’s blackmail after...
TEXAS STATE
Variety

‘Alma & Oskar’ to Open International Film Festival of India, Competition Titles, Masterclasses Revealed

The 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI) will open with Austrian film “Alma & Oskar,” directed by Dieter Berner. The film details the tumultuous relationship between Viennese society grand dame Alma Mahler (1879-1964) and Austrian artist Oskar Kokoschka (1886-1980). IFFI has also revealed the 15 films that will be competing for its top prize, the Golden Peacock Award, including 12 international titles and three Indian ones. The international titles include “Perfect Number,” “Red Shoes,” “A Minor,” “No End,” “Mediterranean Fever,” “When the Waves Are Gone,” “I Have Electric Dreams,” “Cold as Marble,” “Seven Dogs,” “Maarya: The Ocean Angel,” “Nezouh” and...
Variety

Quavo Pays Tribute to Takeoff After Nephew’s Death: ‘I Will Continue to Keep Your Name Alive as Long as I Live’

After Takeoff died in a Houston shooting Tuesday morning, Quavo has issued a heartfelt statement to honor his nephew and Migos collaborator. “I’m proud to be ya uncle,” Quavo wrote on Instagram. “I’m proud we saw the world and done things we couldn’t ever imagine together. We laughed way more than we ever argued and when we did I always was in the wrong every time. […] You will continue to send your blessings down from Heaven and I will continue to keep your name alive as long as I live.” Quavo continued, “I love you with all my heart. I’ll never...
HOUSTON, TX
Variety

Dua Lipa Denies Involvement in FIFA World Cup 2022, Urges Host Nation Qatar to Address Human Rights Concerns

Amid speculation, Dua Lipa has confirmed that she will not perform at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which is set to kick off Nov. 20 in Qatar. The pop star shared a definitive statement on the matter through social media, denying rumors of her involvement and calling for the host nation to address its human rights abuses. “I will not be performing and nor have I ever been involved in any negotiations to perform,” she wrote in an Instagram story. “I will be cheering England on from afar.” She went on to say: “I look forward to visiting Qatar when it...
Variety

Njuta Films Snags Hannes Þór Halldórsson’s EFA Nominee ‘Cop Secret’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Stockholm-based Njuta Films has boarded Hannes Þór Halldórsson’s “Cop Secret,” snagging theatrical rights to Scandinavia after a bidding war at the American Film Market.   The film, produced by Iceland’s Pegasus Pictures, was recently nominated for the European Film Award as best comedy alongside Fernando León De Aranoa’s “The Good Boss” and Catherine Corsini’s “The Divide.”  This marks yet another score for the film’s sales agent Alief as it bows another title 0n its sales slate, “Petrol,” at the Marrakech Film Festival.   A comedic actioner about a troubled “supercop” Bússi (Auðunn Blöndal) – who starts to question his sexuality after being assigned a new partner,...
Variety

‘1923’ Trailer Reveals Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren in ‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff

Paramount+ has shared a first look at “1923,” the upcoming “Yellowstone” limited series spinoff starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren as Dutton family leaders Jacob and Cara. “Violence has always haunted this family,” a narrator says in the trailer. “It followed us here. And when it doesn’t follow, we hunt it down. We seek it.” The new series is set to run for two seasons, consisting of eight episodes each. “1923” explores the West of the early 20th century, when pandemics, historic drought, Prohibition and the Great Depression all plagued the frontier that the Duttons call home. In addition to Ford and...
TEXAS STATE
Variety

Margot Robbie Says Her Female-Led ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Movie Is Dead at Disney: ‘I Guess They Don’t Want to Do It’

Margot Robbie announced in a new Vanity Fair cover story that her female-fronted “Pirates of the Caribbean” movie is dead at Disney. Variety has reached out to the studio for comment. It was announced in June 2020 that Oscar nominee Robbie would be the star of a new “Pirates of Caribbean” movie at Disney written by her “Birds of Prey” screenwriter Christina Hodson.
Variety

‘Deserts,’ from ‘Death for Sale’ Helmer Faouzi Bensaïdi, Leads Morocco’s Presence at Atlas Workshops

MARRAKECH  —  One Moroccan highlight at this year’s Atlas Workshops has been given a special berth, as its director merits: “Deserts” from actor-helmer Faouzi Bensaidi whose films have played Berlin (“Death for Sale,” 2011) and Venice (“Volubilis,” 2017).  A modern take on the Western, “It will be an abstract Western, but not a Spaghetti Western. It will be more existential. Man against himself, against God and against nature and coming to terms with his own interior violence,” he told Variety when he film was still a project, closing co-production. .  Those deals are now in place with France’s Barney Productions, NiKo in Germany, Entre Chien et Loup in...
Variety

‘We Need People Who Are Taking Risks’: Cairo Industry Head Reem Allam on Supporting Bold, Boundary-Pushing Arab Filmmakers

The fifth edition of the Cairo Film Festival’s industry arm, Cairo Industry Days, will look to further cement its growing reputation as one of the Arab film world’s premier industry platforms when it runs from Nov. 17 – 22. Launched by former festival president Mohamed Hefzy, the Egyptian producer who stepped down from his post earlier this year, the event has quickly taken a place alongside the Marrakech Film Festival’s Atlas Workshops and the Red Sea Film Festival’s Souk as key meeting points connecting Arab and international filmmakers. “It’s both challenging but also exciting,” said newly appointed industry head Reem Allam, about...
Variety

Pakistan’s ‘Joyland’ Can Still Qualify for the Oscars Despite Country’s Ban

Pakistan’s “Joyland” could still qualify for the upcoming Academy Awards for best international feature, despite being banned in its native country, which was announced on Nov. 12. The government of Pakistan banned Saim Sadiq’s Oscar contender — which is Pakistan’s Oscar entry —for containing “highly objectionable” material. An order dated Nov. 11 from Pakistan’s Ministry of Information and Broadcasting reads that the country’s censor board granted a censor certificate to the film on Aug. 17, but has since reversed the decision. Nonetheless, the awards strategists working on “Joyland” tell Variety they plan to give the film its required seven-day theatrical run...
Variety

Variety

90K+
Followers
64K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy