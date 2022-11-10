Read full article on original website
Ex-DC Films Boss Walter Hamada Inks Production Deal with Paramount
Walter Hamada has found a new studio home, one that will see home move away from superheroes and return to his horror roots. The former DC Films president has inked an exclusive producing pact with Paramount, the studio announced Tuesday. The move comes just weeks after he departed his post at Warner Bros, where he oversaw DC for four years. Prior to that, he worked on New Line horror properties such as The Conjuring.More from The Hollywood ReporterSteven Spielberg Says Filmmakers Were Thrown "Under the Bus" by Warner Bros.' HBO Max StrategyWarner Bros. Ups Jesse Ehrman to President of Production and DevelopmentDC...
James Gunn Is Creating A Bible For the Entire DC Universe
We’re on the verge of some big changes coming to the world of DC Comics. James Gunn and Peter Safran are now the new co-CEOs of DC Studios, and they’re just begun work on reshaping the company’s movies, TV shows, and assorted other products — apparently into one giant, cohesive multimedia universe.
Steven Spielberg Says HBO Max Threw Directors ‘Under the Bus’
Even before the pandemic, movie theaters weren’t in the greatest of shape. Then along came a novel coronavirus, one that was particularly transmissible in enclosed spaces packed with lots of people. Theaters were shuttered for months, and when they reopened it was with strict rules on crowds, cleaning, and masks — all necessary for safety, of course, but not exactly conducive to a relaxing night of escapism.
How ‘Wakanda Forever’ Sets Up Marvel’s Phase Five
The following post contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. After seven films and eight television shows, Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is complete. It ended with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which spins out of the events of the first Black Panther and a couple dozen other Marvel movies and series. It will inevitably lead to many more films and shows, some of which have already been announced, some of which we don’t even know about yet.
Duffers Say the ‘Stranger Things‘ Final Season Storyline Made Netflix Executives Cry
If you think you’re sad about the impending end of Stranger Things after the upcoming fifth season, just imagine how Netflix executives feel. It’s one of their very biggest shows, and for years it has anchored their original TV programming, and helped define the streaming services identity. The company is working on a Stranger Things spinoff that could potentially continue the franchise into the future, but pretty soon, Stranger Things will be over.
21 Child Actors Who Were Incredible In Their Breakthrough Roles
They may be eight-years-old, but they're acting circles around the adults.
Fall Out Boy’s Patrick Stump Sings ‘Merry Spidey Christmas’ Song for Marvel TV Show
Fall Out Boy's Patrick Stump is in the holiday spirit, and he's got a little help from his animated pals at Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing Friends. Stump has continued his association with the Disney Junior series by penning and singing the new song "Merry Spidey Christmas." Stump has overseen...
‘Wakanda Forever’ Scores Biggest November Opening Ever at Box Office
You’ll be shocked to learn that the latest Marvel movie is a massive hit. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever debuted in movie theaters across the country and around the world over the weekend, and exceeded most expert predictions for its box office performance. The film grossed an estimated $180 million in U.S. theaters alone, and around $330 million worldwide.
‘Sr.’ Trailer: A Documentary About Two Generation of Robert Downeys
There’s no question that Robert Downey Jr. became far more famous than his father ever was. But back in his day Robert Downey Sr. was an acclaimed and respected indie director, whose credits include the 1969 cult classic Putney Swope and 1972’s Greaser’s Palace. If you know...
‘Pinocchio’ Trailer Brings Guillermo del Toro’s Vision of a Classic to Life
It feels like only yesterday we got a big, lavish update of the classic children’s tale Pinocchio. That’s because it was only two months ago — when Robert Zemeckis’ Pinocchio premiered on Disney+. That version hewed very closely to the 1940 animated version from Walt Disney.
How Does T’Challa Die in ‘Wakanda Forever’?
The following post contains SPOILERS for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. (Duh.) Every single person reading this knows what happened to Chadwick Boseman. The beloved actor died on August 28, 2020 after a private battle with colon cancer. Boseman had appeared in films like Draft Day, 42, and Get On Up, but he was best known as T’Challa, the superhero known as Black Panther in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
She Said is a formidable retelling of the journalism which sparked #MeToo – but also shows us how far we have to go
There is no spoiler alert in the Hollywood adaptation of the award-winning book She Said. We know the story and the perpetrator, which is unusual. 80% of sexual violence cases go unreported. Perpetrators are rarely charged and continue to participate in society. The perpetrator in She Said is the Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein. In 2020, Weinstein was found guilty of sexually assaulting two women in New York, and was sentenced to 23 years in prison. She Said is based on the 2019 book of the same name by New York Times journalists Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey. Their Pulitzer prize winning...
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Is Certified Fresh
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has a whole lot riding on it, and according to critics, the filmmakers managed to pull it off. The film is sitting at a nice 86 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. As one of the last projects in the MCU's Phase 4, and a major sequel to a cultural landmark, expectations were high. While it's not quite as highly ranked as its predecessor, 86 percent is really nothing to sneeze at.
Does ‘Wakanda Forever’ Have Post-Credits Scenes?
This post does NOT contain spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. We’re not talking at all about what may or may not be in the movie’s post-credits scenes. We’re purely informing you whether there are any in the first place. So you’re good. Black Panther: Wakanda...
Will There Be a ‘Black Panther 3’? Marvel Isn’t Sure Yet
You know how it goes: Marvel is as much about what is coming up in the ever-expanding future than it is about what is currently in release in theaters or streaming on Disney+. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever isn’t even in theaters yet and people already want to know: Is there going to be a Black Panther 3? And if so, when will it come out? These questions are compounded by the fact that the franchise has already lost its first star, Chadwick Boseman, who died in 2020 just before production on the sequel was to begin.
Chris Rock Will Be the First Artist to Perform Live on Netflix
It’s been quite a 2022 for Chris Rock, and not always in a good way. You might have heard about this incident at the Academy Awards this year, it was sort of discussed a little bit. Will Smith slapped Rock in the face, on stage, in the middle of the ceremony, after Rock made a joke at Jada Pinkett Smith’s expense.
‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ Trailer: We’re Thinking He’s Back Again
After an ominous countdown video comprised of an ornate hourglass slowly spilling out its sand for 24 hours, it’s finally here: The first trailer for John Wick: Chapter 4. Four years after the release of the outstanding John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum, Keanu Reeves is back as everyone’s favorite vengeful, dog-loving assassin.
‘Wakanda Forever’ Easter Eggs: All the Coolest Marvel References
By necessity, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever had to take some big leaps away from established Marvel continuity. Although he has taken a few sabbaticals from his role as Black Panther, T’Challa never died in Marvel’s comics, and he remains an active hero. The man who played T’Challa onscreen, Chadwick Boseman, sadly died in 2020 after a battle with colon cancer.
27 Things Peyton List Shared About Her New Movie "The Friendship Game," Filming "Cobra Kai," And More
"I was genuinely sweating, crying, sobbing, and screaming. I think if I ever have to give birth, it'll be something similar to what I had to do at the end of this movie."
