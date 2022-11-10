ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
101.9 KING FM

Comments / 0

Related
101.9 KING FM

Original AC/DC Singer Dave Evans Performs ‘Highway to Hell’ With Massive Choir

Original AC/DC lead singer Dave Evans performs the rock band's legendary "Highway to Hell" backed by a sizable Argentinian choir in a video that emerged earlier this month. Embodying a giant karaoke session led by the AC/DC alum, per Classic Rock, the Nov. 3 video shows a live session organized by the Kennedy Choir, the signature singing troupe at John F. Kennedy Argentine University, with support from Chrystal Records, according to a report from Blabbermouth. The plan is for other choirs around the world to also contribute "Highway to Hell" vocals to the rendition.
101.9 KING FM

101.9 KING FM

Cheyenne, WY
11K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

101.9 KING plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cheyenne, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy