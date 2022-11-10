Read full article on original website
Hey Dude: Julian Lennon Runs Into Paul McCartney at Airport, Snaps Selfie With Him
Legendary The Beatles bassist-vocalist Paul McCartney recently had a chance airport encounter with Julian Lennon, the 59-year-old son of McCartney's late foil in The Beatles, John Lennon. And Julian shared photos from their run-in on social media. The impromptu meeting holds substantial weight for Beatles fans, not to mention Julian...
Original AC/DC Singer Dave Evans Performs ‘Highway to Hell’ With Massive Choir
Original AC/DC lead singer Dave Evans performs the rock band's legendary "Highway to Hell" backed by a sizable Argentinian choir in a video that emerged earlier this month. Embodying a giant karaoke session led by the AC/DC alum, per Classic Rock, the Nov. 3 video shows a live session organized by the Kennedy Choir, the signature singing troupe at John F. Kennedy Argentine University, with support from Chrystal Records, according to a report from Blabbermouth. The plan is for other choirs around the world to also contribute "Highway to Hell" vocals to the rendition.
